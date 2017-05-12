NASA has been quietly working on a Mars rover concept that looks like a Batmobile

The visitor complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center has quietly rolled out a six-wheeled Mars rover.

The vehicle was made by a concept car company and debuted in early May.

A major cable network is allegedly producing a TV show about the unnamed vehicle's design and construction.

Though it's a demonstration vehicle for educational use, it was created to be as realistic as possible.

Since late 2016, NASA's privately-run Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, an unnamed cable television network, and a company that builds concept vehicles have been quietly collaborating to build a full-size rover for exploring Mars.

Video and images of the completed vehicle started appearing on social media sites on May 9, following an official unveiling of the unnamed rover in Florida that day.

One clip shared on Instagram shows the rover, which resembles the Batmobile from the movie "Batman Begins," slowly idling around a road in front of the complex:



Business Insider first learned about the rover via a Reddit post titled "What is this beast?!"



So what is it?

Marc Parker, a designer and builder of the new rover, told Business Insider that it's a six-wheeled, all-electric vehicle that was created "with every intention" of overcoming obstacles on the sandy, rocky red planet.

However, the unnamed rover will never roll across Mars. Instead, says Parker, it's going on a cross-country tour as part of an educational event called "Summer of Mars" that's co-branded with NASA.

Led by the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex — which is owned by NASA but operated by a private contractor and works closely with the space agency, yet is not taxpayer-funded — the program aims to inspire the public about space exploration and interplanetary travel, especially regarding NASA's mandate to reach Mars by 2033.

Marc and his brother, Shanon Parker, began building the rover around November 2016, shortly after their company, Parker Brothers Concepts, was approached with the idea. Marc says that he and Shanon launched their business about five years ago to build "outlandish" vehicles for television and movie productions. ("We're the guys they call when everyone else says 'it can't be done,'" Marc says.)

But Marc says NASA did not fund the rover, whose cost he wouldn't provide, and that it was bankrolled by a private company involved in the project.

"We're also filming for a reality television series that's going to be coming out about this build," Marc told Business Insider. While he's under a non-disclosure agreement with the TV network, Marc says it's "one of the bigger cable networks." (An Instagram photo shared on Shanon's account shows members of the "Mythbusters" TV shows, which airs on the Discovery Channel.)

Inside the Mars rover prototype



Parker Brother Concepts made the rover from scratch from about November 2016 through early April 2017.



The two owners and a few of their employees, plus a number of suppliers they deal with, worked tirelessly on its construction for those few months.

"Me and the guys, we averaged about 80 to 100 hours a week, each. We worked 10-, 12-, 14-hour days, seven days a week since late last year," Marc says. "If I thought about how many hours we put into this thing, I'd probably cry. It's way too many."

Marc said a formal announcement of the rover and TV show is forthcoming. However, he and Shanon have posted several teaser images and videos on their Instagram accounts.

The above clip, posted to Instagram by SeaDek (a marine product supplier that worked on the rover with Parker Brother Concepts), shows the interior of the vehicle.

A second video, below, provides another view inside the rover when it's lit up in the dark:



Additional images posted by those involved show off other features of the vehicle.



For instance, below is a photo of the six 50-inch-tall, 30-inch-wide wheels, which Marc said are designed to let the fine sands of Mars slip through:



A Facebook post by the company shows the same wheels under construction:



