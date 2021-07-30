U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.75
    -34.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,857.50
    -180.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.50
    -15.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    -0.36 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    +0.79 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5920
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,652.63
    -1,852.57 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.11
    -11.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.00
    -66.42 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

NASA and Boeing delay Starliner ISS launch

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The Boeing Starliner's trip to the International Space Station has hit another hurdle. The craft was scheduled for a second uncrewed test flight to the ISS today, July 30th, after its first attempt went awry back in late 2019. But, it will have to wait a bit longer for take off. NASA and Boeing have decided to push back the launch to the tentative date of Tuesday, August 3rd. 

The delay comes after the thrusters on the ISS' new Russian module Nauka accidentally activated causing the station to move out of orientation. Though ground teams managed to regain control and motion of the ISS, NASA is proceeding with caution.

"The International Space Station team will use the time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos Nauka multipurpose laboratory module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner’s arrival," the agency said in a statement.

The completion of the second test flight is a critical part of the Starliner's development phase that will be followed by the first of six crew rotation missions. NASA added that launch preparations would resume pending a final decision from the ISS and Commercial Crew Program teams. 

In the meantime, staff are assessing whether to move the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket — atop which the Starliner is placed — from the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station back to the Vehicle Integration Facility. While both are mission-ready, the move is seen as a mitigation measure to protect them from weather damage.

The delay is the latest in a series of setbacks that have thus far prevented the Starliner from reaching the ISS. In December 2019, the Boeing craft suffered an automation issue during its first test flight that caused it to miss its planned orbit. While the second test flight has been held up since late last year due to ongoing software checks.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla will pay $1.5 million to settle Model S battery throttling complaints

    Tesla has agreed to settle complaints that it reduced Model S vehicles' max battery voltage.

  • Tesla update adds Disney+ streaming and a Car Wash mode

    Tesla's 2021.24 software update includes Disney+ and a new Car Wash Mode.

  • AMD's Radeon RX 6600XT is its next flagship 1080p GPU

    After making a return to the mid-range with its RX 6700 XT GPU, AMD has launched its 1080p flagship, the RX 6600 XT.

  • Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

    NASA on Thursday postponed a planned launch of a Boeing CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station after the orbiting outpost was briefly thrown out of control by jet thrusters inadvertently activated on a newly docked Russian module, NASA said. The Starliner launch delay was announced a day before it was due for blastoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a Boeing Lockheed Martin Corp Atlas V rocket.

  • NASA holds briefing ahead of Starliner launch

    Boeing is set to repeat its Starliner test flight on Friday, July 30, before attempting to launch astronauts to the International Space Station. (July 29)

  • Reported Tornadoes Cause Heavy Damage in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

    Two tornados touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 29, according to local news reports, causing severe damage in Bensalem.This video posted to Twitter by @PFDSullivan shows a damaged Home Depot garden center.The National Weather Service reported two “tornadic storms” in northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County areas on the evening of July 29, as well in southwest Mercer County and northern Ocean County. Credit: @PFDSullivan via Storyful

  • Severe weather causes damage in Wisconsin

    Strong storms damaged homes and farm buildings in Wisconsin and investigators are trying to determine whether a tornado touched down. Thousands lost power. (July 29)

  • Important: Dua Lipa Just Rocked the *Hottest* Little String Bikini

    She's always serving looks. 😍

  • Ford quickly reaches 120,000 orders for its Tesla Cybertruck rival

    Ford's electric truck ambitions appear to be gaining steam.

  • Russian module mishap destabilises International Space Station

    The ISS was pushed out of position after engines on a new Russian module unexpectedly fired up.

  • Russian module sends Space Station spinning

    The International Space Station was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday after a newly arrived Russian module malfunctioned, according to NASA.Officials said the seven crew members aboard weren't in any immediate danger-But the malfunction has prompted the agency to postpone another highly anticipated test flight to the station by Boeing.NASA said Thursday's mishap began about three hours after Russia's Nauka module had latched onto the space station, as mission controllers in Moscow were performing some post-docking "reconfiguration" procedures.The module's jets unexpectedly restarted and inadvertently fired off their thrusters, pitching the entire station out of its normal flight position, leading the mission's flight director to declare a "spacecraft emergency."Flight teams on the ground managed to restore the space station's orientation by activating thrusters on another module of the orbiting platform, with experts describing the struggle to regain control as a "tug of war."The Nauka engines were ultimately switched off, and the space station was stabilized.What caused Nauka's engine malfunction has yet to be determined, but Russia's space agency attributed it to having to work with residual fuel in the craft.The module had experienced glitches after its launch last week, raising concerns about whether it would dock properly.There was no immediate sign of any damage to the space station.

  • Intel NUC 11 Extreme review: A tiny gaming desktop you may actually want

    Intel's NUC 11 Extreme is its best tiny desktop yet.

  • ‘Stanley Parable’ and ‘Gone Home’ devs team up to form Ivy Road studio

    Annapurna Interactive will release the first game from Davey Wreden and Karla Zimonja's studio.

  • Amazon's Fire TV Cube works with Zoom, if you have a webcam

    Starting today, you can use a second-generation Fire TV Cube to take part in two-way Zoom calls.

  • Russian lab module docks with space station

    Russia's long-delayed lab module has successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, eight days after it was launched from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (July 29)

  • Swarm debuts $499 Evaluation Kit for consumers and tinkerers

    Satellite connectivity company Swarm's new product will give anyone the ability to create a messaging or Internet of Things (IoT) device, whether that be a hiker looking to stay connected off the grid or a hobbyist wanting to track the weather. The Swarm Evaluation Kit is an all-in-one product that includes a Swarm Tile, the company’s flagship modem device, a VHF antenna, a small solar panel, a tripod, a Feather S2 development board and an OLED from Adafruit. The package may sound intimidatingly technical, but Swarm CEO Sara Spangelo explained to TechCrunch that it was designed to be user-friendly, from the most novice consumer all the way through to more advanced users.

  • Astronomers see back of a black hole for first time, proving Albert Einstein was right

    Astronomers have managed to look behind a black hole for the first time and have proved that Albert Einstein was right about how these mysterious celestial behemoths behave. An international team of researchers used high-powered X-ray telescopes to study a supermassive black hole 800 million light years away at the centre of a distant galaxy. The researchers saw the usual hallmarks of a black hole, but they also spotted light – in the form of X-rays – which was being emitted by the far side of t

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.

  • Shazam for Birds: Cornell's Merlin Bird ID App Now Identifies Birds by Their Song

    And it’s free!

  • Dr. Michio Kaku Answers Physics Questions From Twitter

    Dr. Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics, answers the internet's burning questions about physics. Can Michio explain "string theory" to the layperson? What is a quark? What is the "God Equation"? How do black holes distort time? Is the best physicist ever Albert Einstein or Richard Feynman? Or someone else? Michio answers all these questions and much more!