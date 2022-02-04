NASA, SpaceX to Provide Update on Crew-4 Space Station Mission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and SpaceX will hold a joint media teleconference at noon EST Friday, Feb. 4, to provide an update on progress toward the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. Targeted to launch April 15, Crew-4 will carry an international crew of four astronauts to the microgravity laboratory for a six-month stay.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants in the briefing include:

Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano, manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov no later than one hour prior to the event for dial-in information.

Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its fifth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

