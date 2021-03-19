U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

NASA and SpaceX agree to share data to avoid satellite collisions

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

SpaceX already has over 1,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, but that's just a tiny fraction of the full constellation the company plans to deploy. While it originally asked the FCC for permission to launch 12,000 satellites, it could have as many as 42,000 in orbit within a few decades. Since those satellites could collide with other spacecraft in orbit — and having that many increases the chances of an accident happening — NASA and SpaceX have signed (PDF) a joint agreement in an effort to prevent their assets from crashing into each other.

As TechCrunch notes, NASA already works with other entities launching objects into orbit using a standard Conjunction Assessment process that determines the risks of a close and high-speed approach between objects in space. This agreement with SpaceX, however, will ensure they'll actively work together in the coming years to actively prevent collisions from happening. 

NASA has agreed to provide SpaceX with information about its missions in advance, as well as not to move its assets in the event of a possible collision: It trusts SpaceX's Starlink satellites to be the ones to take evasive action. The company will also use the information NASA provides to program Starlink's automated avoidance measures so that the satellites won't have to take evasive actions in the first place. In addition, SpaceX will need to make sure its Starlink launches have a minimum distance of 5 kilometers above or below the highest and lowest points of the International Space Station's orbit. 

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a statement:

"Society depends on space-based capabilities for global communications, navigation, weather forecasting, and much more. With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it’s critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment."

  • Stocks Slump Amid Inflation Concern; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell from record highs, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched some of the highest levels in more than a year amid concern the Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.The rout in risk assets picked up in the afternoon, starting with a selloff in crude. Oil plunged 8% on concern new restrictions in Europe will hamper demand. Two weeks ago it soared past $65 a barrel to the highest in almost two years.The spike in Treasury yields dented demand for tech shares with high valuations, sending the Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 3.1%. Swings in asset prices also picked up as they often do around major expirations of options and futures contracts, such as tomorrow’s ‘quadruple witching’ event.“We’re seeing a pattern where an uncomfortable spike in the 10-year Treasury reminds equity investors that their tech stocks are trading well above average,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020, while the 30-year breached 2.5% for the first time since August 2019 in the wake of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s apparent willingness to keep pumping support into the economy and let it run hotter has spurred bets on faster growth and inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs.Oil plunged as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year.Read: Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationIn Asia and Europe, stocks were boosted by lingering enthusiasm from the Fed’s outlook for stronger growth. Automakers and banks, which tend to outperform during cyclical upswings, were higher in Europe. Japan’s Topix jumped past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming the region’s top-performing major equity index this year.Japan’s government bond yields rose on a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the trading range around the 10-year target, which could spur concerns about policy tightening.These are some key events this week:Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are some of the moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock and Vanguard Among Firms Democrats Ask About Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters wants BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and other big asset managers to turn over data on their firms’ hiring of women and minorities, expanding on a similar request she previously made to Wall Street banks.Waters and fellow Democrat Representative Joyce Beatty sought the information from the 31 largest U.S. investment firms, all of which manage at least $400 billion, according to a statement from the committee Thursday. In addition to BlackRock and Vanguard, State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments Inc. were also among companies that received the request.“Investment firms have failed to prioritize diversity and inclusion on their staffs and boards, and have also failed to prioritize doing business with diverse-owned asset managers,” Waters said in the statement.The announcement came hours after Beatty, the chairwoman of the panel’s Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion, concluded a hearing on diversity with witnesses including New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Anne Simpson, a director for sustainable investments for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The panel also discussed legislation that would increase diversity at financial firms.Beatty convened the hearing to shine a spotlight on the potential consequences of not having data on diversity and to discuss legislation that would require mandatory disclosure of such information, according to a memo by committee staff. Many public companies haven’t shared their diversity metrics, which could leave shareholders uninformed about investment risks, according to the memo.Waters of California and Ohio’s Beatty sent letters to the top U.S. banks seeking diversity data. In February 2020, they released a report and that found only 23 of the 44 largest lenders publicly disclose such information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, Lombard Say Faster Inflation Calls Are Premature

    (Bloomberg) -- Market expectations for a sustained rise in inflation and withdrawal of policy support are misplaced, creating buying opportunities in corporate bonds, according to BlackRock Inc. and Lombard Odier.In an environment where growth is picking up but price gains likely to be transient, Lombard favors longer-dated corporate debt in China and India, said Dhiraj Bajaj, head of Asia credit. BlackRock likes high-yield corporate paper and Chinese securities, according to Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit in Singapore.The growing debate over the global inflation outlook is dividing investors into two camps, with Bill Gross and Bridgewater Associates primed for price pressures to shoot higher, while others argue that the recent market selloff on those fears will correct. Investors will be scrutinizing the Federal Reserve’s projection for the policy outlook Wednesday for clues to back up their arguments.“Fears of inflation and more importantly concerns on Fed policy shifts are premature,” Neeraj Seth, BlackRock’s head of Asian credit in Singapore, said in an interview. While short-term price growth may accelerate as economies re-open, the trend is likely to prove “transitory,” he said.Others including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Guggenheim Investments have also argued that a breakout in inflation and interest-rate risks are overplayed. Guggenheim’s latest note said data show underlying price gains are slowing. Aberdeen Standard Investments expects some inflation in the U.S., though it won’t be “sky high.”In Europe too, any pickup in consumer prices may be fleeting. “If you look through all of the noise, the pandemic is ultimately deflationary and that will at some point show in the numbers,” ING analysts including Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. They see inflation in the euro-zone increasing over coming months before falling well below 2% in 2022.For both Seth and Bajaj, the recent selloff and their longer-term views on inflation mean that there are opportunities to add to their holdings. Corporate bonds are now cheaper, according to Bajaj.Credit “has become more attractive since the start of the year -- there’s no question about that,” he said. “The most logical thing to do is to buy more or to increase duration.”Increase DurationIn his Asia Value Bond fund, which has beaten 96% of its peers in the past three years, duration has been increased to 1.4 years above the benchmark since the start of 2021. Bajaj said he plans to buy more longer-dated bonds if Treasury yields rise toward 1.8% to 1.9%, adding that the worst of the selloff is probably over.“For the higher quality high-yield and investment grade, we are increasing duration,” said Bajaj. “But for the lower quality emerging markets and the frontier markets, we’ve reduced exposure since the end of last year.”Bridgewater Co-CIO Sees Inflation Spiral Forcing Fed Into ActionTreasury yields traded above 1.64% on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year, with some forecasting that it could climb toward 2%. U.S. 10-year breakevens -- a gauge of the bond market’s inflation expectations -- traded above 2.30%, the highest level since 2014.“As the dust settles in the wake of today’s FOMC, we will be focusing upon whether any additional back-up in yields is accompanied by a further widening of breakevens,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “If so then this argues that the move higher in rates is sustainable.”But as long as U.S. yields don’t rise in a chaotic fashion, risk assets including emerging-market and high-yield corporate debt are expected to outperform, according to BlackRock’s Seth. “Rates can drift higher and still remain a positive backdrop for the risk assets, as long as the vulnerability is under control,” he said.A Bloomberg Barclays index on global credit returns has gained 11% over the past year, compared with a loss of 2% for a gauge tracking Treasuries. BlackRock switched to a neutral duration position in February from underweight. The fund likes notes sold by Chinese real estate companies and the nation’s onshore bonds.“The lack of correlation with the rest of the global developed markets also provides a diversification benefit,” Seth said of Chinese debt.(Adds comment from ING, Rabobank in sixth, 12th paragraphs; context in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOJ Carves Out More Flexibility for Longer Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus its purchasing of exchange-traded funds on the wider Topix index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.Read More: Bank of Japan Brings End to Decade-Long Buying of the Nikkei 225Many of the tweaks will give the BOJ greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as a stepping back from stimulus, but the central bank characterized the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.The BOJ also tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.At a press briefing, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ’s existing framework was the right one for the job of lifting prices in Japan and shouldn’t be written off because the 2% goal has yet to be reached.Kuroda’s task of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on a very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on Kuroda’s comments.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The new scheme to soften the blow to bank lending from a cut to the negative short-term rate is a step in the right direction in helping banks cope were it to take the rate further down. That said, the BOJ hasn’t demonstrated how negative interest rates are an effective means to boost inflation and the economy.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read the full report, click here.Kuroda said the bank had become increasingly concerned about the functioning of the bond market given that yield movements had become much smaller than the BOJ’s range. The bank felt a need to specify where the guardrails were, he said, denying that they’d been widened.“We merely clarified what we’ve already said in the past in slightly broader terms,” Kuroda said.In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest rate fluctuations on business investment, the BOJ concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that don’t go beyond 0.5 percentage point. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its band further going ahead, though Kuroda said there were no such plans.The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse. The switch to the broader Topix index was aimed to avoid ownership of too much stock in individual companies, Kuroda said.One casuality of the move was Fast Retailing Co., which has been the largest stock on the Nikkei for the last decade. Shares of the Uniqlo operator tumbled after the announcement.The BOJ’s new lending incentives and a plan to adjust its three-tier reserve system if it cuts its target rates were aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks. Kuroda said the BOJ still hadn’t reached a limit on how low it could go.Utlimately, the scope for ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports.“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.“The BOJ’s difficult contortions around its policy settings show the broader difficulty of exiting from unconventional policy measures without alarming the market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with Kuroda’s comments from briefing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Pays More Aramco IPO Fees as Wall Street Misses Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia recently paid around $50 million of extra fees to banks on the record-breaking listing of state oil company Aramco, with most of the cash going to local underwriters after Wall Street firms were sidelined, people familiar with the matter said.The discretionary incentive fee -- doled out to reward banks for the amount of orders they brought in -- was transferred to arrangers of the 2019 share sale in the last couple months, according to the people. The payments totalled about 0.25% of the money raised from institutional investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The additional money brings the sum that the kingdom paid to the banks on the $29.4 billion initial public offering to just over $100 million, a tiny figure sum by global standards. T-Mobile US Inc. paid roughly twice that amount last year for a share sale that was about half the size of the Aramco offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It wasn’t immediately clear why it took Saudi Arabia so long after the IPO to pay the final fees. Aramco declined to comment.Saudi Arabia initially paid a combined $64 million in base fees to the IPO arrangers, with the top foreign banks on the deal getting about 13 million riyals ($3.5 million) each, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The kingdom didn’t need the Wall Street firms’ international networks after it scrapped roadshows outside the Middle East, turning instead to local retail buyers and wealthy families to shore up the deal.The world’s biggest investment banks spent several years building up their Saudi presence in the hopes of winning a role on the Aramco IPO, which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had said would value the company at $2 trillion. In the end, he had to make do with a valuation of $1.7 trillion, while international investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were relegated to minor roles on the deal after puncturing the prince’s valuation hopes.NCB Capital, Samba Financial Group and HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit led the IPO process after that, with other Saudi banks also helping bring in orders from domestic investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Longest-Lasting Negative Rate Regime Is Getting a Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank will switch from operating one negative interest rate to three by the end of this week, joining several other peers that have overhauled frameworks in a bid to fine-tune their policy levers.The Copenhagen-based Nationalbank, whose subzero monetary stance since 2012 is the longest-lasting such experiment, is bringing into effect changes to its regime that it announced to investors last Thursday. Its overnight deposit rate and its key deposit rate will now both be at -0.5%, while its lending rate will be at -0.35%.The measures are designed to help fulfill the central bank’s sole mandate of protecting the krone’s peg to the euro, responding to fluctuations in money-market rates that flowed from the wide spread in its rates. The revamp is just one of many tweaks by counterparts in recent years aimed at enhancing control of monetary policy using multiple levers.In Denmark, the spread between the central bank’s key lending and deposits rates has been gaping for more than half a decade, leading to market vacillations that hindered the defense of the peg, according to Daniel Brodsgaard, a fixed income analyst at Danske Bank A/S. The changes are a shift in approach that more broadly applies subzero policy.“The central bank has for some unknown reason been against having a negative repo rate,” Brodsgaard said. “The wide corridor issue is not a negative-rate phenomenon, since we can see now it can be easily solved by just making the corridor tighter even when rates are negative.”Trouble associated with the too-wide spread hit Denmark last March, when market turmoil struck as the potential scope of the pandemic sank in, and the central bank was forced to intervene to support the currency peg, Governor Lars Rohde said. He expressed confidence this week that the rate changes will have the desired effect.“I think those dealing with liquidity will say ‘OK, now the expected fluctuations in money-market interest rates may be small and almost negligible,”’ he said on Wednesday.In the years since Denmark first went negative in 2012, mortgage rates have touched or fallen below zero. Banks now charge for deposits, after starting with businesses and in recent years moving on to retail customers. Most recently, some said that clients would incur costs for holding as little as $16,000.The multiple levers of monetary policy applied in Denmark show a level of complexity that is usual for central banks trying to stimulate economies in an era of open markets, weak inflation and ultra-low real rates. Here’s a quick look at some other recent framework changes by regional counterparts.HungaryThe Hungarian central bank has pro-actively tweaked its money-market regime over several years and is the only monetary authority in the European Union to have raised interest rates since the start of the pandemic.In the most recent tweak of its regime last April, it started 1-week deposit tenders, which have now become the most influential tool to drain excess liquidity in the economy. The 0.75% rate currently offered is higher than the 0.6% base rate set monthly on required reserves.SwitzerlandDenmark’s subzero policy may be the longest-lasting, but Switzerland’s has the deepest, with an interest rate of -0.75%. That so-called Swiss National Bank policy rate was instituted in June 2019 to replace a target range for three-month Libor, which had been set with an identical midpoint. The phasing out of Libor rates had motivated the central bank to create a new benchmark.TurkeySince 2013, Turkey’s central bank has repeatedly resorted to a framework of multiple interest rates to be able to tighten monetary policy without receiving the ire of politicians led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has an unorthodox view on the relationship between the cost of borrowing and inflation.Current governor Naci Agbal simplified that framework after taking over the institution in November and has since raised the policy rate of one-week repo by 875 basis points to 19%, offering investors some of the highest real rates among peers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.