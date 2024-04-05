Naples awaits state and county funding to help pay for $86M stormwater management system

Naples could soon resume a project that will remove eight stormwater beach outfalls from beaches, to improve water quality in the Gulf of Mexico.

The construction of a new coastal stormwater management system could restart this summer in Naples.

In a brief update to council on Wednesday, city manager Jay Boodheshwar shared the news, noting the start date would be heavily dependent on the financing.

In hopes of bringing down its costs, the city has asked for a county grant, and more state dollars to finish construction. That money could reduce the price by $35 million, putting the city in a "great place" to get the rest of the critical system built, with less financing required, Boodheshwar said.

Jay Boodheshwar, Naples city manager

Previously, the city received $15 million from the state to help fund the project. It could get another $25 million, which is included in the state's proposed budget for next year.

Governor must approve appropriation

While approved by the Legislature, the overall state budget – and the local appropriation – still needs a thumbs up from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has yet to receive the budget, but he's anticipated to make trims, before signing it. Once the budget hits his desk, he has 15 days to take action on it.

At the latest, the city will know the fate of its hard-fought appropriation by July 1, the start of the state's new fiscal year.

During a summary of the outcomes from the legislative session, shared at the same council meeting, the city's lobbyist Lisa Hurley encouraged the mayor and all councilors to write personal letters to the governor, expressing the importance of the project and the need for the money to complete it. She said she could hand deliver them.

The city hopes to get $10 million from Collier County, through a grant funded by the tourist tax. The city recently applied for the grant to supplement the state money.

The cost of the new stormwater system is still at about $86.2 million, far exceeding the engineer's estimate of $32 million, received a few years ago.

Construction costs could come down

As the city awaits the decisions on its requests for more funding from the state and county, it continues to work with an outside contractor to reduce construction costs, which have ballooned for myriad reasons.

Costs will be brought down to "something else," Boodheshwar assured.

"We don't have final numbers for you," he told council.

Council plans to discuss potential changes to further improve water quality, based on suggestions by the contractor Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., at a future meeting, but the city manager warned any revisions to the outfall removal project could be more detrimental than beneficial at this point.

If there is only a minor benefit, Boodheshwar said council should "punt on it."

He said he'd bring back more details.

Project is 'massive' undertaking

The design work for the project is done, unless council makes changes, and so is the permitting, said Bob Middleton, the city's director of public works.

It's too early to know the timeline for building and finishing the project, he said, emphasizing the extensive scope of it. It includes the installation of about 6,000 feet of new stormwater pipes, varying in size from 24 to 54 inches.

"What does a 54-inch pipe look like? It's massive. My point is this is a large project," Middleton stressed.

DBE Utilities Services crew members open the gate at the Third Avenue North beach access in Naples so a truck can enter on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, as it mobilized equipment for directional drilling in the Gulf of Mexico for a new stormwater management system.

Based on the current scope, the project would remove eight of the stormwater outfalls – or large pipes – lining the city's beaches, as directed by the state's Department of Environmental Protection more than a decade ago. The new stormwater management system, including two new pumps, is designed to reduce street flooding, water pollution and beach erosion.

The system will pump excess water 1,500 feet into the Gulf, through new underground drainage pipes.

Planning for the project began in 2011 after the state Department of Environmental Protection notified the city that if it didn't take any action the agency would no longer approve permits for beach renourishment — or restoration — in Naples.

City in much more "manageable position'

The city has already spent more than $11.5 million on the project, including engineering and directional drilling for new outfall pipes from the beach end at Third Avenue North into the Gulf.

Gary Young, the city's finance director, told council if the requested money from the state and county comes through, the city may only have to finance about $12.7 million of the project, putting it in a much more "manageable position."

The city is trying to avoid a major increase in its stormwater utility fees, paid by users, and has cobbled together multiple sources of funding for the system, including unspent federal recovery money tied to the pandemic.

"We are in a much better position than we were just 60 days ago, but we have much more to do," Young said.

He pointed out the city has more stormwater and water quality improvements on its wish list, so it's not wise to spend too much of the user fees on one project, as they'll be needed for others down the road.

"It's not just about what we want," Young said. "It's about what we can afford."

