U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,785.53
    +50.05 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,713.90
    +349.07 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.20
    +178.86 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.08
    +28.26 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.93
    -1.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.58 (+2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3720
    -0.1110 (-3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0082 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4960
    -0.9840 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,425.89
    -766.17 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.14
    +3.90 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.95
    +122.49 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Narmi lands $35M to layer services on top of existing banking infrastructure

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

The banking industry isn't always welcoming to startups, depending on the market's outlook. As inflation rises and companies brace for the worst, once-promising neobanks are being forced to face the music. For example, Varo Bank, the first neobank to be granted a U.S. bank charter, recently revealed that it could run out of cash by the end of the year.

Still, it's true that venture capitalists continue to put record capital toward fintechs, with one estimate pegging the total amount invested in Q1 2022 at $28.8 billion. That's perhaps why Nikhil Lakhanpal and Chris Griffin, the co-founders of Narmi, a fintech company launched in 2016, are undeterred by the headwinds.

Narmi is a beneficiary. The startup today closed a $35 million Series B funding round co-led by Greycroft, NEA, and Picus Capital, bringing Narmi's cash raised to date to ~$60 million.

"Given the worldwide shift toward digital and growing user expectations, we felt that a solution needed to be made to meet the challenges of tomorrow," CEO Lakhanpal told TechCrunch in an email interview. "We are of course selling to a customer base that historically has been slower to innovate and culturally are risk-averse. This is the nature of the business, and we accept that. We have a big challenge where Narmi really needs to be a true consultative partner to the financial institution and help them understand the return on investment and scalability of digital products, but we consider this challenge our job."

Narmi
Narmi

Image Credits: Narmi

Both Lakhanpal and Griffin came from the financial industry, where they spent several years working at incumbent banks like Citi and Barclays. Narmi arose to address what Lakhanpal describes as a lack of digital innovation in banking, which he and Griffin believe was inhibiting growth at their previous employers.

While New York, New York-based Narmi isn't a bank, it provides mobile, online, and digital account banking to regional and community financial institutions.

"Today, financial institutions have little choice but to offer intuitive, feature-rich, and well-designed digital platforms to consumers and businesses," Lakhanpal said. "Narmi addresses this need through its API-driven platform that grants financial institutions access to Narmi’s many products to drive growth, deposits, and cost efficiencies."

Narmi fits into a category of fintech companies that layer services on top of existing banking infrastructure. Competitors include Yapily, which provides a unified banking API for several European markets, including France and the U.K. Slink is a banking and payment platform aimed at software development teams. In Latin America, there's NovoPayment.

Narmi offers products including digital account opening, business digital account opening, consumer digital banking, business digital banking, and an administrator console. Recently, the company launched Narmi Analytics, a capability designed in partnership with Sisense to help users create personalized reports and dashboards. And this summer, Narmi plans to launch a business account opening platform geared toward banks with small- and medium-sized business customers.

"The biggest problem with our competitors is they focus too much on selling 'what they have today.' But these customer engagements are long-term (often five years in length)," Lakhanpal said. "Put simply, Narmi’s technology is the entire customer facing platform of the financial institution. We are the most critical piece of infrastructure a financial institution can purchase. The decision maker or C-suite manager should care deeply about this because we are the platform that their users log into every day and that the bank uses to drive deposit growth or loan growth or cross-sell."

Narmi
Narmi

Image Credits: Narmi

So, can Narmi stand out in a crowded field? Lakhanpal asserts that it can, pointing to a customer base that spans LendingClub, First Internet Bank, and at least one large credit union (e.g., University Credit Union). He declined to disclose revenue and other pertinent details, like the size of Narmi's workforce. (It's worth noting that it's unusual for a company to opt not to reveal its headcount; according to LinkedIn, Narmi has about 66 people on staff.) But Narmi said that the proceeds from the Series B would be put toward hiring, business banking product development, and supporting "middleware" API layers.

"At the start of the pandemic, you saw all these financial institutions really feel just how important having a modern and elegant digital experience matters ... Another lesson from the pandemic is that financial institutions have prioritized two things: digital transformation and an appetite for products that actually move the needle for their financial institution instead of simply 'checking a box,'" Lakhanpal said. "Previously a bank might say, 'I think I can open accounts online through my core banking provider.' Now they say, 'I can open accounts in two minutes and 13 seconds and I’ve fully automated the identity verification and core banking integration and have a 80% completion rate.' Put another way, they are digging into the best products and realizing that the return on investment of digital is incredible when you find the right product."

Recommended Stories

  • Jacksonville community activist, political consultant arrested in identity theft; Rev. Gundy a victim

    A Jacksonville community activist and consultant is charged with identity theft after Rev. Reginald Gundy's ID was used to secure multiple loans.

  • Automakers want Congress to drop the EV tax credit cap

    Ford, GM, Stellantis and Toyota are pressuring Congress to scrap an EV cap to counter rising manufacturing costs.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ What crypto crash? The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year. “It was a learning curve for me,” he told MarketWatch.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Will Powell Throw A Bone To Dow Jones?

    Today's Federal Reserve meeting may shift views about how high rates will go and how low the Dow Jones may go.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is facing a reckoning

    MicroStrategy is famous for owning more bitcoin than any other publicly-traded company. MicroStrategy chief Michael Saylor believes so deeply in the promise of the primordial cryptocurrency that the company took out a $205 million loan from Silvergate Bank to buy $190 million worth of bitcoin in April. “Bitcoin needs to cut in half for around $21,000 before we’d have a margin call,” MicroStrategy president Phong Les said in May during an earnings call.

  • El Salvador’s Big Bitcoin Gamble Backfires to Deepen Debt Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAn epic rout that has wiped out about two-thirds of Bitcoin’s value is exacerbating the debt crisis in the world’s most crypto-friendly country.I

  • The housing market ‘correction’ intensifies as layoffs hit Redfin and Compass. This interactive map explains why

    “Today’s layoff is the result of shortfalls in Redfin’s revenues…With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work,” said Redfin in a statement.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should you do a Roth IRA conversion now? Yes, if you’re in this ‘holy grail’ group.

    Depending on your individual financial situation, market downturns like this can create the ideal conditions for a Roth IRA conversion, when you move money from a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA represents a rarity in U.S. tax law. “There are very few instances in the tax code where you can invest in something that is going to grow and it’s going to be tax-free when you take it out,” said Greg Plechner, a partner and wealth manager at Greenspring Advisors in Paramus, N.J.