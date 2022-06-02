Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the narcotics scanner market are Astrophysics Inc, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, KLIPPER Enterprises, NUCTECH Company Ltd, OSI Systems Inc, Smiths Group Plc, Leidos, Viken Detection, Autoclear, Kapri Corp, CDex Inc, TactiScan, DetectaChem, and Rapiscan Systems.

The global narcotics scanner market is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2021 to $6.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.



The narcotics scanner market consists of sales of narcotics scanners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect drugs and hazardous substances.A Narcotics scanner is a specialized security device utilized for security against the threat of drug smuggling.



These are used to protect public places and country borders from the unauthorized use and movement of drugs.



The main types of products in narcotics scanners are handheld scanners, tabletop scanners, and walkthrough scanners.The handheld narcotics scanner are portable drug test analyzers.



This can be digitally stored, edited, emailed within the digital network. The technologies involved in narcotics scanners are ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, a video scope inspection system, infrared spectroscopy that is used by various sectors such as airports, sea ports, law enforcement, railway terminal, defense and military, others.



North America was the largest region in the narcotics scanner market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Constant surge in the number of drug users is significantly contributing to the growth of the narcotics scanner market.The COVID-19 crisis resulted in great poverty, unemployment, social pressures, and mental health issues, all of which intensified drug users’ addiction.



A narcotics scanner is a security device that is being used to detect drugs and hazardous substances taken by drug users.For instance, according to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) 2021 World Drug Report, around 275 million drugs users were reported in 2020, and over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders worldwide.



Therefore, the constant surge in the number of drug users is expected to drive the growth of the narcotics scanner market going forward.



Technological advancements are shaping the narcotics scanner market.Major companies operating in the narcotics scanner sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in February 2021, the Korea Institute of Materials Science researchers developed very quick and reliable wearable sensors using nanomaterial technology to provide on-site drug detection. This optical sensor detects narcotics in sweat and amplifies the optical signal of illegal drugs onto flexible and wearable material.



In January 2021, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a US-based technology company acquired FLIR Systems Inc. for an amount of $8.2 billion. Through this acquisition, Teledyne aimed to grow its portfolio and deliver a full spectrum of imaging products and technologies. FLIR Systems Inc. is a US-based company that designs and manufacture drugs and narcotics scanner systems.



The countries covered in the narcotics scanner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





