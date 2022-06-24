U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Narvar Awarded "Best in Fulfillment" By Salesforce Commerce Cloud

·2 min read

Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognizes top companies paving the way forward for commerce

SAN FRANCISCO , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar, the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced that it had been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Fulfillment.

Narvar (PRNewsFoto/Narvar)
Narvar (PRNewsFoto/Narvar)

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

"We are pleased to be named Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year," said Michael Haswell, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Narvar. "Our work with the Commerce Cloud allows Narvar to help retail brands reduce operational costs, transform the fulfillment process into a positive customer experience, and ultimately drive long-term customer loyalty."

Narvar on Commerce Cloud empowers retail brands to make the most of their post-purchase experience including branded order tracking, proactive messaging, returns & exchanges. Retailers using the app can provide clear communication about what items are shipping in each package across an order, including complex split shipments or drop shipments. Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform also provides proactive communication every step of the way, whether everything goes smoothly or not - and research has found that 98% of consumers said they feel better about a retailer if they are notified immediately when something goes wrong.

"The combined power of Narvar and Commerce Cloud helps retail brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, leading to engaged brand advocates and loyal lifetime shoppers," continued Haswell. "This award validates the impact that our combined offering has on the retail industry, and our commitment to further innovations on behalf of both retail brands and shoppers."

Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Narvar is currently available on https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/narvar/

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1200+ of the world's most-admired brands including Sephora, Patagonia,  Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, LVMH, and L'Oréal to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized multiple times by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information visit narvar.com.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/narvar-awarded-best-in-fulfillment-by-salesforce-commerce-cloud-301574654.html

SOURCE Narvar

