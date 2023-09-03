Naples-based manufacturer Linstol, owned by the Hoffmanns, acquires MNH in the U.K.

Naples-based Linstol has acquired MNH Sustainable Cabin Services in the United Kingdom.

Under the wings of the high-powered Hoffmanns, a local manufacturer has made a major acquisition in the United Kingdom.

Linstol, one of the largest suppliers of headsets to the world's leading airlines, has purchased MNH Sustainable Cabin Services.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., headquartered in Naples, announced the deal on Friday, but did not disclose the purchase price.

The Hoffmanns acquired Linstol last year, making it part of their conglomerate of more than 120 brands, which are spread across industries, from agriculture to transportation.

MNH provides in-cabin management and refurbishment services to the airline industry, from headsets to socks.

Linstol and MNH formed a strategic relationship more than 15 years ago, with similar cultural and family values they've both attributed to their growth.

A new chapter for MNH

In a statement, Matt Rance, MNH's CEO, said Linstol's "industry-leading design and production strength" is a natural complement to his company's services, including the replenishment of "comfort items" for airline passengers.

"I look forward to the next chapter for MNH and to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and service levels our airline partners expect," he said.

In addition to its headquarters in Naples, Linstol, founded in 1993, has offices in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

MNH's senior management team has kept an equity stake in the company and continues to lead and manage the business.

"Linstol's growth and success over the last 35 years is attributed to our people and our strategic partners," said Mark Russell, the company's CEO, in a statement. "MNH joining the Hoffmann Family of Cos. is a testament to Linstol's vision of spearheading a revolution in the travel industry by providing visionary, sustainable and unparalleled passenger comforts and exceptional service."

Mark Russell, CEO, Linstol.

About the Hoffmanns

In addition to its portfolio of brands, the Hoffmann Family of Cos., along with its affiliates, rank as the largest privately held commercial real estate firm in the city of Naples.

The family now owns more than 40 properties in Southwest Florida. That includes agricultural land, industrial buildings, commercial rental properties, event and sports venues, golf courses – and more.

Locally, the family's holdings include Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades, The Old Collier Golf Club and Old Corkscrew Golf Club, Stan's Coffee and Food Service, Naples Transportation & Tours, The Naples Princess and Sunmaster.

Last month, the Hoffmanns announced plans to grow their already visible presence on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples, with the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase a prominent mixed-use building on the city's unofficial main street.

The building – at 465 Fifth Avenue S. – is owned by the McCabe family.

It's part of the larger vision Phil McCabe had for revitalizing the street, an effort he began more than 25 years ago, with the opening of its first hotel, Inn on Fifth, in the 1990s.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples-based Linstol, owned by the Hoffmanns, announces U.K. acquisition