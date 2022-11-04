U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,113.54
    +851.00 (+4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.50
    +22.45 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

NASA Leaders to Participate in Annual Global Climate Conference

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will participate in the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, which begins Sunday, Nov. 6, and runs through Friday, Nov. 18. The COP27 summit brings together countries from around the world to increase ambition by implementing existing goals and strengthening commitments to solutions that address climate change.

NASA's Earth science missions and climate research teach us more about the planet and provide unique insights into the present and future impacts of our changing climate. Credits: NASA
NASA's Earth science missions and climate research teach us more about the planet and provide unique insights into the present and future impacts of our changing climate. Credits: NASA

The agency's vantage point from space provides critical information to advance understanding of our changing planet, including impacts from greenhouse gas emissions, the effects of warming including the decline of Arctic Sea ice, rising sea levels, more severe wildfires and shifting animal migration patterns.

"NASA has a unique role in the global effort to continue understanding impacts of climate change and in addressing and mitigating those impacts," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Beyond our Earth-observing satellites in space, instruments and research which provide an unparalleled understanding of our home planet, we are committed to working with our international partners to provide free and open data to the public. NASA is excited to be part of the discussions at COP27 to help answer the most pressing questions in addressing climate change."

Throughout the conference, NASA staff and scientists will speak at several events and give presentations at the NASA Hyperwall, an interactive visual display of NASA imagery and data. Staff in attendance will include:

  • Kate Calvin, NASA's chief scientist and senior climate advisor

  • Susie Perez Quinn, NASA's chief of staff

  • Tahani Amer, program executive, NASA Earth Science Division

  • Laura Lorenzoni, program scientist, ocean biology and biochemistry, NASA Earth Science Division

  • Mike Falkowski, program scientist, terrestrial ecology, NASA Earth Science Division

To inquire about interview availability with one or more of these staff members, media should contact Tylar Greene at: tylar.j.greene@nasa.gov.

The NASA Hyperwall will be a main attraction at the U.S. Center. NASA scientists will provide two presentations per day, showing how NASA's global leadership in climate science and research helps model and predict ocean health, heat waves, wildfires, hurricanes, floods, and droughts. The full list of NASA presentations during the conference is available online.

Climate adaptation and mitigation efforts cannot succeed without robust climate observations and research. NASA's fleet of satellites and instruments observe how the planet is changing and measure key climate indicators, such as rising sea level, intensity of precipitation, and greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

NASA is currently working to launch the next generation of Earth observing satellites- the Earth System Observatory, which will provide a 3D, holistic view of Earth to help us better understand what our planet's changes mean for humanity. NASA is also designing an Earth Information Center, which will allow people to see how our planet is changing and provide easy-to-use information and resources that support decision makers to mitigate, adapt and respond to climate change.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

 

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-leaders-to-participate-in-annual-global-climate-conference-301669388.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?

    Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.

  • Who is attending Cop27? From Biden to King Charles, Putin to Leonardo DiCaprio

    Egypt’s ambassador says King Charles III still has an open invitation to attend the climate change summit

  • US-China Friction Gives Kim Jong Un the Freedom to Fire Away

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s unprecedented barrage of missiles is underscoring the cost of Washington’s tensions with Beijing, since China has shown little appetite for additional sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureBlacksto

  • A 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID is feared in California

    A confluence of respiratory illnesses has some California officials warning of a possible triple threat that could strain healthcare systems.

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • 14 million Ukrainians have fled Russia since invasion, United Nations says

    The number of Ukrainians who have fled their homes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has reached 14 million, according to the latest UN data. Addressing the U.N. Security Council this week, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described the mass exodus of refugees that began on Feb. 24, as “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades.”

  • Spirit AeroSystems needs busy MAX quarter to hit yearly goal

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. will hit its 2022 delivery goal on the Boeing Co. 737 MAX only if it executes its busiest MAX quarter in nearly three years. Following 69 deliveries on the program in the third quarter, Spirit still needs to make 100 more deliveries to hit its already-lowered target of 300 on the year. At that point, the MAX had already been grounded globally since for nine months following deadly crashes in late 2018 and 2019, but Boeing kept production going as it waited to resume deliveries to airline customers.

  • Foster Mother Accused in 2014 Disappearance of Australia’s ‘Madeleine McCann’

    New South Wales Missing Child HandoutThe foster mother who had legal charge of a 3-year-old Australian orphan when he was last seen in 2014 has been accused of lying in another child-related case, according to the New South Wales Crime Commission.The woman, who cannot be named, was taking care of William Tyrrell when he disappeared from her parents’ home in 2014, and police now say they believe she knows where his body is. The boy was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit and playing in his foster

  • Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

    Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

  • Watch an Asteroid Vaporize Life on Earth in This Scary Simulation

    What happens if a huge asteroid hits Earth? This simulation shows just how rapidly the destruction would circle the globe with fire.

  • Solar Stocks Have A Bright Outlook, Thanks To New Law

    Solar power stocks have roared thanks to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's why the long-volatile group may offer investors more stability now.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Slop

  • China’s Shadowy Spaceplane Drops Mystery Package in Orbit

    Erik Simonsen via GettyThe Chinese space program dropped a surprise—and mysterious—object in Earth’s orbit, fueling speculation for what the nature of the payload might be.China launched a spaceplane on August 4 using its Long March 2F rocket, and it has been in orbit for roughly three months, SpaceNews reports. Its trajectory has been closely associated with an unknown payload. The U.S. Space Force initially tracked the object near the spaceplane, after which Space-Track.org, an orbital objects

  • 11,000-Year-Old Stone Fish Trap Discovered Off Alaska Coast

    Researchers exploring the sea off southeast Alaska discovered a fish trap made of stone believed to be at least 11,100 years old, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday, November 3.According to the NOAA, a team of scientists from Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration surveyed an “underwater region” of southern southeast Alaska in May and discovered what the NOAA said might be the “oldest stone fish weir ever found in the world.”The fish trap’s existence had been confirmed earlier this year by academics and a robotics company called Sunfish Inc, which specializes in undersea exploration and inspection, the NOAA said.Prior to this discovery, the oldest known weirs dated from 7,500 to 8,000 years ago, the NOAA said.Dr Kelly Monteleone (co-PI), an archaeologist at the University of Calgary who piloted the underwater craft on the exploration journey that found the weir, said, “The entire vessel was bouncing with excitement when we realized it was indeed a weir. Personally, I felt relief after a decade of saying this was a weir. Finally confirming the location was satisfying and exhilarating.” Credit: NOAA Research via Storyful

  • Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video

    A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!

  • First Solar, A Leader In Solar Panels, Targets A Long-Term Expansion

    FSLR stock is up about 70% this year as the solar power company will benefit from legislation designed to bolster green energy development.

  • Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of the world, UN warns

    Hot countries could see death rates skyrocket over the coming decades if the world doesn’t limit future climate change

  • A Chinese Rocket Booster Crashes to Earth and Partially Closes Spanish Airspace

    The booster of a large Chinese rocket plummeted to Earth on November 4 in an uncontrolled re-entry, breaking up over the south-central Pacific Ocean. This rocket booster, coming in at over 98 feet long and weighing up to 25 tons, helped launch China’s Long March 5B on October 31, as the Guardian reports. The booster’s fall forced Spain to shut down a portion of its airspace to avoid a possible collision, and the closure delayed hundreds of flights.

  • A depression could form in the Atlantic. Will Florida feel it? What the forecast shows

    The next subtropical or tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form next week in the Atlantic, and forecasters say it could bring stormy weather to Florida’s east coast.

  • A trio of solar farms are proposed in Erie County. What's their status?

    North East Township is the latest to hear from a company suggesting a solar energy farm. Projects have also been floated for Girard and Washington townships.