NASA reportedly had contingency plans for Russia's ISS exit last year

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
dima_zel via Getty Images

Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed chief of Roscosmos, recently announced that Russia is pulling out of the International Space Station after 2024. NASA and Russia's space agency work in tandem to keep the station running, and the latter's exit would change ISS operations tremendously. According to Reuters, though, NASA has actually been preparing for such a possibility way before Borisov made his announcement — and even before the invasion of Ukraine began — in light of the increasing tensions between Russia and the US.

Reuters' sources said NASA and the White House drew up contingency plans for the ISS late last year. Those plans include ways to pull astronauts out of the station if Russia leaves abruptly and ways to keep the ISS running without Russian hardware. While the US module keeps the station balanced and provides the electricity it needs to run using its solar arrays, Roscosmos' module has the thrusters needed to keep the flying lab in orbit. And that is why NASA's contingency plans also reportedly include examining ways to dispose of the station years earlier than planned.

Apparently, NASA was working on creating a formal request for contractors to conjure up ways to deorbit the space station over the past few weeks. That said, the agency roped in private space companies into its contingency planning in hopes of keeping the ISS in orbit even without Russia. The sources said Boeing already formed a team of engineers to figure out how to control the ISS without Russia's thrusters. SpaceX chief Elon Musk also previously expressed interest in helping out when former Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin slammed Western sanctions against his country, asking who would "save the ISS from uncontrolled deorbiting" if the West blocks cooperation with Russia.

Back in June, Northrop Grumman was successfully able to adjust the station's orbit for future operations using its Cygnus capsule, which was then docked to the ISS. Reuters' sources said SpaceX is also looking into the possibility of using its spacecraft to boost the station's orbit.

Borisov said Russia hasn't set a date for its exit yet, but that it would honor its obligations and will give partners a one-year notice before it leaves. Roscosmos and NASA will most likely continue working closely until Russia pulls out of the program — they even recently agreed to swap seats on Crew Dragon and Soyuz flights to the ISS.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope meets Russian Orthodox number two ahead of meeting with Patriarch

    Pope Francis met Bishop Anthony, the second most powerful leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday ahead of an expected summit next month with its Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine. It was their first meeting since Anthony's predecessor, Hilarion, was ousted in June in an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the conflict. The pope will attend a congress of religious leaders in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Sept. 13-15, where he has said he hoped to meet with Kirill.

  • Tech war: China's memory chip champion YMTC stays mum amid threat of US sanctions

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) has yet to publicly comment on the possibility it might come under US sanctions, as Chinese technology firms keep a low profile amid geopolitical risks. The Wuhan-based company has been mum on reports this week that Washington plans to ban the shipment of US equipment used for making advanced NAND chips to China. In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo dated July 28, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and a half-d

  • Virgin Galactic postpones space tourism flights again

    Virgin Galactic has announced that its commercial space tourism service has been delayed yet again, from the end of this year until Q2 2023.

  • NASA develops ingenious solution to fix its troubled ‘Lucy’ asteroid explorer

    Last year, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft designed to explore the Trojan asteroids trapped near Jupiter's Lagrange points -- but there was a problem.

  • Ukrainian frontline city imposes weekend curfew to root out collaborators

    Ukraine's southern frontline city of Mykolaiv will impose an unusually long curfew from late Friday to early Monday morning as authorities try to catch people collaborating with Russia, the region's governor said. Mykolaiv, which has been shelled throughout Russia's invasion which began on Feb. 24, lies close to Russian-occupied parts of the strategically important region of Kherson where Ukraine plans to conduct a counteroffensive. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykoliav region, told residents the curfew running from 11 p.m. (2000 GMT) Friday to 5 a.m. Monday did not mean the city was under threat or facing a looming attack.

  • NASA says retired astronauts must act as sherpas on private flights to the ISS

    The new policy aims to increase passenger safety on commercial space flights.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn expands India iPhone production, further diversifying supply chain away from mainland China

    Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is reportedly adding extra iPhone production capacity to an existing factory in India as part of its push to diversify its supply chain beyond China. Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world's biggest electronics contract manufacturer, will soon start phone production in a new building at an existing factory near Chennai, capital of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to local media The Economic Times, citing unnamed sources. The move follows the com

  • New Buyback Tax Will Force Companies to Think Twice on How to Use Cash

    Tesla is cleared for stock split as Musk’s Twitter battle continues, Virgin Galactic pushes back launch of commercial service again, Wall Street’s deal drought could dry up year-end bonuses, and other news to start your day.

  • For first time, Ukraine gains chance to shape course of war – ISW

    Ukraine has likely seized the strategic initiative in the war with Russia, forcing the Russians to redistribute forces and change priorities in response to Ukrainian counter-offensives, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW said in its daily report on Aug 4.

  • Russian equities brace for selling pressure as fraction of foreign investors return

    Russian stocks are expected to decline in August as investors from so-called "friendly" countries, a fraction of foreign investment power, return to the unchartered waters of an equity market now offering huge risks and insufficient transparency. Foreign investors have not had access to the Russian stock market since Feb. 25, the day after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, triggering sweeping Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia and countermeasures from Moscow. On Aug. 8, Moscow Exchange will let clients from "friendly" jurisdictions, those which have not deployed sanctions against Russia, and investors whose ultimate benficiaries are Russian trade on its stock and derivatives markets.

  • Analysis: Banks are Twitter-deal escape hatch that Musk would struggle with

    The banks that agreed to finance Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc have a financial incentive to help the world's richest person walk away but would face long legal odds, according to people close to the deal and corporate law experts. Twitter has sued Musk to force him to complete the transaction, dismissing his claim that the San Francisco-based company misled him about the number of spam accounts on its social media platform as buyer's remorse in the wake of a plunge in technology stocks. The Delaware Court of Chancery, where the dispute between the two sides is being litigated, has set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals, and most legal experts have said the arguments in the case favor Twitter.

  • US, Russia move toward Brittney Griner swap talks after Lavrov says Kremlin 'ready'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will "pursue" a prisoner swap with Russia. The comment comes one day after Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison.

  • San Diego joins other cities in restricting cops' use of surveillance technology

    San Diego has given final approval for a measure that will require oversight for surveillance tech like body cameras.

  • China scraps meeting with Japanese foreign minister after G7 statement

    A meeting between the foreign ministers of China and Japan has been cancelled after the Group of 7 slammed Beijing for responding with military drills and trade restrictions to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had been expected to meet Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Cambodia on the sidelines of events hosted by Asean this week. But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the Chinese side was strongly displeased with

  • War in Ukraine can't be ended by ignoring Russia - Erdogan aide

    A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after Turkey helped broker a deal to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports which were blocked by Russia's invasion. Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the agreement attested to the success of NATO member Turkey's efforts and the direct diplomacy between the two leaders, while criticising the role played by other countries.

  • KFC China forced to sell chicken feet due to inflation

    KFC stores in China have reportedly begun selling chicken feet, giving customers a new finger-lickin’ experience. The move, however, is not a response to long-time calls to bring the traditional Chinese delicacy to the fast-food chain’s menu. Instead, the new offering comes as a consequence of inflation, according to CNN Business.

  • Russia ‘ready to discuss’ prisoner swap but will resist pressure to free Brittney Griner

    After Griner received nine-year prison sentence on drug charges, Sergei Lavrov warns Russia won’t tolerate ‘megaphone diplomacy’

  • Vandenberg calls off Minuteman III missile test launch due to tensions with China

    The move comes amid U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

  • Assaults on the ‘gerontocracy’ reek of ageism — creativity and inventiveness don’t fade with birthdays

    Have you noticed how many national political commentators are using the dismissive term “gerontocracy” these days? Gerontocracy is shorthand for stereotyping mostly Democratic Party leaders in their 70s and 80s as out of touch (they’re old) and in decline (they’re so old). The assumption is that because of their long political careers and advanced ages President Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership in Washington, D.C., are stuck in the remote past, wary of innovation, and fearful of change.

  • Canadian researchers find new way to treat strokes with 'breakthrough' study

    A two-year study found a new way to treat people who suffer from the most common type of stroke.