Napino Digital Solutions Partners With Vergent Products for Product Development and Local Manufacturing in USA

Napino Digital Solutions and Vergent Products are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napino Digital Solutions and Vergent Products are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership designed to provide clients a broader footprint of services in both India and the United States. Napino and Vergent both take pride in their industry-leading manufacturing and product design services for electronic products.

Vergent Products, founded in 1995, is a 'Right Sized Partner' to help deliver industrial, medical, aerospace and defense products to market. The company has invested heavily in process controls and an exceptional Quality Management System, enabling Vergent to deliver outstanding quality to clients. With product design and manufacturing under one roof in the United States, Vergent is an end-to-end product realization company uniquely positioned to deliver electromechanical products to market. Their unique combination of discipline and speed is what the clients love most about working with Vergent Products.

Napino Digital Solutions is a diversified business within Napino Group in India focusing on design and development of IoT products and solutions. Napino portfolio includes 25+ IoT products in the area of vehicle telematics, cameras, smart speakers, location and environmental trackers, wearable devices, modular IoT gateways, and access products for media and telecommunications. Napino works with several IoT product companies and tier-1 automotive companies across India, the USA, and Europe.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with Napino Digital Solutions," said Jay Dokter, President & CEO of Vergent Products. "The two companies share a common vision of delivering exceptional quality to our clients. Napino's manufacturing footprint in India and Vergent's manufacturing footprint in the U.S. complement each other and enable us to each offer to our clients the ability to build products in either region with localized support," said Dokter.

"Partnering with Vergent Products to deliver transformation for our clients will allow us to provide the very best business and design and build the next generation of digital electronic devices. Bundled with the exceptional delivery facility and manufacturing capability in the United States of America, this partnership will allow us to drive far more business impact for our clients," said Naveen Kumar Singh, CEO Napino Group.

"The Napino-Vergent partnership is a powerful combination. Napino's understanding of complex digital product, its manufacturing expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is unbeatably complimentary to how a Vergent team works. We believe this partnership will help to generate industry-leading technology products and platforms," said Vaibhav Raheja, Joint MD, Napino Digital Solutions.

Media Contact:

John Sage

jsage@vergentproducts.com

