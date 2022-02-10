U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.45
    -96.73 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,147.21
    -620.85 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,140.29
    -350.09 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.58
    -33.92 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    +0.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.50
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9750
    +0.4500 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.37
    -682.17 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.37
    -4.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

NASA Sets Coverage, Opens Virtual Experience for Next Cargo Launch

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman are targeting 12:40 p.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 19, for the launch of the company's 17th resupply mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Live launch coverage will air on NASA Television and the agency's website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and NASA's App, beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch on the company's Antares rocket from Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

The Cygnus spacecraft, named the S.S. Piers Sellers in honor of the late NASA astronaut who spent nearly 35 days across three missions helping to construct the space station, will arrive at the orbiting outpost Monday, Feb. 21. At about 4:35 a.m., NASA astronaut Raja Chari will capture Cygnus, with NASA astronaut Kayla Barron acting as backup. After Cygnus capture, mission control in Houston will send ground commands for the station's arm to rotate and install it on the station's Unity module Earth-facing port.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by this mission include:

  • a study that examines the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells;

  • a new combustion facility

  • an investigation from Colgate-Palmolive that will leverage the acceleration of skin aging in microgravity to help create and validate an engineered tissue model to serve as a platform for testing potential products to protect aging skin

  • a demonstration of a lithium-ion secondary battery capable of safe, stable operation under extreme temperatures and in a vacuum environment

  • new hydrogen sensors that will be tested for the space station's oxygen generation system

  • a system that will test hydroponic and aeroponic techniques for plant growth and will allow scientists to observe root growth through video and still images

The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until May, when it will depart the station, disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere.

Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times Eastern):

Friday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. – Prelaunch briefing teleconference with the following participants:

  • Joel Montalbano, manager, International Space Station Program

  • Jennifer Buchli, deputy chief scientist, International Space Station Program

  • Steve Krein, vice president, civil and commercial space, Tactical Space Systems, Northrop Grumman

  • Kurt Eberly, director, Space Launch Programs, Launch and Missile Defense Systems, Northrop Grumman

  • Jeff Reddish, project manager, NASA Wallops Range Antares Project

  • Caroline Jones, meteorologist, NASA Wallops

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Media who wish to participate in the teleconference must contact Gina Anderson at: 202-358-1160 or gina.n.anderson@nasa.gov at least two hours prior to the start of the teleconference for dial-in information.

Questions can be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

Saturday, Feb. 19

  • 12:15 p.m. – Launch coverage begins

Monday, Feb. 21

  • 3 a.m. – Rendezvous coverage begins

  • 4:35 a.m. – Capture of Cygnus with the space station's robotic arm

  • 6 a.m. – Cygnus installation operations coverage

Public Participation

Members of the public can also share in the journey through a variety of activities, including registering to attend this launch virtually. NASA's virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.

Learn more about NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-17 mission by going to the mission home page at:

https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-sets-coverage-opens-virtual-experience-for-next-cargo-launch-301480203.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Fed should stop quantitative easing 'now,' BlackRock says

    The U.S. Federal Reserve should stop buying bonds from the market now to contain rampant inflation, a top investment manager at BlackRock said in a research note on Thursday, after higher-than-anticipated January inflation data. U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. As it seeks to contain inflation, the U.S. central bank also plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which grew in size during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Fed bought bonds in the market to support the economy.

  • California sues Tesla, Solar storm disrupts SpaceX satellites, laid-off Peloton workers crash meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights the top business news as California sues Tesla over ‘racial segregation' claims in the San Francisco Bay area, a Solar Storm knocks dozens of SpaceX satellites out of orbit, and a Peloton virtual meeting gets cut short by former employees.

  • Early ‘lab-grown’ Covid virus found in sample lends weight to Wuhan theory

    An early version of Covid-19 that appears to have been grown in a laboratory has been discovered in samples from a Chinese biotechnology firm.

  • Astronomers just discovered a new black hole that’s unlike anything seen before

    Researchers have discovered the very first rogue black hole, and it’s less than 5,000 light-years away. The astronomers detected and measured the mass of an isolated stellar-mass black hole over the course of several years. They’ve now published their results in a new study. Astronomers have detected a rogue black hole Previously, all the stellar-mass … The post Astronomers just discovered a new black hole that’s unlike anything seen before appeared first on BGR.

  • JET nuclear fusion reactor shatters record for energy production

    The Joint European Torus (JET) fusion reactor near Oxford in the UK has produced the highest level of sustained energy ever from atom fusion.

  • SpaceX’s falling Starlink satellites highlight concerns about the future of orbital traffic

    SpaceX says that most of the satellites it launched last week for its Starlink broadband internet constellation are doomed to fall from orbit due to a solar storm. Based on the company’s analysis, as many as 40 of the 49 satellites — which were built at SpaceX’s facility in Redmond, Wash. — will plunge through the atmosphere and burn up. Some have already made the plunge. “Ah, how I love the smell of burning satellites in the morning,” Marco Langbroek, a satellite consultant at Leiden University

  • A giant, doughnut-shaped machine delivers a major climate-change breakthrough — sustained nuclear fusion

    Fusion via the machine known as as 'tokamak' works differently than the fission process at the nuclear plants we're used to.

  • The sad and sorry story of Dolly the diseased and doomed dinosaur

    In a warm and humid Jurassic Period landscape lush with plant and animal life in what is now southwest Montana, an adolescent long-necked dinosaur was miserably sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms - probably feverish and lethargic with labored breathing, coughing, sneezing and diarrhea. Some 150 million years later, the skeletal remains of that unfortunate beast, nicknamed "Dolly," represent the first-known dinosaur with evidence of respiratory illness - abnormal growths resembling fossilized broccoli on three neck bones that formed in response to an infection in air sacs linked to its lungs. Scientists said on Thursday the dinosaur appears to have suffered from a fungal infection similar to aspergillosis, a common respiratory illness often fatal to modern birds and reptiles that sometimes causes bone infections.

  • NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future

    For the first time ever, NASA will launch a spacecraft from another planet's surface, specifically our red neighbor Mars. The post NASA Will Launch a Rocket From Mars in the Near Future appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pandion founder launches new startup tackling autoimmune disease

    The team behind Pandion Therapeutics has banded together to launch a new startup with $101 million and a plan to use machine learning to tackle autoimmune diseases.

  • SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after storm

    SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites are tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm. The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either burned up, or are about to do so. (Feb. 9)

  • Solar Storm Knocks 40 SpaceX Satellites Out of the Sky, After the Company Ignored Scientists' Warnings

    Let’s start with the good news: There is no danger to anyone on the ground from the flock of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites that are currently plunging from orbit and heading for Earth, knocked from the sky by a geomagnetic storm originating from the sun. Atmospheric drag will easily incinerate the small, 260 kg (575 lb.) satellites before they reach the surface. Well, the fact that there is currently a cluster of 40 SpaceX Starlink satellites plunging from orbit at all.

  • Archaeologists Discovered 18,000 Ancient Egyptian Notepads, Which Include Shopping Lists and Schoolwork

    A collection this large has only been unearthed once before.

  • Exclusive-Bayer revives plan to introduce new GM cotton seeds in India

    Germany's Bayer has applied to cultivate its next generation of genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds in India, government sources said, reviving plans to bring the high-yielding, herbicide-tolerant variety to the country. In late 2016, Monsanto withdrew an application seeking approval from New Delhi for the GM variety Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex (RRF), to protest a raft of government measures against the world's biggest seed maker. Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion, has resubmitted the application for Bollgard II RRF, signalling reviving interest from foreign seed, agricultural chemicals and farm technology companies in India, the world's leading producer of cotton, rice, wheat and an array of other farm goods.

  • Doomed satellites possibly seen over Puerto Rico

    Video taken in Puerto Rico early on Monday shows multiple bright objects streaking across the dark sky. Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe says it may have been SpaceX satellites that are tumbling out of orbit after a solar storm hit them. (Feb. 10)

  • SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

    SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products through its research and development pipeline.

  • NASA plans to crash the ISS into the 'spacecraft cemetery' in 2031

    The decommissioned orbital lab will join nearly 300 other defunct spacecraft under the waters of the South Pacific Ocean.

  • Scientists Suggest THE MEG’s Titular Monster’s Size Is Unknown

    How big is the titular ancient shark's size in The Meg? Well, the movie said around 80-ish feet. But scientists are refuting that. The post Scientists Suggest THE MEG’s Titular Monster’s Size Is Unknown appeared first on Nerdist.

  • California conservationists and farmers unite to protect salmon

    In an experiment a decade in the making, biologists are releasing hatchery salmon onto flooded Northern California rice fields, seeking to replenish endangered fish species while simultaneously benefiting the farmers' business model. At a time when environmentalists are often pitted against agribusiness in California's water wars, conservation scientists and rice farmers are working together, trying to reclaim the great flood plains of the Sacramento River for salmon habitat. California's wetlands have all but disappeared, converted into farms and cities in one of the great engineering feats, or environmental crimes, of the 20th century.