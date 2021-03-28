U.S. markets closed

NASA's TESS spacecraft has already found 2,200 possible planets

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

NASA's TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) handily beat its goals. The space agency has revealed that its spacecraft has spotted over 2,200 potential planets since beginning its mission in 2018. Hundreds of those are smaller planets, some of which could include rocky worlds that are more Earth-like (though not necessarily habitable).

TESS was originally expected to find 1,600 planets in its first two years.

Some of the discoveries are decidedly unusual. The rocky planet TOI-700 d is just 100 light-years away. LHS 3844 b is a "hot super-Earth" with an extremely close 11-hour orbit. TOI 1690 b is the rare survivor of a red giant star engulfing planets in its orbit, while TOI 849 b appears to be a gas giant that either lost its atmosphere or never had one.

It's not guaranteed that every finding will hold up under scrutiny. Just 120 planets have been confirmed so far, and NASA is betting on future spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope to study candidate planets in greater detail. Even so, the sheer volume of planets has already said a lot about their variety and what it could mean for the cosmos at large.

  • Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax Cards

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastBefore she wiped her page on Tuesday, TikTok user hann.brooke95 hadn’t been shy about sharing even the most mundane details of her life with her 19,400 followers.She posted TikToks of herself cooking while breastfeeding, the can of beans she was using for nachos, and even the painstaking process of transferring her license as a pharmacy tech from Florida to Illinois: from filling out the application, to affixing a return address label and stamp on the envelope, to dropping it in the mailbox in front of her house.And the stream of everyday minutiae might have continued if she hadn’t also used TikTok to brag about stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards from her job so she and her husband could pass themselves off as vaccinated.“I work at a pharmacy and grabbed blank ones for me and my hubby,” she wrote in the comments of another user’s TikTok about fake vaccination cards.It didn’t take long for fellow users Becca Walker and Savannah Sparks to zoom in on that return address label and match the name and address to public records for Hannah Brooke Hutchinson, 25, who is registered as a pharmacy tech in Illinois. Sparks then reported her to the same Illinois Board of Pharmacy that had just granted her license. The Illinois Board of Pharmacy told The Daily Beast it does not comment on investigations.“I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to steal from your job. And I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to steal blank vaccination papers for COVID-19 to falsify information and claim that you and your husband were vaccinated when in actuality you were not,” Walker said in a TikTok she posted to call her out.Women Are Putting Their Abortions on TikTok—but Is It Real?Hutchinson did not respond to multiple phone calls and texts sent to numbers associated with her and her boyfriend. But after Walker and Sparks posted TikToks about her, Hutchinson wiped her TikTok and deleted her Instagram and Facebook accounts. The Daily Beast, however, was able to review the zoomed-in image and independently confirm Hutchinson’s details, including her pharmacy technician license, through public records.Just before she wiped her TikTok, she posted: “Stop hating on me! I don’t care what any of you think. I did what is best for my husband and I.” Hours later she posted another TikTok claiming to be a 16-year-old girl in the U.K. doing an experiment for her dad, who is a filmmaker. But the TikToks, which went back a year, tracked with her husband’s Facebook page, which has also been deleted, where she appeared to be a mom in her twenties.“Very sick people come into pharmacies, so when you have a pharmacy employee lying about being vaccinated, everyone there is at risk,” Sparks, herself a pharmacist in Biloxi, Mississippi, told The Daily Beast. “I don’t want them in the profession.”But Hutchinson is far from the only health-care professional seemingly trying to fake her way into the vaccinated world, a trend that could have huge implications for the vulnerable Americans these employees serve.Since Monday, Walker and Sparks have, combined, posted more than half a dozen TikTok videos calling out health-care workers who’ve talked online about forging or attempting to forge vaccine cards. And they say other users have sent them dozens more tips they haven’t been able to verify.“It’s overwhelming,” Sparks said. And public health experts warn it’s incredibly dangerous.“I’m just sitting here flummoxed, thinking about the implications of it all,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “Anyone who works in the health-care environment obviously contributes to the safety of the environment, which is their own safety, their colleagues’ safety as well as the patients they serve.”He said those caught doing it would likely lose their jobs, if not their careers.“We’re trying to make the whole health-care environment a COVID-free zone and by undermining that in a deliberate fashion, that’s beyond unprofessional. It’s profoundly unethical and contrary to whatever oath a health-care worker took when they accepted their degree. I would imagine there would be implications at the licensing level.”But fear of professional reprisal hasn’t kept some health-care workers from turning the taboo topic of vaccine hesitancy into clout-chasing fodder.Under Hutchinson’s original comment about pinching blank cards, Texas nurse Courtney Long wrote, “Can I pay you to ship a couple to me,” followed by a crying-laughing emoji. Sparks was able to identify Long through the Instagram profile Long included on her TikTok, where she talked about being a nurse, and a linked Facebook profile, under the name Courtney Renee Long, where she also talked about being a nurse. The Texas Board of Nursing’s website identifies a Courtney Renee Long as a Licensed Practical Nurse.“Is this you, Miss LPN?” Sparks said in a TikTok she made calling out Long. “Ah, yeah, the Texas Board of Nursing is gonna see all of this.”Sparks said she reported Long to the Texas Board of Nursing. When contacted by The Daily Beast, the board said it does not comment on investigations. The Daily Beast made a number of attempts to reach Long, through a number associated with family members’ phone numbers and Pinterest, the only social media account in her name that still existed as of Saturday. Calls to a number associated with her name and address were not returned.Sparks and Walker say they have also called out and reported an oncology nurse in Alabama, a trauma nurse at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, and a receptionist at an asthma clinic.Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused of Spoiling COVID Vaccine Thought It Could Change People’s DNA: CopsIf it seems surprising that vaccine resistance would exist among medical professionals, even those with a strong background in science, Schaffer said it simply highlights how many Americans are still resistant to vaccination, more than three months after the first jabs went into the arms of frontline health-care workers. In February, a survey conducted by experts from Northwestern, Northeastern, Rutgers and Harvard universities found that 21 percent of health-care workers surveyed did not want to be vaccinated. Hesitancy, which indicates skepticism towards the vaccine but not an outright unwillingness to be vaccinated, was 37 percent.“There’s a large number who are not just indifferent but disdainful to the vaccine, they’re just not going to get it. And that’s the remnants of a political approach to COVID under the last administration,” Schaffner said. “It’s hard to unring that bell.”Of course, health-care workers aren’t alone among anti-vaxxers trying to pass as vaccinated and, on Thursday, the Office of the Inspector General warned those who’ve been vaccinated to not post images of their vaccine cards online because of an increase in fake cards.As more Americans get vaccinated, anti-vaxxers have turned to social media to drum up fears of a Biden-governed future in which those without vaccination cards will be turned away from restaurants, hospitals and even Target.“If they're giving out a card to verify you’re vaccinated apparently there’s a reason for it. You might not be able to go shopping, to travel, to buy underwear,” TikTok user truevalor469 posted from a recliner earlier this month. “Hmm. Sounds like the beginning.”The backlash against Walker and Sparks’ crusade to uncover anti-vaxxer health-care workers on TikTok has been harsh. On Wednesday, Sparks changed her phone number after another TikTok user found it and began harassing her. The threats were so bad that on Friday, she had to issue a statement on her business website and shut down the reviews section.So far there are no government requirements to have a vaccination card, and Schaffner said he hasn’t heard of any private companies requiring them for either their employees or customers. Yesterday, Rutgers University in New Jersey became the first college to require students to be vaccinated but Schaffner said fears, widespread as they may be, are for now exaggerated.“By misrepresenting themselves they just avoid a lot of controversy,” he said. “So they’re doing this reprehensible thing to avoid discomfort and having to explain themselves and be responsible for their actions.”Walker said she suspects some of the users may not be as serious about faking their vaccinations as they are about chasing the clout that the taboo topic brings.“If you put up a TikTok saying, ‘Oh, I don't want to get vaccinated. Sell me a vaccine card,’ that’s an automatic 100k views,” Walker told The Daily Beast.Anti-Vaxxers Wage Cruel War on Pregnant Women Who Get COVID ShotOne TikTok user by the name linds3r commented on a viral TikTok about faking vaccination cards, writing, “I got a template if u want it” and, later, “lol I (have) made 8 of them so far front and back.” That user, Lindsey Stauffer, says on Facebook that she is an employee in medical billing at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She also makes and sells anti-Biden and pro-Trump shirts from her Facebook page, which includes several of the same images from her TikTok.Reached by The Daily Beast, Stauffer admitted to writing the posts but denied she’d made eight cards.“I didn’t write about making them. I said I know where you can get one. You can go to Google right now and pull up images about it yourself,” Stauffer told The Daily Beast. “I’m not making anything. Anyone can access it.”Stauffer also denied living in Lebanon, though the phone number used to reach her lists that as her address. She denied working at the VA despite listing it as her employer on Facebook. (The federal Department of Veterans Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.) Stauffer also said she had been vaccinated already.“So why would I need to make them?” she told The Daily Beast.But even when medical professionals joke about forging their vaccination, Schaffner said, it can create problems.“When people hear that health-care workers are doing this, it undermines the faith the public has in these institutions and their ability to keep them safe,” Schaffner said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How Europe’s Third Virus Wave Is Playing Out in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lockdowns, a third wave of infections and a disastrous vaccination campaign: the pandemic is taking a renewed toll on Europe.And it’s playing out in markets. From bond yields to stock prices, investors are pricing in the potential for months of lost productivity and consumer spending. Options traders are at their most bearish on the euro since July, and the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields is the widest in a year.At the heart of the issue is that Europe is failing to combat the pandemic, while the U.S. is on track for normal life to return within months. Just this week, while infighting continued between European Union governments, President Joe Biden was doubling the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. No wonder investors like Luke Hickmore are bypassing the euro area on their way to the U.S. and the U.K. instead.“This is entirely due to the delay happening in Europe right now,” said Hickmore, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “I can’t see any action by Europe stopping the vaccine juggernaut in the U.S.”Here’s a reality check on Europe’s markets:Splitting YieldsThe clearest way to see the U.S. and European divergence is via the bond market. Treasuries are pricing in faster economic growth, while German bonds reflect demand for the safest debt and heavy central bank support -- causing the yield gap to widen to 200 basis points.“It reflects the abject failure on part of the EU and remarkable determination on part of the U.S.,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First. For Europe, “it’s the bond market version of taking the elevator down and the stairs up.”Euro DoldrumsOption traders are now seeing a weaker euro for the remainder of the year, with one-year risk reversals moving in favor of puts.The currency had surged last year on optimism over the EU’s recovery fund and joint efforts to fight the pandemic. Now, there are concerns that the fund will be delayed, while the U.S. unleashes massive economic stimulus.“The dramatic divergence of European and U.S. growth expectations is a legacy of poor management on this side of the Atlantic and will leave scars in market pricing,” wrote Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale SA.Stock RotationThe rotation in European stocks has started going in reverse, favoring defensive over cyclical. Tech companies in the Stoxx 600 Index capped their best five days since November, while retail and energy retreated during the week. Travel shares that skyrocketed this year on hopes of summer travel returning are now stalling.“The tourism season is a big downside risk to our forecasts” for Europe, Merrill Lynch economist Ruben Segura-Cayuela wrote in a note on Friday. “For a bullish story, we really need to continue looking across the Atlantic.”Next Big Trade for Pound Bulls Rests on EU Vaccine DisparityWhat’s happening this week:Euro-area and U.K. bond markets are closed on Friday. Debt sales next week from Germany and Italy total 11 billion euros. There are no redemptions until April 9, when Germany will pay 21 billion euros, while Italy pays small coupons of about 500 million euros.The U.K. holds no bond sales but the BOE will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt across three operationsInflation numbers dominate the coming week’s data releases, with German numbers on Tuesday followed by the euro area’s flash estimate on Wednesday; U.K. data is mostly second-tier and backward lookingECB and BOE speakers are few and far between in a holiday-shortened week with Francois Villeroy speaking on WednesdayS&P Global Ratings reviews France next weekFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based oil consultancy Vanda Insights. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.(Adds Adnoc CEO’s comment in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s Tumult Lives On With $6.4 Billion Roller Coaster Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is ending the week lower than where it started, even after retail investors refused to let go of their commitment to the stock following an earnings-related selloff.Investors were quick to get over GameStop’s 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales and management’s decision to not take questions on its earnings call on Tuesday, despite warnings from most Wall Street analysts. On Thursday, shares erased the earnings-led slump. More than $6.4 billion in market value was whipsawed from Monday’s intraday high of $210.36 to a bottom of $118.62 on Wednesday.That tumultuous ride lived on as the week drew to an end. The stock initially jumped as much as 19% on Friday before erasing gains to fall as much as 11%. After swinging between gains and losses the stock dipped to cap off a 9.6% drop in five days, its second straight losing week. The shares are up 861% so far this year compared to a 5.8% gain for the S&P 500.GameStop bulls are leaning into activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen’s ongoing shakeup. Cohen has become a cult-like figure for investors populating social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, and his push to turn the retailer into a tech giant has amassed hordes of eager traders.Analysts warned that fundamentals matter little for investors and the company’s overhaul faces considerable challenges.“The turnaround story will be extremely difficult for GameStop to deliver on and right now shares are acting like they have already been successful,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The GameStop stock party is lasting longer than anyone expected, but eventually should trade sub-$100 a share.”Total trading volume during Thursday’s rebound topped the cumulative activity seen in the three-day selloff, meaning investors who were eager to buy the dip and trade on the way up were far greater than the sellers looking to cash out or short the stock after earnings. The retail traders who love to talk up their diamond hands cheered as the company continued to make changes to its board and bring in industry veterans to help reshape the business.Other stocks that have captivated retail traders were also choppy Friday after snapping losing streaks alongside GameStop. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slumped 6.4%, reversing an initial jump of 5.4%, while headphone maker Koss Corp. sank 18%.The group of meme stocks have continued to be unloved by Wall Street analysts who cover the companies. GameStop is not recommended by any analysts and has three holds and four sell ratings -- with the average price target implying a 75% drop. While AMC has no buys, five holds, and four sell ratings and an average 12-month target that’s two-thirds below Friday’s level.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who rates GameStop at underperform, said in an email that the lack of a question-and-answer portion during its earnings call was a “bad look.”However, at least one GameStop analyst boosted her price target to stand out from a sea of skeptics. Jefferies’s Stephanie Wissink, who rates the stock at hold, raised the firm’s price target to a Wall Street-high $175 from $15, citing an ability to rival digital peers if its transformation is successful.“Changes in leadership at the board, executive, and operational levels are signals of a full reimagining of GameStop’s enterprise model,” Wissink wrote in a March 24 report. She noted that shares are “subject to volatility beyond fundamentals.”It is worth noting that the Grapevine, Texas-based retailer has been considering whether it should should sell new shares and possibly increase the size of a current program to sell stock at prevailing market prices. The company signed a deal in December with Jefferies to sell as much as $100 million in stock, according to a filing. However, that agreement was reached when shares were worth less than 10% of their current value. A spokesperson for Jefferies didn’t respond to a request for comment.(Updates share movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE Or Carnival?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Boeing, Pfizer, Tesla, GE and Carnival. The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift, and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities. Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target... Read More SVB Leerink analyst Geoff Porges maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 Friday. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to release first-quarter delivery numbers next week. The latest numbers will come as the company's stock has seen a sell-off since February and a chip shortage has forced many automakers to trim production... Read More General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has received three analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/11/21 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold 14.0 3/11/21 Oppenheimer Downgrades Perform n/a 3/04/21 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 17.0 Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has received 3 analyst rating updates in March, including: Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/18/21 UBS Upgrades Buy 42.0 3/16/21 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral 33.0 3/02/21 Macquarie Upgrades Outperform n/a Photo courtesy Boeing See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?The S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities

    The American bank plans to make the hires across its business, filling most of the positions this year, according to Angel Ng Yin-yee, the CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Citi also plans to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent as it expands its digital offerings, she said. "The bulk of it will be our frontline people," Ng said. "We're also cautious we need to have the right product development, digital channel development people and compliance people, so we are also ramping up the middle office and the back office." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. In 2020, the bank's consumer business in Hong Kong recorded a 44 per cent increase in net new money, with credit card and new bank account clients utilising digital channels at a much higher rate than before against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Ng said. "When people cannot travel and they cannot do other things, they have their mind on wealth management, on how I am going to get better in terms of managing my finances," Ng said. "We actually saw quite a good level of client activity in both the consumer side and the institutional side." On the investment banking side, the lender helped clients raise about US$40 billion in equity and debt deals in Hong Kong last year. Citi's move to expand its Hong Kong operations comes as other lenders are also hiring in the region in anticipation of a continued "homecoming" of US-listed Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong and opportunities to serve the mainland's wealthy as China further opens its financial markets. Credit Suisse plans to triple its headcount in China over the next three years as it moves to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture and further expand its business in China, its CEO Thomas Gottstein said at the China Development Forum on March 20. Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Angel Ng Yin-yee, CEO of Citi Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: Xiaomei Chen> Even as banks increase their presence on the ground in the mainland, Hong Kong will remain an important international financial centre as China - and its rising affluence - continues to open up to the rest of the world, Ng said. "The talent pool in Hong Kong is built over a long period of time," Ng said. "Not just having bodies, but having the knowledge and the expertise we have in the financial industry. That gives us the confidence as well to be continuously navigating through all of the opportunity, as well as the risk." "This is a very creative infrastructure. It's very innovative. Nobody has tried it before," Ng said. "I don't think it will be a 'Big Bang' opportunity to start with. It will be a pilot. It will be slow. It will be gradual. I think it opens us up into a bigger market - talking about multiples of what we have in Hong Kong - in the coming years." In recent weeks, some members of the financial community have pushed back over Hong Kong's aggressive efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying three-week mandatory quarantines for returnees to the city and other measures could threaten the city's standing. Ng said the aggressive approach is a "necessary evil" to protect the city's people. "Our competitive advantage is talent, even in the financial industry," she said. If we are not able to protect the health and well-being of the talent, that is also dampening the efficiency and the effectiveness of the financial system. I think we need to have a balance. We still need to put the health and the well-being of the people and of the city as the first priority." That said, Ng said relaxing the quarantine period somewhat would further interaction with clients outside the city, as well as help with relocation by expatriate hires and visits by overseas bank executives. At the same time, Citi is adjusting to the new way of working post-Covid after the company's bankers have spent months working from home or on marathon 12- to 14-hour video calls marketing a slew of initial public offerings to international investors. Jane Fraser, Citi's new CEO, said in a memo last week that the bank would adopt a new hybrid working system, where many employees would typically spend three days a week in the office and two at home. Fraser also encouraged employees to avoid scheduling meetings outside traditional working hours and to adopt "Zoom-free Fridays" where video conferences are discouraged. Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam alt=Citigroup is planning to increase its technology spending by 28 per cent in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam> "Our staff are telling us they have Zoom fatigue," Ng said. "It is easier right now for us to have back-to-back meeting because you don't even have to walk. You just press a button and you jump from one to another. It's non-stop. Therefore, we have dedicated a lot of our mind into how to help our staff in terms of wellness." That ranges from physical wellness concerns amid the pandemic to pressure employees have experienced from working at home for months, with their spouse and children in tow, Ng said. For example, Citi is giving all of its staff an extra day of leave in May to unplug and reset and preparing a programme to provide home testing kits for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to its frontline staff in Hong Kong. "Obviously, there are some things that we cannot avoid because we are a multinational company. Often myself, I have calls with New York and EMEA," Ng said. "Because we are putting it on paper, on email, our staff will feel secured that they are empowered to make the right decision and say no." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital Gains Tax. That Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending certainly hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, Disney, Apple Or Nike?

    One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Nike. Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) decentralized identity platform ION is now live on the Bitcoin blockchain. A project four years in the making, ION aims to provide people with a new way to verify credentials when using online services, according to the company's recent announcement. Read More The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled plans for a major reconfiguration of its Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California. Disneyland was the company’s first theme park, opening in 1955. The last addition to the park was a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed section that opened in... Read More Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) went on an acquisition spree during the last five years and acquired more artificial intelligence companies than other U.S. technology giants during the period. The Cupertino, California-based company acquired 25 AI startups during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020, leading the acquisition race that was dominated by... Read More Baird upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $150 price target Friday. The analyst Jonathan Komp issued the upgrade, based on a "positive fundamental view of Nike's transformation to a direct-to-consumer and digital-led organization, which has driven customer engagement, elevated brand positioning, and supported margin expansion." Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe S&P 500 Soared Today. Here's Why.Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Options Traders May Be Fearing More Downside For Cathie Wood's ARKK

    Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) is down over 30% since it reached an all-time-high of $159.70 on Feb. 16, but options traders may be seeing more downside for Cathie Wood’s fund, which holds shares of companies that Wood feels are disruptive innovators. The ARKK Trades: At 2:09 p.m. Thursday a trader executed a put sweep of 7,238 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring April 16. The trade represented a $38,000 bearish bet for which the trader paid $5.25 per option contract. At 1:04 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 400 ARKK options with a $110 strike price expiring on Jan. 20, 2023. The trade represented a $1.4-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $26 per option contract. At 11:16 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,500 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring May 21. The trade represented a $2.49-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.60 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 819 ARKK options with a $100 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.35-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,028 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May. 21. The trade represented a $1.7-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.50 per option contract. At 11:15 p.m., a trader executed a put sweep of 1,087 ARKK options with a $125 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $1.78-million bearish bet for which the trader paid $16.40 per option contract. Together, traders are betting almost $8.76 million that the share price of ARKK is going lower. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating a large move in stock price will occur imminently. A sweeper pays market price for the call options, instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. About ARKK: Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs have been wildly popular this year, and retail investors watch the fund’s activity daily to see which companies are being bought and sold. ARKK holds numerous stocks in this fund popular with retail traders such as Telsa Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Although ARKK holds some pharmaceuticals and biosciences companies, most of its holdings are in the tech sector, which is in a rout. Watch Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood here: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStart Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For RacesBlackBerry's Announces IVY Innovation Fund For Smart Vehicle Startup Companies© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned. Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.