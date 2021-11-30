U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.00
    -88.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.72
    -652.22 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,537.69
    -245.14 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.91
    -43.07 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.00
    -2.95 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3305
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1080
    -0.5000 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,433.36
    -818.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.40
    +13.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

NASA details intent to replace the International Space Station with a commercial space station by 2030

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

NASA's auditing body, the Office of Audits, has produced a report detailing the agency's commitment to replacing the International Space Station (ISS) with one or more commercial space stations once the orbiting lab is retired — an event scheduled for 2024 right now, but all indications are that the ISS's operational life will be extended to 2030, which is when the agency is assuming it'll be able to hand off human occupation of an on-orbit science facility to a private company.

This audit basically details the current costs of maintenance and operation of the ISS, and also explains why it thinks that there will still be an essential need for a research facility that can provide a test bed for prolonged human exposure to space, as well as for development and demonstration of tech key to helping people explore deep space, including the establishment of a more permanent presence on the Moon and exploration of Mars.

The conclusion is that NASA hopes to see a commercial station operation by 2028 in order to give a period of two years of overlap before the anticipated retirement and de-orbiting of the ISS. That timeline presents clear risks, however, the report continues, in part because of "limited market demand, inadequate funding, unreliable costs estimates and still-evolving requirements."

The good news is that recently a lot of companies seem to be interested in pursuing the development of commercial orbital destinations. A partnership between Nanoracks, its parent company Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin aims to produce one by 2027. Blue Origin hopes to launch its Orbital Reef station with Sierra Space and Boeing by 2030 at the latest, while Axiom is already progressing with its plan to send up modules that will attach to the ISS before separating and self-orbiting as its own station by 2028.

You can read the NASA Office of Audits report in full below:

View this document on Scribd

Recommended Stories

  • NASA delays spacewalk on ISS after debris threat

    NASA delayed a spacewalk set for Tuesday to replace a faulty communications antenna on the International Space Station after the agency received a "debris notification" for the station.Why it matters: NASA did not disclose the origin of the debris, but the delay comes roughly two weeks after Russia intercepted a defunct satellite with a missile as part of a test that generated thousands of pieces of debris and forced the seven astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS to take shelter.Stay on top

  • Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Pose with Baby Sterling as She Wraps Her 'KC Sports Tour'

    The new parents smiled with their 9-month-old daughter while at a Sporting Kansas City soccer game on Sunday

  • Comcast, Disney reach new distribution agreement for Disney channels

    Announced Tuesday, the deal keeps ESPN, FX, Disney Channel, Freeform and National Geographic channels available to Comcast's Xfinity customers.

  • Chiefs open as double-digit favorites over Broncos in Week 13

    The #Chiefs have opened as big home favorites over the #Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 per Tipico Sportsbook.

  • Comcast, Disney renew content carriage agreement

    Comcast Corp. and The Walt Disney Co. have renewed their content carriage agreement and will continue to make Disney’s lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment programming available to Xfinity TV customers.

  • Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

    Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago. Aeroflot's domestic traffic has grown as Russia refrained from imposing a complete lockdown during a new wave of infections.

  • 'A funeral for their demise': Ventura tree removals lead to outrage

    Some Ventura residents are upset after multiple pine trees earlier this month were cut down to stumps near a mobile home park.

  • 2 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    There's little question that when the history of 2021 is written, one of its highlights will be how small retail investors took on the monied interests of Wall Street and many times won. Never before in the more than 100 years of the stock market have the little guys been able to drive the price of stocks to such a degree to achieve their own ends. While a lot of the action centered around sketchy meme stocks, there were also quite a few established companies that hedge funds bet against only to get their heads handed to them by small investors.

  • A GE Bear Drops the Hammer Again. Why the Split Won’t Work.

    JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa doesn't see a three-way breakup improving GE's fortunes. Others on Wall Street are far more upbeat.

  • Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before S. Africa flights

    The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday. At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov. 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. "We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23," the RIVM said.

  • It's a Cyber Monday blowout of gaming deals, with prices as low as $9 — seriously

    Whether you're scouting a headset or a hard drive, or just want (need!) to update your game library, today's the day to get it done.

  • Missing and worth millions: Plucked from the moon, dozens of lunar rocks have disappeared

    Apollo astronauts carried 842 pounds of rocks, soil and dust from the moon 250,000 miles back Earth. But then the real wild journeys began.

  • Mexican regulators approve $31B deal that could create Mexico-Canada-US railroad

    Mexican regulators have approved Canadian Pacific's $31 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern, which could create a railroad linking Mexico, Canada and the United States, The Associated Press reported. The deal includes 2.884 Canadian Pacific shares and $90 in cash for each shareholder, as well as Canadian Pacific assuming $3.8 billion of Kansas City Southern's debt. "This historic combination will add capacity to the U.S. rail network,...

  • Putin warns West: Moscow has 'red line' about Ukraine, NATO

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about NATO drills near its borders. Putin said that NATO's eastward expansion has threatened Russia's core security interests.

  • Keion Brooks is back, but Kentucky still short-handed for Central Michigan game

    Injury/illness report for the Wildcats, who play Central Michigan on Monday night.

  • Watch: This New Hybrid eVTOL Flies Like an Airplane and Hovers Like a Chopper

    Forget futuristic concepts and rocket scientists. After a few years of R&D, this scrappy German startup is already flying its eMagic One.

  • Russia may press criminal charges in 2018 ISS pressure leak incident

    Per an RIA Novosti article spotted by Ars Technica, the country's Roscosmos space agency recently completed its probe of the event and sent the results to Russian law enforcement officials, opening the door for them to announce criminal charges.

  • Omicron Carries Scary Mutations. That Doesn't Mean They Work Well Together.

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus has alarmed many scientists because of the sheer number of genetic mutations it carries — about 50 in all, including at least 26 that are unique to it. But more does not necessarily mean worse: Mutations sometimes work together to make a virus more fearsome, but they may also cancel one another out. “In principle, mutations can also work against each other,” said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle

  • Rocket Lab Stock Jumps on New Buy Call. It Has a Leading Launch System.

    Bank of America launched coverage of the space start-up with a Buy rating and a price target of $20, well above Monday's closing level of $15.46.

  • Face masks unlikely to halt omicron variant’s spread, warns scientist

    Masks are unlikely to halt the spread of the omicron variant, an Oxford professor warned as face coverings were reintroduced on public transport and in shops.