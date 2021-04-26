U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,187.62
    +7.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.57
    -61.93 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,138.78
    +121.98 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.01
    +26.15 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.07
    +0.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0030 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3898
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1670
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,012.76
    +5,444.00 (+11.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.28
    +20.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.63 (+0.36%)
     

Blue Origin is challenging SpaceX's Artemis lander contract from NASA

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Over a week ago, NASA awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a lunar lander for its upcoming Artemis Moon project. In deciding on SpaceX, NASA passed over defense contractor Dynetics and Blue Origin. The latter is now challenging the decision. In a protest filed with the federal Government Accountability Office (via The New York Times), Jeff's Bezos' rocket company claims NASA improperly awarded the contract to its rival.

"NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System program and moved the goalposts at the last minute. In NASA's own words, it has made a 'high risk' selection," a spokesperson for Blue Origin told Engadget. "Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America's return to the Moon."

When it comes to its marquee programs, NASA has historically picked multiple contractors. It's taken that approach to promote competition and protect itself if an organization can't deliver a project on time. To that point, NASA chose SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics when it awarded the initial lunar lander contract last year. “[NASA are] generally quite good at acquisition, especially its flagship missions like returning America to the surface of the moon. We felt that these errors needed to be addressed and remedied,” Bob Smith, the CEO of Blue Origin, said in an interview with The New York Times. "We didn’t get a chance to revise and that’s fundamentally unfair.”

As to SpaceX being a "high risk" selection, the plan it won the contract on involves using its in-development Starship to transport astronauts to the Moon. So far, most of the company's test flights have ended in fiery explosions. However, the company has had significant success with both its Falcon 9 rocket Crew Dragon craft, with the two achieving several milestones for SpaceX when NASA's Crew-2 mission recently docked with the International Space Station.  

Notably, Blue Origin is the second Bezos-affiliated company to get into a contract dispute with the US government. Last year, Amazon, citing comments made by former President Donald Trump, challenged the integrity of the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing deal the Department of Defense (DoD) awarded to Microsoft. After an internal investigation, the DoD ended up sticking by its decision. 

Recommended Stories

  • Crew-1 astronauts prepare for splashdown

    NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for this week's splashdown by 4 astronauts. Three NASA astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to return from the International Space Station on Wednesday. (Apr. 26)

  • ‘Finders keepers’ doesn’t apply to space junk that may land in your Florida yard

    A warning to Floridians: If a piece of the latest SpaceX rocket falls into your yard, call the police — or else.

  • Lyft is selling its self-driving unit to Toyota for $550 million

    Lyft is offloading Level 5, its internal autonomous vehicle development team.

  • Powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket boosts spy satellite into space

    The timing of the launch and the rocket's trajectory closely matched the paths to orbit used by previous satellites capable of collecting extremely detailed views of ground targets.

  • Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that are almost great

    The Razer Anzu is a bit more appealing than other smart glasses thanks to blue-light-filtering lenses, long battery life and an affordable price.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter travels farther and faster on its third flight

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has completed its third flight, traveling much farther and faster than before.

  • The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

    Apple's new iMac has far fewer ports than the model it replaced, and that could be a bad sign for the next MacBook Pro.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Nevada governor backpedals on plan to allow tech companies to form local governments

    Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is retreating from his plan to introduce legislation that would have allowed tech companies to form local governments within the state.

  • Pink moon, first supermoon of 2021, will be visible tonight

    April's "pink moon" and the first supermoon of 2021 will be visible on April 26 at 11:32 p.m. ET.

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • Luminar will bring its LiDAR tech to Airbus planes and helicopters

    The companies hope to 'ultimately enable safe, autonomous flight.'

  • Spotify's new music player debuts in Facebook apps on iOS and Android

    Spotify's music and podcast player will let you listen to audio from posts without leaving Facebook's iOS or Android apps.

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

    AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps

  • Spotify is raising the price of its family plan in the US

    Spotify is increasing the price of its Premium Family plan in the US.

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • OneWeb launches sixth batch of internet satellites

    The London-based company moves closer to offering broadband from space by the year's end.

  • Jimmie Johnson hits tire barrier less than 20 laps into second IndyCar race

    Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.

  • Steve Jobs would have loved this brand new Apple device that just launched

    One of the nice surprises from Apple's "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday -- which showcased a slew of new products like a refreshed iPad Pro and updates to existing Apple offerings like Podcasts and the Apple Card -- was the reveal of a purple iPhone 12 that no one was expecting. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now come in the all-new purple finish, with Apple raving that both handset models are perfectly color-matched to the phones' precision-milled back glass. Many of the people watching the virtual Apple event at which these phones were unveiled, however, were probably unaware of the deeper significance of the phone's color. It certainly wasn't mentioned alongside the usual rundown of the phones' myriad bells and whistles, like both models sporting an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features as well as boasting expansive, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED. Indeed, unless you really know your Apple history, you might not know that Project Purple was the code name that Apple chose back when the iPhone was first being developed ahead of its era-defining 2007 reveal. Not only that, but purple was also reportedly Steve Jobs' favorite color. That's according to a 1996 Vanity Fair article, which almost makes you wonder whether this new model of Apple's signature product, launching 10 years after the death of Jobs, is a tribute of sorts to the company's iconic co-founder. Cult of Mac editor Leander Kahney's book, Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products, has some additional details along these same lines -- about how "Purple," for example, was the secret code name for the original iPhone project, back when Apple was making the extraordinarily risky jump into the world of mobile phones. A new endeavor for the company, at least to the outside world, might have seemed far removed from Apple's core competencies. The Project Purple codename was eventually shortened, and attached to two phone projects being developed in parallel that would compete against each other for supremacy. P1 for a project based on the iPod nano, according to Kahney's book, and the other, led by Ive, was based around multitouch technology and codenamed P2. A separate book about the history of the iPhone -- The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by Brian Merchant -- plows similar ground, adding additional color (no pun intended) around the significance of purple to the history of the iPhone. As it turns out, the lab where Apple was secretly working on the device that would come to be known as the iPhone was also called the "Purple Dorm." When you add together all these nuggets from Apple's history, including Steve Jobs' own affinity for the color, it's hard not to feel like this new edition of Apple's most important product isn't at least a little bit of a nod to the chief executive who made this thing possible in the first place. I doubt Apple will ever admit as much, and there were no doubt plenty of additional motivations for this color choice that made sense, but it sure does feel like this one would have been a particularly special device for and loved by Jobs, if he was still with us today. By the way, for those of you who want to get your hands on one of these models: Pre-orders for the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have now begun for customers in the US, UK, Japan, China, and more than 30 other countries and regions. The phones themselves will be available starting Friday, April 30.