U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,730.63
    +50.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

NASA Sets TV Coverage for Crewed Soyuz Mission to Space Station

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of key events as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:54 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 21 (6:54 p.m. Baikonur time). Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on NASA Television's Public Channel, the NASA app, and on the agency's website.

NASA also will air continuous coverage of an Artemis I tanking test on NASA TV's Media Channel beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Soyuz MS-22 launch and key events as well of coverage of the Artemis I tanking test will be available to watch online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

After a two-orbit, three-hour journey, the Soyuz will dock to the space station's Rassvet module at 1:11 p.m. About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the crew members will greet each other.

Once aboard station, the trio will join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory.

This will be Prokopyev's second flight into space and the first for Rubio and Petelin.

Mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV's Public Channel for 9:54 a.m. launch.

12:15 p.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV's Public Channel for 1:11 p.m. docking.

3:30 p.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV for hatch opening and welcome remarks.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-sets-tv-coverage-for-crewed-soyuz-mission-to-space-station-301626526.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing expands Mesa campus with new 150,000-square-foot fabrication center

    Materials used in the production of combat aircraft will be produced at the fabrication center, which just completed construction on Boeing's Mesa campus.

  • Lancet Report Claiming COVID Could Have Come From U.S. Lab Met With Uproar

    Maskot BildbyråA top medical journal at the heart of several pandemic-related controversies published a major COVID-19 Commission report Wednesday that concluded the deadly pathogen might possibly have leaked from a United States laboratory.The eyebrow-raising suggestion—which was just a part of a 58-page analysis of the COVID pandemic and its origins—in The Lancet stated that it was “feasible” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged either as a natural spillover event or as a leak from a lab. While t

  • Space Exploration Startup Intuitive Machines Reaches $1 Billion SPAC Merger

    Intuitive Machines is nearing a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that would take the space-exploration infrastructure provider public at a valuation that could top $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Lawmakers hear from scientists about advancements to slow down the aging process

    Lawmakers hear from scientists about advancements to slow down the aging process

  • Solar Panels Floating in Space Could One Day Power Your Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s biggest solar technology manufacturer, will send panels into space as the first step in plans to test the feasibility of harnessing the sun’s power in orbit and transmitting it back to Earth.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Wo

  • NASA announces third launch attempt date for its 'mega moon rocket'

    The Artemis 1 mission will be a crucial test of NASA's next generation rocket

  • Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

    The sex lives of constipated scorpions, cute ducklings with an innate sense of physics, and a life-size rubber moose may not appear to have much in common, but they all inspired the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement. Held less than a month before the actual Nobel Prizes are announced, Thursday's 32nd annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony was for the third year in a row a prerecorded affair webcast on the Annals of Improbable Research magazine's website. The winners, honored in 10 categories, also included scientists who found that when people on a blind date are attracted to each other, their heart rates synchronize, and researchers who looked at why legal documents can be so utterly baffling, even to lawyers themselves.

  • Mars rover reaches fertile terrain in search for clues about past life

    The rover is collecting samples rich in the raw materials of life, but laboratory analysis on Earth will be needed to draw conclusions.

  • Evonik targets EV battery recycling, food tech in innovation drive

    Germany's Evonik Industries is working on ways to help recycle lithium from electric car batteries and limit the need for crop fertilisers as part of an innovation drive already tipped to add 1 billion euros ($998 million) to sales in the 10 years to 2025. At its innovation conference on Thursday, the speciality chemicals company said it saw electric vehicles, food production and meat testing as three particularly interesting fields. According to Evonik, up to 95% of the lithium in lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries is not being recycled, mainly due to high costs.

  • Saturn is ‘tilted’ after a moon smashed into it, scientists say

    Saturn is tilted after one of its moons crashed into it, a new study has suggested. Nowadays, Saturn has 83 moons. About 160 million years ago, however, Chrysalis felt out of that neat alignment and strayed too close to Saturn itself.

  • How Healthy Soils Can Help Battle Climate Change

    For many people it may just look like dirt. But soil – the complex ecosystem containing minerals and many living organisms – is the foundation for our ability to grow healthy crops and food. But th...

  • U.S. House panel seeks briefing on FAA Blue Origin probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chair of a subcommittee overseeing space issues and a top Republican asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a briefing on the investigation into the booster failure on Monday by Blue Origin’s New Shepard-23. The rocket from Jeff Bezos' space company failed mid-flight shortly after liftoff, aborting its cargo capsule to safety before crashing into the Texas desert. House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Chair Don Beyer, a Democrat, and Representative Brian Babin, a Republican, in a letter asked the FAA to outline the "timetable for the NS-23 anomaly investigation, the root cause of the failure once determined, and plans to ensure that actions to address the root cause or causes are completed."

  • No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

    Philippine officials have warned of possible danger to aircraft and ships from debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that might fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far. The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos Norte province and 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Santa Ana town in Cagayan province, the space agency said, citing information from a notice to pilots released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

  • Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next

    The gut microbiome may also play a role in personalized medicine. nopparit/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you’re susceptible to. There is pronou

  • Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings

    Scientists using data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and computer simulations said on Thursday the destruction of a large moon that strayed too close to Saturn would account both for the birth of the gas giant planet's magnificent rings and its unusual orbital tilt of about 27 degrees. The researchers named this hypothesized moon Chrysalis and said it may have been torn apart by tidal forces from Saturn's gravitational pull perhaps 160 million years ago - relatively recent compared to the date of the planet's formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. About 99% of the Chrysalis wreckage appears to have plunged into Saturn's atmosphere while the remaining 1% stayed in orbit around the planet and eventually formed the large ring system that is one of the wonders of our solar system, the researchers said.

  • Rocket Lab celebrates 30th launch and 150th satellite sent to orbit

    Today's launch by Rocket Lab, "The Owl Spreads Its Wings," was as unremarkable as a rocket going to orbit can be, but it also marked a few milestones for the growing space company: 30 launches and 150 satellites taken to space.

  • 'Tantalizing' Mars rock samples collected by Perserverance rover

    NASA's Perseverance rover has collected several "tantalizing" rock samples from an ancient river delta on Mars.

  • A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon

    It's not just rocket fuel propelling America's first moonshot after a half-century lull. Strategic rivalry with China's ambitious space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a bigger way, as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases. American intelligence, military and political leaders make clear they see a host of strategic challenges to the U.S. in China’s space program, in an echo of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry that prompted the 1960s’ race to the moon.

  • Morpheus Space's satellite thrusters are propelled forward with a $28M Series A

    The booming satellite industry has been a boon for Morpheus Space, which produces a modular, electric propulsion system for small satellites. Morpheus has raised a $28 million Series A, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it's based, and to increase headcount. In 2020, Morpheus launched its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion (NanoFEEP) thruster, which it claims is the "smallest and most efficient electric in-space propulsion system" in the world.

  • Updates: Weather Scrubs Thursday SpaceX Falcon 9 launch attempt; will try again on Friday

    SpaceX scrubbed its Falcon 9 Starlink launch attempt again on Thursday due to weather. Another opportunity is available Friday, Sept. 16.