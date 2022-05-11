Narvar Joins the Shopify Plus Certified App Program

Narvar deepens its integration with Shopify to enable larger Shopify merchants' end-to-end returns management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced that Narvar Return & Exchange has joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program for returns management. This certification verifies that the app meets the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants in the areas of performance, security, privacy and support.

A recent survey from the National Retail Federation found that retailers expect shoppers to return about 20.8 percent of their online purchases from 2021, representing $218 billion in returned goods. For too long, returns have been perceived as the dreaded final step of a purchase journey - for both consumers and retailers. Narvar is rewriting this narrative.

Brands that use Narvar have seen up to 60% of their returns converting to exchanges, enabling them to retain revenue while creating happy customers. They are also saving costs on returns and are able to receive and resell merchandise faster by up to 30%. Narvar's goal is to solve the returns problem through a full stack set of solutions that help brands optimize reverse logistics and provide differentiated customer experiences.

"Product returns have historically been a costly yet critical part of the customer lifecycle for brands, but are now recognized as an opportunity for brands to provide a continuous, positive customer experience," said Michael Haswell, Vice President of Partnerships at Narvar. "By providing a seamless experience through Narvar Return & Exchange, Shopify Plus merchants are more likely to turn a return into repeat business with a customer, increasing their lifetime value and easily retaining revenue - all while creating happier customers for life."

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue, Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Narvar to the program, bringing the company's deep retail experience to the Plus merchant community. Post-purchase is a key aspect of the customer lifecycle, and by providing our merchants with access to the best platforms available, we're enabling the best customer experiences across the web."

To learn more about how Narvar helps merchants improve the returns experience for their customers, visit https://corp.narvar.com/return-exchange . To add the Narvar Return & Exchange App to a Shopify Plus storefront, visit https://www.shopify.com/plus/partners/narvar .

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1,200+ of the world's most-admired brands, including Onia, Wolf & Shepherd, Dagne Dover, Rothy's, and Nuun Hydration, to deliver transparency, build trust and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized multiple times by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information, visit Narvar.com .

