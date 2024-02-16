NARI Spring Home Improvement Show offers chance to see what's new, trending in home design

The Spring Home Improvement Show is underway this weekend.

More than 150 home improvement and remodeling experts have displays at the annual three-day event hosted by the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

The exhibition at State Fair Park Exposition Center runs:

Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door. Children, veterans, active-duty military personnel, front-line workers and medical personnel can enter for free.

On Thursday afternoon, contractors were setting up their booths in the Exposition Center, creating pop-up bathrooms, bars and backyard patios. Here are some things you'll find at the show.

'Maximalism is back'

Interior design students from Waukesha Area Technical College were hanging up wallpaper on Thursday, transforming their booth into a model bathroom.

Farzane Ghaffari, left, and Liz Meunier, interior design students at Waukesha County Technical College, set up a booth for the 2024 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center on Thursday

Students from four different schools are competing to build the best "granny-chic," or Grand Millennial, showroom. The Grand Millennial style is heavy on colors and patterns — a modern twist on traditional, ornate design. Picture Grandma's wallpaper and light fixtures alongside abstract art and sleek tiling.

Farzane Ghaffari, one of the WATC students building a granny-chic bathroom, said her goal for the space is simple: "Make it alive."

The design students aren't the only ones experimenting with color and patterns this year. Neutral and minimalist designs dominated home interiors for years, but now the grays, whites and beiges are on their way out.

"Maximalism is back," said WATC student Liz Meunier.

Elaborate outdoor patio, landscaping displays

On Thursday afternoon, Kyle Dembny was putting the finishing touches on his makeshift outdoor patio display.

Kyle Dembny, Project Manager at Landcrafters, LLC, sets up landscaping lights for the 2024 NARI Spring Home Improvement Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center on Thursday.

Kyle Dembny built an outdoor patio inside the Expo Center, complete with a flower bed and a fireplace.

Dembny, a project manager for Milwaukee-area landscaping company LandCrafters, said he's showing off the many landscaping options available to interested homeowners.

Story continues

"Every project is unique in itself," he said.

Wood and natural materials are in demand

In the Home 360 model bathroom, wood paneling is making its comeback. The showroom features a contemporary twist on the '70s-era wood-paneled wall.

The exhibit features many materials sourced from Poland — sold by owner Piotr Szcupak's brand Panelio.

Dave Hoffman, with HighPoint Design Build Group, said he's seeing an uptick in interest for softer, warmer interiors.

"Stark white and cold grays are being replaced by natural materials and warmer tones," he said.

Hoffman said he welcomes the opportunity to talk openly with potential clients. During a remodeling project, he said, homeowners and contractors spend a lot of time together, so it's important to build trust.

"It’s about that connection, that conversation, that relationship," Hoffman.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NARI showcases what's new in home design this weekend at State Fair Park