  • S&P Futures

    3,733.75
    +13.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,334.00
    +96.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,890.00
    +49.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,963.70
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.35
    +0.35 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.19 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    +1.38 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3470
    -0.1850 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,482.96
    +538.21 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.08
    +37.74 (+7.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,607.58
    +4.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

NASA approves two missions to better understand space weather

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

NASA will take part in two heliophysics missions that could give us the data needed to better understand solar winds and explosions, or space weather as a whole. The agency has officially announced its participation in the Extreme Ultraviolet High-Throughput Spectroscopic Telescope Epsilon Mission (EUVST) and the Electrojet Zeeman Imaging Explorer (EZIE) program. They were two of the three space weather-related proposals NASA selected in September 2019 to receive $400,000 for a nine-month mission concept study.

EUVST is a solar telescope project that will look more closely into how the sun’s atmosphere releases solar winds and spews out solar materials, which affect space radiation levels. The project, which is scheduled for launch in 2026, is led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), but NASA will pour $55 million into the mission. Its contributions include hardware like UV detectors, support electronics, spectrograph components and a guide telescope.

Meanwhile, EZIE will use three small satellites to study the auroral electrojet, or the electrical currents above the poles linking aurora to the Earth’s magnetosphere. Scientists want to look into the electrojet, since the same phenomenon that causes the aurora can also interfere with radio and communication signals, as well as damage spacecraft in orbit.

Space agencies are sending out these types of missions so that they can gather the information needed to understand the physics behind various solar phenomena. In fact, NASA picked five more space weather mission proposals in August and gave them $1.25 million each to conduct a concept study. The ultimate goal is to be able to predict events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections to be able to protect astronauts, spacecraft and other technologies in the future.

Latest Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As McConnell Introduces Competing Stimulus-Check Bill; Apple Reverses From New Buy Point

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday, as Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduced a competing stimulus-check bill.

  • Moderna Shares Are 40% Off the Highs. Buy the Dip.

    Moderna stock has fallen hard, dipping 40% from this month's high to the recent low. The charts show an opportunity for investors.

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — and here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when?

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Investors Lose $609 Billion On 8 Giant Stocks This Year

    If you lose $609 billion when everyone else is up 14.5% — that's a bad year. That's exactly what happened to some giant S&P 500 stocks in 2020.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised to Go Boom, Say Analysts

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • We’re 56, have $400,000 in debt, can save $50,000 a year and just want to retire — what should we do?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@marketwatch.com

  • Dow Jones Falls 100 Points As McConnell Says No To Schumer; 8 Blue-Chip Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite showed modest losses in afternoon trading, but small caps fell sharply, with the Russell 2000 down more than 2%.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for 6 of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • These Are the 12 Most Overvalued Stocks in America Right Now

    2020 has been a year of monster gains for individual stocks, with companies like Tesla seeing a triple-digit rise.

  • Goldman’s Sheila Patel, Chairman of $1.8 Trillion Manager, to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. This year, the firm has added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks.The asset-management unit has also been facing tremendous changes. Tim O’Neill, a key leader at the division since 2008 and partner since 1990 who helped transform the business into a juggernaut, was moved into a senior advisory role in recent months, while Eric Lane and Julian Salisbury were assigned to co-lead asset management as it adds more heft in merchant-banking capabilities. The bank is seeking to boost its presence in private fundraising.Meanwhile, leaders at the business including quantitative investing co-head Gary Chropuvka and Kane Brenan, who oversaw a business that worked with pension funds, have announced their departures since mid-2019.Patel was elevated to the firm’s management committee in 2018 as part of Solomon’s first major personnel moves after being named CEO, boosting the number of women in the firm’s senior-most governing body.(Updates with past departures starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba Stock Rebounds On Progress Over Remaking Ant Group

    Alibaba Group and other China stocks jumped Tuesday as the e-commerce leader indicated that progress was being made on overhauling the operations of online finance giant Ant Group.

  • Apple Stock Hits Record High On Bullish 2021 Prediction

    Apple stock notched a record high on Tuesday after an analyst predicted it will be the top-performing FAANG stock in 2021. It would be the third straight year on top in the group for Apple.

  • Yes, the stock market’s looking like the dot-com bubble — no, it’s not time to sell, strategist says

    Julian Emanuel, BTIG’s chief equity and derivatives strategist, explained to CNBC in an interview why the stock market is inflating to the bubbly levels of the doomed dot-com era in 2000 and also why that may not be such a bad thing.

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will it reduce my tax return? Burning questions about the second COVID-19 stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • Tesla: Soaring share price creates army of 'Teslanaires'

    Many people have become millionaires from Tesla's share price rocketing more than 700% this year.

  • China EV Maker Inks Deal With State-Owned Bank Amid Beijing Crackdown

    Electric-vehicle maker Kandi Technologies inked a credit-financing deal with one of China's biggest state-owned banks.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Earnings, Shares Rebound?

    Long-ailing Ford faces new coronavirus challenges with demand and supply chains. But is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week's Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of December 21st - 27th, 2020.Without further ado, let's get started.* Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article.10\. Here's the Dividend Pot Stock Most Likely to Double in 2021IIPR More Than Doubled So Far This Year and is in a Strong Position for a Repeat PerformanceDividend stocks aren't generally known for generating tremendous gains over short periods. Given enough time, dividend stocks can make investors a lot of money. There are some dividend stocks, however, that are more hares than tortoises. They pay attractive dividends and deliver impressive growth at the same time. One such stock especially stands out, in my opinion. I think that the dividend stock most likely to double in 2021 is... Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) (FRA: 1IK).READ FULL IIPR ARTICLE9\. Is Compass Pathways Stock a Buy?This Small-Cap Biotech May Very Well Revolutionize How We Treat DepressionDespite having an IPO just three months ago, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is already up a staggering 224% from its IPO price of $17. If you invested $10,000 in its first-ever public offering, that investment would be worth over $32,400 today, far outperforming the S&P 500's 11.3% gain during the same period. Despite being a small fish in the biotech ocean, Compass Pathways has the backing of Silicon Valley billionaire tech-investor Peter Thiel with a 10 million euro stake. Just what could spark so much interest in an early-stage company with only one pipeline candidate?READ FULL CMPS ARTICLE8\. Paradigm Initiates Coverage on Trulieve With $59 Price TargetCorey Hammill, Paradigm Senior Analyst Headlined the Initiation Note With "Flourishing in Florida & Looking Beyond"Earlier this month, Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) with a C$59 12-month price target and a Speculative buy rating. Trulieve currently has 14 analysts covering the company with a weighted 12-month price target of C$53.75. This is up from the average at the start of the month, which was C$43.60. Two analysts have "STRONG BUY" ratings, while the remaining 12 have "BUY" ratings.READ FULL TRULIEVE ARTICLE7\. New Psychedelic Stock Novamind Receives CSE Conditional Listing ApprovalSubject to Final Exchange Approval, the Common Shares of Novamind Are Expected to Commence Trading on the CSE Under the Ticker Symbol "NM" on or About January 5, 2021Novamind (CSE: NM), formerly Hinterland Metals and Novamind Ventures, together announce that they have received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) for the public listing of its common shares following the completion of the previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Novamind. The Parties will carry on the business of Novamind, a leading mental health company specialized in Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.READ FULL NOVAMIND ARTICLE6\. Exclusive: Aphria, Tilray CEOs Discuss Merger, Hiring and 'No Massive Layoffs'The Deal Would Create the Largest Enterprise in the Cannabis Industry By RevenueShares of Canadian Licensed-Producers (LPs) Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) (FRA: 10E) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ) traded higher following the news about the two companies merging. Benzinga caught up with Aphria CEO and chairman Irwin D. Simon, who will maintain those two positions in the new company, and Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy, who will serve in the new corporation's board of directors alongside one other person picked by Tilray, and seven others (including Simon) from Aphria.READ FULL APHRIA TILRAY ARTICLESource: Shutterstock5\. Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with Plans on Emergency Use AccessRevive's Clinical Safety Team Has Actively Monitored the Ongoing Interim Data of Patients and Found There Have Been No Safety Concerns and No Severe Adverse Events During the Interim Analysis Enrollment PeriodRevive Therapeutics (CSE: RVV) (OTCPK: RVVTF) (FRA: 31R) announced an update on the company's U.S. FDA Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The company is on pace to meet its enrollment goals for the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to review the safety and efficacy data from the 210 patients as part of the first interim analysis of patients treated and followed up for 28 days after randomization.READ FULL REVIVE ARTICLE4\. Ayr Strategies Acquires CannTech For $57.4M; Street Sees 34% UpsideA Day After Ayr Strategies Announced the $290 Million Acquisition of Florida MSO Liberty Health, the Company Reported it Will Also Be Acquiring Pennsylvania-Based CannTech for $57.4 MillionAyr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRSF) will pay CannTech $27.2 million in cash and $15 million in exchangeable shares. The acquisition includes a 143,000 sq. ft. cultivation and processing facility on 13 acres. Additionally, the first phase of the planned build-out of the facility is complete and permitted for cultivation. CannTech's license allows up to six dispensary locations in Pennsylvania. In reaction to the deals worth $490 million to enter the "attractive" Florida and New Jersey markets and expand its footprint to seven U.S. states, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic raised the price target on AYRWF from $24 to $24.50 and reiterated a Hold rating on Dec. 24. The new price target implies a 9% upside potential.READ FULL AYR CANNTECH ARTICLE3\. Canopy Growth Says GW Pharma Infringed on CBD Extraction Patent in Federal LawsuitTwo of the Biggest Players in the Marijuana Space Are Heading to Federal Court Over a Dispute Related to an Alleged Violation of a Patent for a Cannabis Extraction MethodCanopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (FRA: 11L1), a Canadian-based Marijuana company, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) (FRA: GW2A), a UK-based firm that produces the Food and Drug Administration-approved Cannabis-derived anti-seizure medication Epidiolex.READ FULL CANOPY GW PHARMA ARTICLE2\. The Best Psychedelic Stocks Can 10x Your MoneyInvestors Who Think They Missed the Explosion in Pot Stocks in 2018 Need Not WorryInvesting in the best Psychedelic Stocks today could be like getting in on the ground floor of the medical marijuana industry. The best Psychedelic Stocks on the market right now might be a tiny company called MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (DE: MMQ). As early MindMed investor Kevin O'Leary explains in an interview, the company has more trials going on all over the world than any other Psychedelic medicine company out there. This could be like getting the chance to buy Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) back in 2014, which would've given you a 767% gain by now. By the way, Canopy Growth founder and former CEO Bruce Linton is also an early investor in MindMed.READ FULL PSYCHEDELIC STOCKS ARTICLE1\. Ayr Strategies to Enter Florida Market With $372 Million All-Stock Acquisition of Liberty Health SciencesThe Proposed Deal Would See Liberty Shareholders Receive 0.03683 Subordinate Voting Shares For Each LHS Share Held, With an Implied Valuation of $1.05, This Represents a Significant Premium of Approximately 94%Ayr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRSF) is headed to Florida. The company this morning announced that it will be acquiring that of Liberty Health (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) (FRA: S6UQ) in an all-stock transaction valued at roughly $372 million. Liberty shareholders are expected to hold approximately 20% of the resulting issuer, with the resulting firm to have a footprint across the states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio, New Jersey, Nevada and Massachusetts.READ FULL AYR LHS ARTICLEXMAS BONUS: Riding The Green Wave: As Cannabis Reform Continues in 2021, Here's What to ExpectThe 2020 State Ballot Results Are Heralded as a "Green Wave" for the Cannabis Industry, Providing Growth Opportunities for Current and Would-Be OperatorsExpansion efforts were well underway even before Election Night 2020. Such efforts saw brands like Acreage Holdings (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF) (FSE: 0VZ) drop $10 million in June to obtain Compassionate Care Foundation, one of New Jersey's 12 currently licensed operators. Similar efforts were underway in Arizona and in November, Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) president Steve Cottrell told AZ Central that the company spent roughly $4 million on upgrades, including doubling its Glendale store to 5,000 square feet.READ FULL 2021 GREEN WAVE ARTICLESee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week * Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation

    The rise of bitcoin has been one of the top stories of 2020.What Happened: Bitcoin hit all-time highs throughout December, passing the $27,000 level on Dec. 27.With the rise in the price of the cryptocurrency, bitcoin's market capitalization has taken it past that of several financial companies.Earlier in 2020, bitcoin passed JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Mastercard Inc (NASDAQ: MA). Over the weekend, bitcoin's market capitalization passed $500 billion and made it more valuable than Visa Inc (NYSE: V).Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's ResurgenceWhy It's Important: According to AssetDash, bitcoin is now the 11th-most valuable asset by market cap, with a $500-billion valuation.Bitcoin has passed four companies on the list in the month of December.Up next on the list is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK- A) (NYSE: BRK-B), led by legendary investor Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha has been a vocal bitcoin bear. Buffett once said bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared.""In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending. If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth," Buffett told CNBC in 2018.Berkshire Hathaway ranks 10th on the asset list with a market cap of $535.7 billion.With 18,583,275 bitcoins out, the price would need to be $28,827 to pass the value of Berkshire Hathaway. With additional bitcoins mined and the cryptocurrency's continued rise, it could occur very soon.Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) tops the AssetDash list with a market cap of $2.3 trillion. Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ranks eighth with a cap of $602 million, and has fallen three spots in the month of December.Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $26,714.06 at last check Monday. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) ended Monday's session up 11.33% at $30.45 and is over 200% higher in 2020.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Ideanomics Shares Rally On Ride-Hailing EV Purchase: What Investors Should Know * Buffett: Small Businesses Have Become Collateral Damage, Congress Should Renew PPP(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.