U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.92
    -1.22 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    +11.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9980
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,981.30
    +1,699.27 (+4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.61
    +31.01 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

NASA celebrates private sector deployments of space-born tech in its latest Spinoff

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

NASA's Spinoff magazine is one of the things I look forward to reading every year. The space agency's research trickles down to the rest of the world in surprising and interesting ways, which it tracks and collects in this annual publication. This year is no different, and NASA tech can be found in everything from hiking gadgets to heavy industry and, funnily enough, space.

There are dozens of technologies that have made their way to everyday use in a variety of places highlighted in this year's issue, which you can browse here. (It's about 60 pages long, so pour some coffee and settle in.)

I talked with Daniel Lockney, the head of NASA's Tech Transfer Program overseeing the deployment of its tech and research among terrestrial companies looking to put it to good use.

"Typically what happens is: NASA develops something, they report it to my office, and we look at it to figure out, first, does it work? And second, who else can use it? And if someone can, we figure out how to get it to them," Lockney explained. "I try to give as much away for free as I can. I've got no direction to generate revenue or bring something back to the U.S. treasury. The 1958 NASA act that created us says to disseminate our work — nothing in there about making a dime."

The result is cheap or free licensing of interesting tech like compact, long-lasting water filters, unusual mechanical components, and other tech that was needed for space or launch purposes but might find a second use on the ground.

Lockney highlighted a couple items in the latest batch that he thought were especially interesting.

"There was a partnership with GM to develop the Robo-Glove, a functional glove that astronauts will wear to help reduce strain during repetitive tasks and increase grip strength," he said. "Squeezing something on a spacewalk, you can do it a couple times, but if you're gripping a tool for the whole afternoon... so we developed this glove to assist in that work, and now it's being used at factories around the world."

Two images of people wearing a robotic glove at work.
Two images of people wearing a robotic glove at work.

Image Credits: Bioservo Technologies

The Swiss company Bioservo licensed the NASA patents for Robo-Glove and has been iterating on the concept for years, and the latest version of its Ironhand device came out last summer. Its most common use case is by employees with hand injuries that might cause them to lose work, but can use the glove to return to the job faster as well as reduce pain medication.

It's not always just a single company licensing a tech. Lockney noted how NASA was the first organization to look into the question of precision agriculture under totally artificial conditions.

"NASA has a lot of experiments for keeping crews healthy on long distance spaceflight. One thing we have to do is grow our own food, plus there's the psychological benefits of seeing plants," he said. "But we needed to find ways to grow crops without a heavy growing medium like soil, or even hydroponics — water is so heavy, and so valuable. And you have to get he lighting right, but you can't use too much energy. So we made these farming techniques to grow a lot of plants in a small space. If you control the plants' stress, you can really dial in precision growth conditions and improve yield; we actually use a nutritive film that covers the roots, LEDs to give the right spectrum of light, and of course there's sensors everywhere."

"It's a similar situation in cities, how do you provide food to this population without the resource waste of farmland? But we led this research because no one else had the need for it — it ended up being the direct result of the demands of spaceflight. And now there are a handful of companies doing vertical farms in dense urban areas, actually providing grocery stores with vegetables," he continued.

We've actually covered a few, and they're still in early days, but the appetite is clearly there for both consumers and investors to have food grown efficiently and within a few blocks of them rather than shipped a thousand miles overseas.

On 10 years of ‘The Vertical Farm’

NASA work makes its way to leisure as well as life-sustaining industries. At least three of the items in this year's Spinoff have to do with outdoors activities like hiking and camping. One, a thin-film radiant barrier originally used to line spacecraft, has made its way to jackets by 13-One and others as super-light insulating layer. Aerogel research from the '90s has made its way to new gear from Seattle-based Outdoor Research (a brand I covet when I walk by their store). And a material called NanoCeram is used in a new portable water filter bottle.

One new application you wouldn't expect to find in a publication about spinoff techs is Astrobotic's Peregrine Moon lander. In the past such things have been exclusively the domain of nationally-backed programs, but with the commercial space sector expanding quickly NASA tech is valuable to spacefaring companies as well.

Not all of these are new — some are decades old and still finding new applications or companies to sell them.

"By the time we've done all the work and we've found a partner doing the commercial stuff, manufacturing, marketing.... next thing you know, 10 years have passed," Lockney said. "The R&D timeline is long and the commercialization timeline is long."

But that means there's always something fresh coming out even when the papers or materials are years old. There are dozens more techs and companies worth looking at in this year's Spinoff, so take a look. And if you've got time, head to the archives.

Recommended Stories

  • Codenotary raises $12.5M Series B to secure software supply chains

    Codenotary, a service that makes it easier for development teams to build transparent software supply chains (and also the company behind the popular open source immudb immutable database), today announced that it has raised a $12.5 million Series B round from new and existing investors like Bluwat, Elaia and others. Founded by CEO Moshe Bar, who previously co-founded Qumranet, and CTO Dennis Zimmer, Codenotary helps people identify and track all of the components in their DevOps cycle. This means that when there is an attack on the supply chain or a vulnerability like Log4j, it's far easier for a company to figure out where these libraries are being used and mitigate the potential blast radius.

  • Dog of the Day: Barnabas

    A very sweet 6-year-old dog is looking for a new home. Barnabas is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.

  • Google gets hit with a new lawsuit over 'deceptive' location tracking

    Washington DC, Texas, Washington state and Indiana announced the latest lawsuit against Big Tech Monday, alleging that Google deceived users by collecting their location data even when they believed that kind of tracking was disabled. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access," DC Attorney General Karl Racine said. "The truth is that contrary to Google’s representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data."

  • ‘Jihad Rehab’: How 9/11 Turned Firefighter Meg Smaker Into a Sundance Filmmaker

    Smaker studied Islam and Arabic in Afghanistan and Yemen, film at Stanford, and gained access in Saudi Arabia denied to other news teams.

  • NASA’s Big Deep Space Food Challenge Comes with a Big Prize

    NASA and the Canadian Space Agency's Deep Space Food Challenge will reward the best system for providing astronauts healthy food on long trips. The post NASA’s Big Deep Space Food Challenge Comes with a Big Prize appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Power outages reported across Southwest Florida after tornado hits Fort Myers area

    Severe weather and a tornado confirmed by the NWS moved through Southwest Florida early Sunday morning, leaving behind power outages and storm damage.

  • Acropolis in white as snowstorm sweeps Greece

    Train, tram and bus routes were cancelled, and power cuts were reported across the mainland and on islands.Schools were to be closed until Tuesday, with classes taking place online, while public service employees were advised to leave work at noon.Authorities sent out message alerts to mobile phones for citizens to stay home and to use snow chains if they needed to venture out.Fire-fighters received dozens of calls from people trapped in their cars and others requiring assistance to go to hospitals or to move about.Cars were seen stranded in thick snow on streets.Temperatures of minus 10 degrees celsius in the north and zero degrees celsius in Athens were expected, meteorologists said.Snowstorm "Elpida" is the second cold storm in a week to hit the country.

  • Warriors switch up practice routine, say it pays dividends

    They call it “The Golden Hour.” Each day after their film session, an hour goes up on the scoreboard clock and the Golden State Warriors break into small groups to begin working at three separate, 20-minute stations: on the court, in the weight room or with the training staff. Coach Steve Kerr and his assistants met during the summer along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to review how they might practice more efficiently and with greater focus, and the resulting “Golden Hour” has meant so much to Golden State’s success so far.

  • Mark Cuban on his online pharmacy: 'Our KPI is how much we can reduce the stress of our patients'

    Mark Cuban's announcement over the weekend of an online pharmacy selling over a hundred generic drugs at near cost was totally unexpected but will likely be welcomed by millions who struggle to afford medication. The billionaire told TechCrunch that the business model is refreshingly simple: "Lower pricing reduces patient stress, and that will lead to more customers." The Cost Plus Drug Company aims very simply to provide as many common medications as possible in generic form at as low a price as possible.

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins AFC Championship?

    The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Which team will get the victory?

  • Auburn flies to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in history

    War Eagle is flying high over men's college basketball for the first time in history. A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

  • Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2022 US Tour

    George Thorogood and the Destroyers will provide support. Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2022 US Tour Jon Hadusek

  • Why Space Stocks Crashed to Earth Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of rocket stocks are braking hard. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, small rocket-makers Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) and Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) are down 6.4% apiece, while Earth observation satellite company Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) shows a 6.5% loss. On a relatively brighter note, space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), which has lost 38% of its stock market value since the new year began, is down "only" 3.4% today.

  • 2 Top Space Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    You knew it was going to happen -- the stock market would fall. Because downturns are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle, a pullback in the stock market crash is virtually inevitable. Smart investors, though, realize it's best to prepare for them, not by selling all their stocks and stashing the cash under the mattress, but by choosing investments carefully.

  • 5 Explosive Space Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Space travel seems so far away, but it's not too early for investors to consider these five space stocks.

  • Jeff Bezos Wants to Stop Aging. What Does That Even Mean?

    Michael Tran/GettyJeff Bezos is on a mission to conquer aging. He has just recruited Hal Barron from GlaxoSmithKline to help lead Altos Labs, the ambitious new anti-aging company with billions of investment. So what does science really say about this? Could we beat aging?Aging isn’t just a change in how we feel or look, aging happens at a cellular level. In a lab culture dish, adult skin cells divide roughly 50 times before stopping. But skin cells from a newborn baby can divide 80 or 90 times.

  • IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?

    Researchers referring to B.1.640.2 as ‘new variant of probably Cameroonian origin’

  • 'I was so burned out': Millennial employees reveal how 'monotasking' has changed work life

    Monotasking is exactly what it sounds like — working on a single idea, task or project for a clearly defined amount of time.

  • Algae Market Potentially Worth $320 Billion Draws Honda, Eneos

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products. Most Read from BloombergStocks Erase Losses Amid Dip Buying; Dollar Climbs: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tec

  • The James Webb Space Telescope arrives at its final orbit

    The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its final orbit, although observations will still have to wait.