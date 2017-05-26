NASA’s latest flight over Jupiter reveals beautifully turbulent storm systems

From images captured by NASA, Jupiter reveals itself as an exquisite blue marble, shimmering with swirling gold sand.

The Juno Mission recently completed its fifth flyby around Jupiter, after entering the planet’s orbit in July 2016. Its first scientific findings were published today (May 25), in two papers in the journal Science, and 44 papers in Geophysical Research Letters.









Some of the most beautiful data obtained during the flybys are images captured by the spacecraft’s JunoCam, which showed massive storm systems on the planet, and allow scientists to understand the planet’s atmosphere, climate, and its north and south poles.

Here’s a look at images captured during some of its recent flybys:

View photos

This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 km). The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles (1,000 km) in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas in daylight, enhanced color, and stereographic projection.









View photos

Read More