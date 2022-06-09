U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,274.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,282.50
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.31
    -0.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +2.13 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2497
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0320
    -0.3460 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,823.05
    -398.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.45
    -9.03 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,893.22
    -353.31 (-1.25%)
     

NASA assembles a UFO research team to study 'unidentified aerial phenomena'

Stefanie Waldek
·3 min read

NASA has announced the formation of a study team dedicated to UFOs—or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), as they've been rebranded to shed some of their tin-foil-hat stigma. But don't expect some sort of "X-Files" team seeking to prove the existence of extraterrestrials.

Starting this fall, the study will have researchers identify what UAP data already exists, determine how best to collect UAP data moving forward, and develop methods to study the nature of UAPs, for both scientific and aerospace defense reasons. The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation in New York City, alongside Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

"Over the decades, NASA has answered the call to tackle some of the most perplexing mysteries we know of, and this is no different," said Evans in a press call. "I do want to underscore that NASA is uniquely positioned to address UAPs, because who other than us can use the power of data and science to look at what's happening in our skies? And quite frankly, this is why we do what we do."

This isn't the first program dedicated to UAP research. Between 1952 and 1969, the United States Air Force (USAF) studied UAPs under Project Blue Book. More recently, in 2017, The New York Times revealed a clandestine Pentagon UAP research program called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which ended in 2012 due to lack of funding. That report led to increased public interest in UAPs. Subsequently, the Department of Defense (DoD) formed the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), dedicated to investigating UAP reports, and its successor, the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG).

So far, these programs have not explained most UAP sightings. And notably, they have not produced concrete evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial, as shown in the DoD's declassified UAP report from June 2021 and a congressional hearing on UAPs in May 2022.

NASA, too, has already been up front about the fact that UAPs are likely not alien spacecraft. "There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin," the agency said in a press release. But that's not to say aliens are entirely out of the question.

"Part of our task at NASA given to us by Congress is not only to do fundamental research in the skies and so forth, but as part of that also to find life elsewhere," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science. "And that's why we've built astrobiology programs in many disciplines across this summary field that looks at both extinct life on Mars, for example, but also looks at the patterns of life elsewhere, perhaps in Europa, or perhaps in Enceladus."

Zurbuchen also acknowledged NASA's current research into "technosignatures," or signs of alien technology potentially created by intelligent life.

But in this study, NASA will not be seeking to develop explanations for UAPs, extraterrestrial or otherwise. This is more of an information-gathering mission — one whose results will be shared publicly, unlike many findings of the DoD — that may open the door for further UAP research and analysis. "We will hopefully at least lay out some of the roadmap of how we might make progress in the future," said Spergel in the press call.

Given NASA's focus on methodical, scientific UAP research, we think Special Agent Dana Scully would be proud.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA plans to study unidentified objects in the sky

    A team will focus on “unidentified aerial phenomena” or UAPs.

  • NASA team created to study weird objects floating in sky, but don’t call them UFOs

    “There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin,” NASA says.

  • Bipartisan Gun Talks Drag On As Group Hits ‘Sticking Points’

    "It'll be a miracle if we get a framework agreement, never mind a final bill. But miracles sometimes happen," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

  • NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

    NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic, but he strongly disagrees.

  • Legendary Lands Rights To ‘Sekret Machines’ UFO Novels For TV Series Adaptation

    EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent historic UFO Congressional hearing, Legendary Television has acquired the rights to A.J. Hartley and Tom DeLonge’s Sekret Machines sci-fi thriller novels for television series development. Dan Farah (Ready Player One, The Shannara Chronicles), who brought the project to Legendary, and founding Blink 182 member-turned-UFO researcher DeLonge, will executive produce […]

  • Astronomers ponder 'cosmic mystery' over powerful radio wave bursts

    Powerful bursts of radio waves emanating from a distant dwarf galaxy that were detected using a massive telescope in China are moving scientists closer to solving what one called a "cosmic mystery" that has lingered for years. Radio waves have the longest wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum. Researchers on Wednesday said they have detected a fast radio burst, or FRB, originating from a dwarf galaxy located nearly 3 billion light-years from Earth.

  • Shanghai faces unexpected round of COVID testing for most residents

    China's commercial hub of Shanghai faces an unexpected round of mass COVID-19 testing for most residents this weekend - just 10 days after a city-wide lockdown was lifted - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the impact on business. Shanghai officials on Thursday said seven of the city's 16 districts would carry out PCR testing for all residents over the weekend due to the discovery of a few cases in the community, saying they wanted to prevent a renewed outbreak. "We hope that residents ... will participate in an orderly way in the PCR testing."

  • Tesla stock gains premarket after UBS upgraded shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla upgrading to buy at UBS.

  • China says it has no plans to revive Ant Group's IPO amid tech crackdown

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Chinese financial regulators had plans to revive Ant Group’s IPO.

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesAl

  • Teslas with Autopilot are a step closer to recall after series of wrecks

    Teslas with partially automated driving systems are a step closer to being recalled after the U.S. elevated its investigation into a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles or trucks with warning signs.

  • Astra Space aims to launch NASA science mission from Kennedy Space Center this weekend

    Florida’s Space Coast could see its next rocket launch this Sunday, and it's an Earth science mission for NASA.

  • Climate change: New Zealand's plan to tax cow and sheep burps

    It would make it the first country to charge farmers for the methane emissions from their animals.

  • Review: 'Mini-Forest Revolution' shows how to mimic nature

    In “Mini-Forest Revolution,” author Hannah Lewis shows how a forestation method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki is helping groups around the world restore ravaged areas to dense forests that create green zones and help mitigate global warming by absorbing carbon. Mention the word “forest” and many people think national park in scope, but a forest planted in the Miyawaki method can thrive and make a positive environmental difference in a space the size of about half a dozen parking spaces. In Miyawaki plantings, monocultures are out; natural variety is in.

  • Is it a bird? A plane? NASA will study mysterious objects in the sky

    NASA is embarking on a new study on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs — the term scientists use instead of UFOs.

  • PA’s population dipped in 2021. These cities and boroughs were the fastest growing, shrinking

    The state had less than 13 million residents last year. Here’s which cities and boroughs grew and shrank the most. State College made one of the lists.

  • NASA to launch rockets from Australia space port

    NASA will launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month. It's the agency's first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States. (June 9)

  • A New All-Electric Helicopter Flies for the First Time in California

    The successful flight of the battery-powered eR-44 could prove its viability for multiple missions, from air taxis to live-organ deliveries.

  • US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert

    All five Marines on board an Osprey aircraft were killed when it crashed in the California desert near the Arizona border, the Marine Corps said Thursday, a day after the accident. The MV-22 Osprey went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area in Imperial County near the community of Glamis, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Yuma, Arizona. The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

  • Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump to be faced with Ivanka testimony video as new violent footage leaked

    A committee staffer says the panel’s opening presentation will include ‘Trump family members’