NASA gives a lift to 57 high-flying student experiments, including one from the Seattle area

Alan Boyle

NASA has chosen 57 winning teams — including a team from Interlake High School in Bellevue, Wash.— to receive funding to build and fly experiments focusing on subjects ranging from lunar dust mitigation to inkjet printing in zero gravity. Interlake’s team will focus on a more down-to-Earth scientific question: how pollution levels are correlated with altitude. The prizes were awarded through NASA’...

