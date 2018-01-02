This Is NASA’s 2018 To-Do List

NASA has unveiled its 2018 to-do list, a collection of the agency’s hopes and dreams for the next twelve months.

This year's ambitious list includes studying the inside of Mars, sending new satellites and probes to potentially identify alien worlds, and looking for new ways to allow people to live in space.

The list, which was unveiled in the form of a video, lists 18 different goals for the year.

Each item is bound to beat whatever you have on your 2018 goal sheet. Here's a rundown of them all:

1. Send a robot to Mars

2. Launch astronauts with American companies from U.S. soil (think something like SpaceX)

3. Visit an asteroid as old as our solar system

4. Search for planets around distant stars

5. Embark on a journey to the sun and fly closer to the sun that ever before

6. Prepare to send humans to the moon and beyond and bring them back home

7. Prepare to launch the next great observatory

8. Live and work in space for the 18th consecutive year

9. Partner with companies on deep space habitats

10. Monitor out dynamic earth

11. Track the earth's water from space

12. Use space lasers to measure ice on earth and map forests

13. Fly an efficient and eco-friendly electric airplane

14. Partner with an industry to make sonic booms quieter

15. Fire thrusters with eco-friendly propellant

16. Improve space navigation

17. Find new ways to harness the sun's energy

And perhaps the most important...

18. Celebrate NASA's 60th birthday

