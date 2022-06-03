U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

NASA probably won't need Russia to send more astronauts to the ISS

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
NASA Johnson, Flickr

NASA might not have to lean on Russia again to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. Ars Technica notes the agency has bought five extra crewed ISS flights from SpaceX, or enough to maintain "uninterrupted" US staffing aboard the station until its expected 2030 demise. While NASA still intends to use Boeing's Starliner, the new SpaceX missions will be necessary to fulfill plans for alternating between the two companies once both are an option.

The extra flights could be used as soon as 2026. They'll help with redundancy and keep the ISS operating safely if any problems prevent Boeing or SpaceX from launching in a timely fashion, NASA said. At present, SpaceX is the only private company certified to fly astronauts. Boeing isn't expected to fly its first operational mission until 2023.

This might not deprive Boeing of more chances to fly astronauts to the ISS. If NASA doesn't order more flights, however, the company will have missed its big chance to one-up SpaceX. The current arrangement provides a total of 14 Crew Dragon missions versus just six Starliner trips — the aerospace giant will have lost a large chunk of its potential business to a relative newcomer.

  • Ukraine signs deal with Westinghouse to end Russian nuclear fuel needs

    Ukraine has signed a deal for the U.S. nuclear power company Westinghouse to supply fuel to all of its atomic power stations in an effort to end the country's reliance on Russian supplies, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Friday. The agreement also increases the number of new nuclear units Westinghouse will build to nine from an earlier five, and the company will establish an engineering centre in the country. Ukraine has four working nuclear power stations, the largest of which, in Zaporizhzhia, fell under Russian control days after the Russian invasion began in February but is still operated by Ukrainian technicians.

  • Lukashenko wants each village to give 50 people to his "people's militia"

    Ukrainska Pravda - FRIDAY, 3 JUNE 2022, 14:16 The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has suggested that the "people's militia" he is creating should consist of groups of about 50 people for each village council.

  • Almost 31,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine, thousands of pieces of military equipment destroyed

    Russia has lost approximately 30,950 soldiers in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion of the country, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily update for June 3 – the 100th day of this phase of Russia’s eight-year-long war on Ukraine.

  • Moldova, bordering Ukraine, not looking for shortcuts to EU, president says

    Moldova is not seeking shortcuts in its bid to join the European Union, President Maia Sandu said on Friday, in the wake of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Moldova, which borders Ukraine to the east and Romania to the west, has pressed ahead with efforts to join the EU amid fears that it could be drawn into the conflict. "Just granting candidate status doesn't mean accepting us into the EU," she told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum.

  • Resistance in Melitopol kills 100-plus invading Russian troops, half of residents have left city, says mayor

    Since the beginning of the occupation of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhya Oblast more than 100 invading troops have been killed by partisans and 50% of the city's residents have left, city Mayor Ivan Fedorov has told Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

  • Satellite images suggest new Chinese carrier close to launch

    China’s most advanced aircraft carrier to date appears to be nearing completion, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed Friday, as experts suggested the vessel could be launched soon. The newly developed Type 003 carrier has been under construction at the Jiangnan Shipyard northeast of Shanghai since 2018. Satellite images taken by Planet Labs PBC on May 31 suggest work on the vessel is close to done.

  • 'Close to a miracle': Drought reveals submerged ancient city, crucial relics

    An extreme drought in Iraq helped a team of Kurdish and German archaeologists to uncover what is believed to be the ancient city of Zakhiku. Zakhiku had long been lost underneath the waters of the Mosul reservoir, according to a press release from the University of Freiburg. Zahkiku, which is believed to be at least 3,400 years old, would have been located in the territory of the former Mittani Empire. In that empire, which held onto power from about 1600 to 1200 BC, Zahkiku likely played an imp

  • What to expect at WWDC 2022

    Here's what to expect at WWDC 2022, including a big update to iOS 16 and the possible launch of a new MacBook Air.

  • Police kills Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

    A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

  • The best fitness recovery gadgets

    If you've been going hard at the gym – or just started going – you might need to augment your recovery methods. We've tested the best message therapy guns, massage balls and even some more analogue options.

  • General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces push Russian troops back on 4 fronts

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 3 JUNE 2022, 07:26 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed Russian attacks on Sloviansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Kryvyi Rih fronts, as well as near the villages of Krasnohorivka and Poltavka; Russian troops have been forced to retreat.

  • The Jobs Report Is Bad News for Anyone Betting on a Less-Aggressive Fed

    Friday’s employment report is only going to make the Federal Reserve more determined to raise rates. What that means for markets.

  • Here’s how Tinker Air Force Base cut heavy maintenance time for F-35 engines in half

    “We’ve got to go faster, the quality needs to stay high. But we’ve got to do it cheaper.”

  • In boost for parents, Biden administration says COVID vaccine for kids under 5 could start June 21, and Prince Andrew misses Jubilee event after testing positive

    Children under five years old could begin to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 as early as June 21, a top Biden administration official said Thursday, in a boost for parents anxious for very young children to be added to the program.

  • EU sanctions Russian settlement depository set to service Eurobonds

    Russia said this week it was replacing Citibank, which has stopped servicing the country's Eurobonds, with its own National Settlement Depository (NSD), as it risks its first major external debt default in more than a century. After a key U.S. waiver allowing Russia to service its Eurobonds in the original currency of issuance expired last week, Moscow proposed paying Eurobond holders by applying the mechanism it uses to process payments for its gas in roubles.

  • Chinese scientists develop ‘vampiric’ technique that may reverse aging process

    Scientists in China may have found a way to potentially reverse the aging process via a technique that can be described as “vampiric.” Published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell, the study led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences involved surgically connecting the circulatory systems of old mice to those of younger specimens. Up until recently, the actual impact that young blood has on older circulatory systems remained a mystery.

  • UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance

    Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report. The experts said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that with the onset of better weather, fighting may escalate as both Islamic State and resistance forces undertake operations against Taliban forces.

  • After three years of promises, attempt to regulate tech comes down to a single bill

    After three years of saber rattling about passing major tech legislation for the first time since the dawn of the internet, democrats in Congress appears likely to only have one shot at actually passing a law, and critics doubt the effort will succeed.

  • United Nations Agrees To Turkey's Request To Change Its Name

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has been pushing for the country to be known as Türkiye.

  • Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 includes Sega CD games

    The company's latest retro console is only confirmed for Japan for now.