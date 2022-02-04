U.S. markets closed

NASA, SpaceX to Provide Update on Crew-4 Space Station Mission

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and SpaceX will hold a joint media teleconference at noon EST Friday, Feb. 4, to provide an update on progress toward the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. Targeted to launch April 15, Crew-4 will carry an international crew of four astronauts to the microgravity laboratory for a six-month stay.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants in the briefing include:

  • Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

  • Steve Stich, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

  • Joel Montalbano, manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

  • William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov no later than one hour prior to the event for dial-in information.

Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its fifth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-spacex-to-provide-update-on-crew-4-space-station-mission-301475393.html

SOURCE NASA

