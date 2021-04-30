U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    -1.48 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0099 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2870
    +0.3630 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,851.88
    +3,776.21 (+7.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,336.11
    +51.01 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

NASA wants to use its Mars helicopter to support Perseverance rover

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

After making history and completing two additional flights, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter could soon attempt even more ambitious forays into the skies of the Red Planet. On Friday, NASA announced it plans to transition the rotorcraft to an operational role once it completes its remaining test flights. NASA says those flights will involve more precise maneuvering, greater use of its photographic capabilities and, most of all, more significant risks. That's a substantial change for a craft that was initially only supposed to show whether flying through the atmosphere of Mars was even possible.

When Ingenuity takes on those more ambitious missions will depend on how its next two sorties pan out. The helicopter was scheduled to complete its fourth flight this week but had trouble lifting off on Thursday. As of early Friday afternoon, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said it was waiting on a data downlink from Mars to see whether its second attempt at flight four went off without any issues.

With Perseverance mostly scheduled to complete short drives over the next few weeks, NASA says it could send Ingenuity on short flights ahead of the rover to scout potential routes, find roadblocks and photograph the terrain ahead of it. NASA says those flights won't be critical to the success of Perseverance's mission, but they'll provide "significant benefit" to future missions.

Either way, Ingenuity's final flight will occur before the end of August. That way, NASA has enough time to do everything it plans to do with Perseverance before the end of the year, and the sun's position between Earth and Mars makes communication between the two planets nearly impossible.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA wants to go farther and faster for fourth Mars helicopter flight

    NASA has announced that the helicopter's fourth flight is scheduled to take off on April 29th at 10:12 AM Eastern time.

  • Mars helicopter makes 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. Ingenuity made its fourth flight Friday afternoon, traveling 872 feet (266 meter) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • NASA talks next steps for Mars helicopter

    Despite a failed flight on Thursday, NASA is looking forward to more work ahead for its Mars helicopter. A scheduled fourth flight fizzled Thursday when Ingenuity was supposed to lift off on its longest, fastest flight yet. (April 30)

  • How NASA made oxygen on Mars out of thin air

    NASA has used the MOXIE instrument on Perseverance to create oxygen on Mars. It was just enough to sustain a Martian astronaut for 10 minutes, but it has huge implications for terraforming the red planet.

  • ‘We are airborne!’ Stratolaunch sends the world’s biggest plane on second test flight

    Stratolaunch, the aerospace company founded by the late Seattle billionaire Paul Allen, put the world’s biggest airplane through its second flight test today, two years after the first flight. “We are airborne!” Stratolaunch reported in a tweet. Today’s takeoff from California’s Mojave Air and Space Port at 7:28 a.m. PT marked the first time the plane, nicknamed Roc after the giant bird of Arabian and Persian mythology, got off the ground since Stratolaunch’s acquisition by Cerberus Capital Management in October 2019. Roc rose as high as 14,000 feet and traveled at a top speed of 199 mph during a flight… Read More

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Truck driver ejected, critically injured in crash with semi in Kansas City, Kansas

    The driver of a utility truck suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

  • Now it’s time to see what the Mars helicopter can really do

    Sending a helicopter to Mars is something that had never been done before NASA strapped one to the belly of the might Perseverance rover and shot it into space. Nobody quite knew what was going to happen. Sure, the scientists and engineers working on the Ingenuity helicopter project had crunched all the numbers and outfitted the aircraft with everything it needed to get the job done once it arrived on Mars, but sometimes it doesn't matter how carefully you plan, especially when it comes to space exploration. When NASA finally fired it up, all the hard work paid off, and after three (soon to be four) successful flights, NASA says the aircraft has exceeded its expectations. So, what's next? Does the Ingenuity team pack up and begin working on whatever comes next? Not quite. The helicopter still has weeks of life left, according to the original mission timeline that stated the aircraft would have roughly a month of working life once Perseverance cut it loose. You can't let a perfectly good helicopter go to waste, so NASA is ready to push it to its limits and see what it can really do. In a new blog post, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory reveals what its criteria for success was, regarding the Ingenuity helicopter: The Ingenuity team had three objectives to accomplish to declare the technology demo a complete success: They completed the first objective about six years ago when the team demonstrated in the 25-foot-diameter space simulator chamber of JPL that powered, controlled flight in the thin atmosphere of Mars was more than a theoretical exercise. The second objective – to fly on Mars – was met when Ingenuity flew for the first time on April 19. The team surpassed the last major objective with the third flight, when Ingenuity rose 16 feet (5 meters), flying downrange 164 feet (50 meters) and back at a top speed of 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second), augmenting the rich collection of knowledge the team has gained during its test flight campaign. It's incredible that the team managed to nail all of those goals, but the really exciting thing is that Ingenuity is just getting started. With those milestones met, the team can decide what it wants Ingenuity to do next, and in its fourth planned flight, it will push the helicopter harder than ever. The team has commanded Ingenuity to reach an altitude of 16 feet and then travel a total of 435 feet horizontally. While it does this, it will be capturing images of the surface every 4 feet, creating a detailed "map," so to speak, of the area over which it flies. Once it reaches the end of its designated path it will hover in place and then return to where it began the journey. The Ingenuity team is conducting this flight today, Thursday, April 29th, and by the time you read this, it will be either awaiting the data from the flight or preparing it to be released to the public. Exciting times!

  • China’s new space station is officially in orbit

    For better or worse, the space race of the 1960s truly defined what nations would be major players in space exploration over the following decades. The United States and Russia have the most accomplishments under their belts when it comes to venturing off of Earth, and the rest of the world has spent a long time trying to catch up. China, in particular, has really ramped up its efforts as of late. The country recently nailed a far-side Moon landing and also a sample return mission from the lunar surface. Now, it's doing something that only the United States and Russia have done by launching the first piece of what will become the country's first permanent space station. The so-called "Heavenly Harmony" module is the first component of the new space station, which will take many months to fully construct as it orbits Earth. A report yesterday suggested that China was poised to launch the module shortly, and it wasted no time in doing so. The module was sent into space using one of China's Long March rockets and according to state-run media, the mission was a success. The International Space Station has been occupied for the vast majority of its 22 years in orbit. The ISS has hosted scientists from over a dozen nations, but China has famously been banned from sending any of its astronauts there. The agreement was made early on to ban China from the space station and while Russia and China are much more friendly with one another than they were two decades ago, the United States has refused to reconsider its position that China should not be allowed to send scientists to the spacecraft. China, meanwhile, has been rapidly expanding its space exploration efforts, sending missions to Mars, the Moon, and now building its own permanent orbiting laboratory around Earth. The country has tested space stations in the past, but those have long since fallen out of orbit and been destroyed. Now, China is looking to construct a much more stable home in orbit, and the launch of the Heavenly Harmony module is the first step toward achieving that goal. According to reports out of the country, China believes it will take a total of 11 missions to construct and outfit the space station with everything it needs in order to host its initial crew. Unlike the International Space Station which can hold six comfortably and up to eight if needed, China's space station will initially be capable of supporting up to three astronauts at once. That number could change dramatically in the future if China decides to further build out the station, add new modules, and new living areas. The Chinese space agency has been moving fast in its aim to catch up to the U.S. and Russia in the new space race, and the new space station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

  • An alligator walks into a fire station in Florida. No, this isn’t the start of a joke

    Florida firefighters are used to dealing with emergencies, but wrangling alligators in their own station house isn’t usually in the job description.

  • Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth

    The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball​ before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.

  • China launches key module for space station

    China launches a key module for its space stationLocation: Wenchang, ChinaDate: April 29, 2021The unmanned 'Tianhe' module ('Harmony of the Heavens') contains what will become living quarters for three crew memberson a permanent space station that China aims to complete by 2022The only other space station in service is the International Space Stationfrom which China is excludedThe country aims to become a major space power by 2030

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter it is extending its mission.

  • Crew Dragon astronauts describe thrilling ride to space

    The fresh crew is settling in aboard space station while another prepares for weekend return to Earth.

  • Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Can just ‘good’ be good enough?

    We get pretty worked up when a new, premium smartphone shows up. And I’d be lying if I said playing with expensive hardware wasn’t one of the best parts of this job. It’s especially nice because, more often than not, the last thing I want to do is pay for some of the things we test. Which brings me to an important question: how much should anyone actually shell out for a new smartphone? The short answer is “as much as you’re comfortable with.” Thankfully, companies are working to make their more affordable devices flashier than ever. Case in point: I’ve spent a few days with Samsung’s new A52 5G, and while it might not satisfy those with flagship tastes, it gets pretty close sometimes.

  • NFL draft 2021: All the draft picks from Round 1

    When does 2021 NFL draft start and what TV channel is it on? Proceedings begin at 8 p.m. for Round 1 on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.

  • How the ‘Stowaway’ Production Designer Captured the Feel of an Overcrowded Spaceship

    Much of the action in science-fiction thriller “Stowaway” takes place inside an overcrowded spaceship. The challenge for production designer Marco Bittner Rosser: making the set seem as small as possible yet functional for the shooting crew. The film, which debuted April 22 on Netflix, stars Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim as astronauts […]

  • Michigan State basketball: Record 12 players make athletic Academic Honor Roll

    Michigan State men's basketball had a record number of players make the Academic Honor Roll, all 12 who were eligible.

  • Royal Caribbean aims to resume U.S. cruises in July after new CDC guidance

    Late on Wednesday, the CDC made public a letter to the cruise industry that said it was "committed" to the resumption of passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer. It followed a lawsuit from Alaska and Florida that sought to overturn the health agency's year-long ban on the cruise industry's operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A ship may skip simulated voyages and directly start open water sailing if it attests that 98% of its crew and 95% passengers are fully vaccinated, the CDC said on Wednesday.

  • China says population grew in 2020 after report of decline

    China’s population grew last year, the government said Thursday, following a report that a census might have found a surprise decline, possibly adding to downward pressure on economic growth. The National Bureau of Statistics gave no details in its one-sentence statement and said the population figure would be reported later. The Financial Times said people familiar with China’s 2020 census expect it to show the population, which edged above 1.4 billion in 2019, declined for the first time since famine in 1959-61 killed millions of people.