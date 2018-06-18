NASA’s Opportunity Rover is stuck in a giant dust storm — will it survive?

It’s been a decade and a half since NASA’s Opportunity rover left the Earth. Over the course of the last 15 years, this trusty robot has been roaming the surface of the Red Planet, but now we may have lost her — at least temporarily. A massive dust storm about the size of the North American continent has shrouded Mars and covered Opportunity for the last several days.

Not only is much of the planet in the dark, but so too is Earth about Opportunity’s whereabouts and status. Because the robot’s solar panels have been unable to receive light, its battery status has dropped to the point where Opportunity has gone to sleep, which means it’s no longer transmitting information to Earth. But luckily, the Curiosity rover is doing enough transmitting for the both of them — in fact, Curiosity managed to snap a selfie in the middle of the storm, and looks pretty great.

But while Curiosity is out and about, looking fabulous, poor Opportunity isn’t faring so well. “It’s gotten so bad she’s not talking to us,” Bill Nelson, chief of the Opportunity mission’s engineering team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told Mashable. “It’s a bit scary — we like to hear from our rover.”

Well over a week ago, on June 8, NASA announced that Opportunity had been covered by the veil of “perpetual night” due to the massive dust storm. And although Opportunity has weathered many a storm since it first touched down on the Red Planet’s surface in 2004, this one is particularly bad. Now, we’re all waiting with bated breath to see whether or not the rover will be able to repower once the storm finally calms.

“If they go completely dead, you’re usually in trouble,” Nelson noted.

But Opportunity has beaten the odds before. After all, the 400-pound rover was only meant to be operational for 90 days. It’s exceeded that expectation thus far by a factor of more than 56, and it’s possible that it will keep defying expectations.

As Nelson said, “I’m fairly optimistic at this point. I’m hopeful that we may be able to recover.”

That said, the dust storm Opportunity is facing now is exactly what scientists initially thought would kill the rover. After all, with Martian dust and grime accumulation, it seemed like only a matter of time before the solar panels were obscured enough to make it impossible for Opportunity to keep on keepin’ on. However, Nelson explained, “We’ve been lucky that winds or dust devils have come and blown off the arrays. The wind blows off the bulk of the dust. We’ve been fairly fortunate in missing the regional and global dust storms.”

The same could not be said for Opportunity’s sister, Spirit, who met her end in 2010. That poor rover ended up getting stuck in a part of Mars that didn’t receive as much sunlight, and before engineers were able to move Spirit to a more advantageous location, time ran out. Apparently, Spirit “froze to death.”

In any case, we’ll have to see if Opportunity can live up to her name and battle past this latest obstacle. We’re certainly keeping our fingers crossed.

Updated on June 18 with a selfie taken by Curiosity.