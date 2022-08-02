U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.08
    -14.55 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,533.87
    -264.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,351.26
    -17.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.44
    +14.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.94
    +2.05 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.24 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    -0.0084 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.1040 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8030
    +1.1640 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,275.60
    +275.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.09
    +14.27 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

James Webb Space Telescope depicts Cartwheel Galaxy in stunning detail

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·3 min read
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI and Webb ERO Production Team

NASA and its partners on the James Webb Space Telescope have shared more spectacular images from the observatory. This time around, they provided a fresh look at the Cartwheel Galaxy, which Hubble and other telescopes previously observed. NASA said JWST has been able to reveal new details about both star formation and the black hole at the center of the galaxy, which is around 500 million light years from Earth.

Using infrared light detection, JWST was able to peer through the dust that obscured the Cartwheel Galaxy from view when other telescopes observed it. The above image is a composite from JWST's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The JWST website has higher-resolution versions.

Data from NIRCam, which is the JWST's primary imager, is colored in blue, orange, and yellow, while MIRI's data is in red. NASA says the blue dots that appear in the red swirls of dust are individual stars or pockets of star formation. "NIRCam also reveals the difference between the smooth distribution or shape of the older star populations and dense dust in the core compared to the clumpy shapes associated with the younger star populations outside of it," the agency noted.

MIRI, meanwhile, was able to unearth more details about the galaxy's dust. It detected regions that are rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, along with silicate dust, which is similar to a lot of the dust present on Earth. Those regions form several spiraling spokes that led to the naming of the Cartwheel Galaxy. Hubble was previously able to image the spokes, but they're much clearer in the JWST observations. NASA also provided a MIRI-only image of the galaxy:

This image from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted ring-shaped galaxy known as the Cartwheel. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. While this outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters.
This image from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted ring-shaped galaxy known as the Cartwheel. The Cartwheel Galaxy, located 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation, is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. While this outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty area in between reveals many stars and star clusters.

The Cartwheel Galaxy formed following a collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller one. It has two rings, a bright inner ring and a colorful outer one. The outer ring has been expanding from the center of the collision for around 440 million years.

The interior ring contains "a tremendous amount of hot dust," NASA said. The brightest areas host gigantic young star clusters. The outer ring, meanwhile, features star formation and supernovas. When it expands and hits surrounding gas, star formation occurs.

NASA, the European Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency and the Space Telescope Science Institute last month revealed the first stunning full-color images from JWST. They included one that showed the "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula and a peek at stars in the early stages of formation. The telescope has also caught sight of Earendel, the most distant star that we know of in the universe. While it's still very early days for the JWST's science operations, it's already helping scientists develop a deeper understanding of the cosmos — as well as providing some incredible images for the rest of us to admire.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FAA issues new safety directive on Boeing 777 airplanes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued an airworthiness directive for all Boeing 777 airplanes over safety concerns. The directive was prompted by high electrical resistance within the gust suppression sensor because of corrosion. The FAA said the gust suppression function is a non-essential feature that provides a minor improvement to ride quality during lateral wind gusts at low airspeeds.

  • Chinese PLA scrambles fighter jets across Taiwan Strait as US plane believed to carry Nancy Pelosi nears

    The Chinese army has dispatched an unknown number of Su-35 multi-role fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait as the plane believed to be carrying Nancy Pelosi approached Taiwan, mainland media reported. A social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV reported the deployment late on Tuesday. This came after the US Air Force jet that flew House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia headed east towards Borneo on Tuesday before taking a detour around the Philippines, skirting the South China

  • Russia accidentally blows up its own supply train, Ukrainian intelligence says

    When attempting to create a protective smokescreen around one of its supply trains in Kherson Oblast, Russian forces accidentally set it on fire, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence said in a Telegram post on Aug. 2.

  • The spooky swirly spiral galaxies of JWST

    Astronomers — and the public — are still reeling from the first images released taken by JWST. In many ways they’re similar to Hubble images, with amazing clarity and beauty. But in a fundamental way they are very different. Hubble can see ultraviolet light, visible light — the kind we see — and a little bit into the infrared, where light has wavelengths longer than about 0.75 microns, the reddest red we can see. JWST, however, is designed to see in the infrared, with only a little bit of overla

  • Toyota Denied a Warranty Repair on GR86 Engine Because It Found a Photo of the Car Drifting

    GR86 owners might want to be careful about what they post online, lest their warranty be voided.

  • French's unveils mustard donuts ahead of National Mustard Day

    French's (MKC) is out with a donut you could eat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

  • Europe’s Vital Rhine River Is on Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tri

  • The solution to China’s giant mortgage crisis is obvious — except to Beijing

    At risk are hundreds of billions of Chinese home buyers’ money tied up in pre-sale accounts that they may not get back.

  • Conference realignment rumor goes off the rails with this wild idea

    This Big 12 expansion rumor involving a Big Ten team is ridiculous

  • Cell carrier privacy settings to change now

    Apps and devices aren't the only tech in your life due for a privacy check. Your cellphone carrier is likely peeking into your personal information, too. In response to a reader question in April, The Washington Post examined the privacy policies of the three major carriers in the United States - AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - and found that all of them can use data such as your web history for targeted advertising.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting storie

  • Taiwan's presidential website hit by cyberattack ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit

    Taiwanese presidential spokesperson Chang Tun-Han said a distributed denial-of-service attack took down the website early Tuesday evening.

  • Kansas Abortion Vote Tally Soars in First Post-Roe Ballot Test

    (Bloomberg Government) -- Kansas could have a record-setting primary election turnout Tuesday as voters decide the first abortion-focused ballot measure since the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe vs. Wade decision.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage

  • Q&A: What we know about co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit before RDU landing

    There are many questions about the co-pilot who exited his plane before it made an emergency landing at RDU Friday. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Republicans look for escape hatch amid controversy on veterans bill

    Senate Republicans are looking for a way to quietly end a standoff over legislation to help veterans suffering from toxic exposure that has turned into a major distraction and put them on the defensive at a critical moment. Activists representing veterans are enraged after GOP lawmakers blocked a $278 billion bill aimed at helping…

  • The best PC games for 2022

    There are so many great games out there for your PC, consider these some starting points.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Nancy Pelosi’s reported visit to Taiwan on Tuesday.

  • LG's newest 4K CineBeam projectors start at $6,000

    LG has released its latest CineBeam short throw projectors, and you'll pay a premium if you want their extra-bright picture in your home theater.

  • Insta360's gimbal webcam is a DJI Pocket without a body

    The Insta360 Link is a 4K webcam with a 3-axis gimbal and a relatively larger 1/2-inch sensor. It's basically like a DJI Pocket 2 without its body.

  • A couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.

    The bear ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks.

  • New, more contagious COVID-19 variant raising concerns in South Dakota

    Rising COVID-19 cases are not likely to sway South Dakota government and health care officials to move away from a stance of “living with the virus.”