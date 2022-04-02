NASA’s Perseverance Rover helps scientists discover sound travels slower on Mars

Since landing on Mars more than a year ago, NASA’s Perseverance Rover has used its microphones to capture the sounds of the Red Planet, including its harsh winds and the hum of Ingenuity cutting through the atmosphere . And now those recordings have helped scientists discover that sound travels differently on Mars than it does on Earth.

In a study published on Friday in the journal Nature , researchers said they determined the Red Planet’s thin carbon dioxide atmosphere causes sound to travel slower on Mars, with a sound’s pitch further affecting its speed. On Earth, sound typically travels at 767 miles per hour. But on Mars, scientists determined that low-pitched travel at approximately 537 miles per hour, while high-pitched ones move at about 559 miles per hour.

Were you to visit Mars, that means you would hear high-pitched sounds slightly earlier. "On Earth, the sounds from an orchestra reach you at the same speed, whether they are low or high. But imagine on Mars, if you are a little far from the stage, there will be a big delay," Sylvestre Maurice, the study’s lead author, told France’s AFP news agency .