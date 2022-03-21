U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.66
    -15.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,475.39
    -279.54 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,787.61
    -106.23 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.71
    -25.43 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.06
    +6.36 (+6.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2970
    +0.1490 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3168
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3900
    +0.2200 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,071.36
    -76.74 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.05
    +12.01 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter will keep flying on Mars through at least September

Stefanie Waldek
·2 min read

It’s been a busy year on Mars for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, and it’s not about to slow down now. After 21 flights, the aircraft is still in excellent condition, so NASA has extended its mission through at least September.

Ingenuity arrived on the Red Planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.

“The Jezero river delta campaign will be the biggest challenge the Ingenuity team faces since first flight at Mars,” Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity team lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a press release.

The region is hazardous for both Ingenuity and Perseverance, as it’s filled with "jagged cliffs, angled surfaces, projecting boulders, and sand-filled pockets that could stop a rover in its tracks (or upend a helicopter upon landing),” per the release. But that only gives Ingenuity a greater opportunity to demonstrate its scouting skills. The helicopter's observations will not only affect Perseverance’s upcoming route, but also its science missions as it searches for evidence of microbial life on Mars, taking core samples that could be returned to Earth one day. Plus, the data from Ingenuity’s flights will inform the design of the next generation of Mars vehicles.

“Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered, controlled flight of an aircraft at Mars was possible,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “Now, we are looking forward to Ingenuity’s involvement in Perseverance’s second science campaign.”

NASA makes history by flying a helicopter on Mars for the first time

Ingenuity is currently one leg into at least a three-part series of flights that will take the aircraft from its original flight area across a region known as the Séítah, after which it’ll start exploring the Jezero river delta. Its next flight can happen any day now.

“This upcoming flight will be my 22nd entry in our logbook,” Ingenuity chief pilot Håvard Grip of JPL said in a press release. “I remember thinking when this all started, we’d be lucky to have three entries and immensely fortunate to get five. Now, at the rate we’re going, I’m going to need a second book.”

Perhaps NASA shouldn’t be so surprised. The agency’s Mars rovers have all had phenomenal life spans that greatly exceed their original mission durations — at times by thousands of Martian sols — so it’s only fair that Ingenuity follows suit.

Recommended Stories

  • Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s parents stranded in Kyiv, husband reveals

    Hutchins died last year after she was struck by a live round inside prop gun held by Alec Baldwin

  • Bears’ Byron Pringle sees Justin Fields being ‘elite’ quarterback

    New Bears WR Byron Pringle is a big fan of Justin Fields, who he sees as "an elite quarterback."

  • Plotlogic scoops up $18M to put hyperspectral imaging to work in the mines

    Plotlogic uses hyperspectral imaging, a technique generally found in labs and satellites, to add a new layer of data and automation to these crucial but often dated operations. Hyperspectral imagery is basically a photo that captures light outside the visible range, allowing differentiation of substances that look the same to human eyes. Every substance has its own spectral signature, from skin to cement to rare earth minerals.

  • Has Deshaun Watson definitely avoided criminal prosecution?

    It has been widely assumed that the March 11 decision of a Houston grand jury to not indict Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson means he’ll never face criminal prosecution for any of the events related to a habit of pursuing massage therapists via social media and having some of the encounters turn sexual. That may not [more]

  • Fentanyl pill seizures skyrocket by 21,000% in Billings

    It’s not as if fentanyl hasn’t been in our Montana communities before. It’s just that now the quantities are so much greater.

  • VW will invest $7.1 billion in its North American production capacity

    Volkswagen's electrification efforts in North America will receive an additional $7.1 billion investment over the next five years, the company announced on Monday.

  • Musk reveals plan to scale Tesla to 'extreme size'

    Elon Musk signaled plans to scale Tesla to the "extreme" while teasing the release of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3” on Twitter one day before opening the automaker’s first European factory. On Monday, Musk revealed on Twitter the themes that will dominate the next installment in Tesla’s long-term playbook: artificial intelligence and scaling the automaker’s operations. “Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI,” Musk tweeted.

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher game that will run on Unreal Engine 5

    CD Projekt Red is developing a new The Witcher game.

  • Who will be the first trillionaire? Study predicts Elon Musk in 2024.

    A new study by Tipalti’s Approve predicts that this entrepreneur and investor, averaging yearly returns of 129% will be the world’s first trillionaire in as little as two years.

  • This is an old NASA photo doctored to add a tractor

    Multiple social media posts purport to show a photo of a Ukrainian farmer stealing a Russian rocket. However, the image has been doctored. The original photo was taken by NASA in 2018 and shows a rocket towed by a train, not a tractor. "A Ukrainian farmer stole a Russian Soyuz rocket and carried it away with a truck," reads a Burmese-language Facebook post shared on March 13 on a page with more than 38,000 followers.The post credits the image, which shows a tractor towing a huge rocket, to "CNA

  • OneWeb to launch satellites with SpaceX after suspending ties with Russian agency

    OneWeb did not disclose terms of the new launch agreement. Earlier in March, OneWeb, said it would halt launches after Moscow's space agency Roscosmos demanded guarantees that its technology would not be used for military purposes. The British government, which holds a stake in OneWeb, said that it was reviewing its participation in further projects with Russia after its "illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

  • Incredible new supersonic jet will fly from China to New York in 1 hour

    A Chinese company is developing a supersonic jet capable of traveling from New York to China in just one hour (via Robb Report). The company behind the jet is Space Transportation. It says that it is developing a “rocket with wings”, which will work for space tourism and point-to-point travel. A Chinese company is developing … The post Incredible new supersonic jet will fly from China to New York in 1 hour appeared first on BGR.

  • Softbank, Chan Zuckerberg Help Kenyan Startup Apollo Agriculture Raise Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $40 million funding round for Apollo Agriculture, a Kenyan-based technology firm seeking to expand its business of helping farmers access market and financial services. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina P

  • This Wild Rocket Could Help Make Hypersonic Travel a Reality

    NASAThe BOLT II hypersonic flight experiment will launch Monday night from NASA’s Wallops Test Flight Facility in Virginia.Hypersonic vehicles, which can fly much faster than passenger jets, would allow passengers to go from Sydney to Los Angeles, for instance, in just a couple of hours.They could also offer more flexible options for launching payloads into space than conventional rockets and their speed and maneuverability mean they have a range of potential tactical military uses too.Russia an

  • Bacteria could be key to letting humans breathe on Mars

    One of the biggest obstacles facing NASA’s goal of putting humans on Mars is providing much-needed consumables like water, oxygen, and food. The current goal is to find ways to produce these items on the planet, which would help reduce how much we need to transport from Earth to Mars. Thanks to bacteria, scientists may … The post Bacteria could be key to letting humans breathe on Mars appeared first on BGR.

  • Antarctica temperatures more than 30 degrees Celsius above normal in 'historic event'

    Eastern Antarctica has recorded exceptionally high temperatures this week, more than 30 degrees Celsius above normal, say experts.

  • Nuclear power can be part of the energy solution if we can get over our unfounded fears

    Fossil fuels are cheap and plentiful, while solar and wind are expensive and inefficient. Nuclear power is one source of energy that has been ignored.

  • Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

    This universe could explain the amount of dark matter in our own

  • A Chumash tribe and conservationists fight offshore wind turbines

    A plan to float wind power turbines in waters off Santa Barbara County has struck opposition from a Native American tribe and environmentalists.