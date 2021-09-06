U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8370
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,677.00
    +1,388.95 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.28
    +55.55 (+4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.52
    +50.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

NASA says the Mars Perseverance rover has collected its first sample

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

After initially failing to capture a rock sample, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt. The space agency has verified that a pencil-width core of rust-colored rock is safely trapped in the rover's sample tube tube, ready to be processed and sent back to Earth, CNET has reported. 

After NASA initially thought it had nabbed the first sample last month, a subsequent check showed the sample tube empty. That created something of a mystery, with scientists wondering where the rock could have gone. Eventually, NASA determined that the particular sample it tried to collect was actually too powdery to be collected. "The hardware performed as commanded, but the rock did not cooperate this time," JPL engineers said at the time.

This time, NASA wasn't getting ahead of itself. While photos taken on September 1st shortly after the operation clearly showed rock in the collector, NASA wanted to be "extra certain" that it was successfully stored. Following an operation to percuss the drill bit (and ingest the sample), new images were taken, but the position of the sun made it difficult to see the rock. 

This Saturday, however, the sun cooperated and the sample inside is clearly visible. The images match earlier photos of a grind spot on a nearby sample section, revealing a rust-colored, possibly sedimentary rock that could show the presence of iron along with olivine and other minerals that may have precipitated from water, according to Arizona State University's Steven Ruff (via his YouTube channel Mars Guy). 

Now, Perseverance must process, seal and and eventually store the sample somewhere on the surface of Mars. It will then repeat the process and collect as many samples as possible, leaving them scattered about the surface. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will send a Martian lander and sample collection rover to the same location near Jezero Crater to gather up those tubes and place them into a rocket bound for Earth. 

The only challenge is that said rover and rocket haven't been built yet and don't even have a finished design. However, the agencies involved plan to launch it to Mars by 2026, with arrival there by 2028. They don't expect to receive the samples until 2031, and suffice to say, all of those phases of the Perseverance project will be a huge challenge. 

Recommended Stories

  • School pizza project turns into a real restaurant

    School pizza project turns into a real restaurant

  • Japanese Stocks Extend Gain From 30-Year High on Post-Suga Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese equities rose, with the Topix extending gains to a more than 30-year high, on optimism for new economic policies following the announcement that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the Topix, which advanced 1.3% to the highest level since August 1990. Telcos jumped as investors hoped that the next prime minister will have more favorable policies on mobile phone bills. Fast Retailing Co. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were th

  • House representatives sent a letter to Yahoo's CEO... from 2017

    House representatives have sent a letter to a Yahoo CEO who hasn't worked at the company for four years.

  • Biden approves New Jersey disaster declaration after flooding brought by Ida

    Biden ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, the White House said in a statement https://bit.ly/3h4RjCM. Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Ida.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $180 again

    Apple's AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds that an iPhone user can buy, and they're on sale for $180 again, at both Amazon and Best Buy. We scored them an 87 in our review when they were released almost two years ago, and while there have been a host of true wireless earbuds released since then, these are still worth a look.

  • EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

    The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose of the vaccine should be given six months after people 16 and older have received two doses, “to restore protection after it has waned.” EMA’s experts are carrying out an “accelerated assessment” of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech, including results from an ongoing trial in which about 300 healthy adults received a booster shot about six months after their second dose.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Ringing Up $140M Global Bow, Sets Pandemic Record In UK; ‘Free Guy’ Still Capturing China – International Box Office

    UPDATE, writethru: Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings outperformed expectations at the global and international box office this weekend, coming in with $56.2M for the standard overseas frame, and a new Labor Day record $83.5M for the four-day domestic session ($71.4M three-day). Combined, and including the Labor Day estimate, the worldwide total […]

  • Powerful images of the Caldor fire in Northern California

    Moments captured from inside the devastation

  • Opinion: After successful US Open run, American Frances Tiafoe can be a huge star for tennis

    With his U.S. Open run, Frances Tiafoe showed the swashbuckling, charismatic personality that could make him a crossover tennis star.

  • This Luxury Space Balloon Lets You Glide 100,000 Feet Above the Earth With a Cocktail in Hand

    As Spaceship Neptune ascends upwards at 12 mph, you'll relax in a swanky, pressurized lounge with cocktails, Wi-Fi and incredible views.

  • Air Force proposes lowering jet altitudes over Oregon and Nevada

    The United States Air Force wants to lower the altitude jets can fly in their air space southwest of Mountain Home, this 10,000 square-mile air space encompasses six different areas of operation in three different states.

  • Tensions on Earth reflected in orbit

    Data: United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSpace is set to become more congested over the next decades as more countries and companies are able to access it and economies become more reliant on space-based technologies. Why it matters: Though space is seemingly infinite, Earth's orbital capacity is not, and this surge in traffic around the planet may catalyze new competitions — and collaborations — between nations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • A whole new ballgame in space

    The past 50 years in space have been defined by governments, but the future belongs to private companies. Why it matters: The space industry is growing, and what was once the purview of nations is increasingly being taken over by companies looking to profit from their work in space. That new dynamic will shape the coming decades in orbit and beyond.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Morgan Stanley predicts space co

  • The future of the search for life

    New probes to study nearby worlds, advanced telescopes to peer at far away planets, and expanding ideas about the signs of life are fueling a renaissance in the search for life beyond Earth.Why it matters: It's an age-old question — is life as we know it on Earth unique, or is the universe actually teeming with life?Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The boom in the search for life isn't just about more funding and

  • Investors are placing big bets on a growing space economy - but can they reach orbit?

    Space is hot. The billionaire "space barons" - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - have given the industry a cachet not seen since the Apollo era of the 1960s and '70s, with Branson and Bezos flying to the edge of space on their own spacecraft and Musk's SpaceX becoming the dominant supplier of people and cargo to the International Space Station.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Investors are fearful of missing

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • Inspiration4: Who are the four people joining SpaceX’s pioneering trip to orbit?

    The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.