NASA Awards Contract for Facilities Operations, Maintenance Service

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected TBP & JJ Worldwide Services of Leesburg, Virginia, to provide facilities operations and maintenance service for the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The Facilities Operations and Maintenance Service contract is a firm fixed-price and time and material contract with a total combined value of approximately $43 million. The performance period begins Dec. 1, with a one-year base period followed by four one-year options.

Under the terms of the contract, TBP & JJ Worldwide Services will provide all facility operations, maintenance, repair, janitorial services, grounds-keeping services, and other directly related miscellaneous services for all infrastructure/facilities (buildings, utilities, structures, and related systems) and assets (equipment and utility infrastructure) at the main Armstrong campus, as well as the Building 703 location on U.S. Air Force Plant 42 property in Palmdale, California.

For more information about NASA programs and missions, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contract-for-facilities-operations-maintenance-service-301649083.html

SOURCE NASA

