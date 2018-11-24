NASA just published a detailed timeline for the Monday landing of Mars InSight

On Monday, November 26th, NASA’s newest piece of high-tech space hardware will finally find its way to the surface of Mars. It’s the InSight lander, and it’s going to listen closely to the heartbeat of the planet and hopefully reveal a whole bunch of awesome secrets about Mars, but before it does that, it needs to actually, well, land.

NASA will be live streaming a feed from mission control, offering commentary and updates on the status of the mission in real time. If you just can’t wait for the big day to come, NASA just published a timeline of when it expects to reach specific points in the landing process, right down to the minute, and it’s quite interesting.





It all begins at 2:40 p.m. EST, with the separation of the lander from the rocket stage that pushed it all the way to Mars, and that’s when the real fun begins. Here’s a full breakdown, via NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory:

11:40 a.m. PST (2:40 p.m. EST) – Separation from the cruise stage that carried the mission to Mars

11:41 a.m. PST (2:41 p.m. EST) – Turn to orient the spacecraft properly for atmospheric entry

11:47 a.m. PST (2:47 p.m. EST) – Atmospheric entry at about 12,300 mph (19,800 kph), beginning the entry, descent and landing phase

11:49 a.m. PST (2:49 p.m. EST) – Peak heating of the protective heat shield reaches about 2,700°F (about 1,500°C)

15 seconds later – Peak deceleration, with the intense heating causing possible temporary dropouts in radio signals

11:51 a.m. PST (2:51 p.m. EST) – Parachute deployment

15 seconds later – Separation from the heat shield

10 seconds later – Deployment of the lander’s three legs

11:52 a.m. PST (2:52 p.m. EST) – Activation of the radar that will sense the distance to the ground

11:53 a.m. PST (2:53 p.m. EST) – First acquisition of the radar signal

20 seconds later – Separation from the back shell and parachute

0.5 second later – The retrorockets, or descent engines, begin firing

2.5 seconds later – Start of the “gravity turn” to get the lander into the proper orientation for landing

22 seconds later – InSight begins slowing to a constant velocity (from 17 mph to a constant 5 mph, or from 27 kph to 8 kph) for its soft landing

11:54 a.m. PST (2:54 p.m. EST) – Expected touchdown on the surface of Mars

12:01 p.m. PST (3:01 p.m. EST) – “Beep” from InSight’s X-band radio directly back to Earth, indicating InSight is alive and functioning on the surface of Mars

No earlier than 12:04 p.m. PST (3:04 p.m. EST), but possibly the next day – First image from InSight on the surface of Mars

No earlier than 5:35 p.m. PST (8:35 p.m. EST) – Confirmation from InSight via NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter that InSight’s solar arrays have deployed

As you can see from the schedule, the entire landing process is going to take several hours to complete, and there are lots of places where something could go awry. NASA has a remarkable track record of successful Mars landings so we’re not anticipating any mishaps, but JPL’s mission control will be at the edge of its seat the entire time.

