U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.78
    +29.31 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,342.72
    +117.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,876.34
    +138.83 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.55
    +23.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    -0.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.80
    +13.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.47 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9808
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7420
    -0.0050 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6170
    +0.1740 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,102.61
    +864.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.63
    +14.20 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,884.69
    +3.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

NASA Updates Crew Assignments for First Starliner Crew Rotation Flight

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has added two astronauts to the agency's Boeing Starliner-1 launch to the International Space Station, the spacecraft's first mission following completion of its flight tests and certification.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Astronauts Scott Tingle and Mike Fincke of NASA will serve as the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission. Both astronauts have previously flown as crew members aboard the space station.

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps remains assigned as a mission specialist on Starliner-1. Epps also continues cross-training on the Dragon spacecraft to protect for other flight opportunities.

The agency's Starliner crew rotation missions to the space station will carry four crew members at a time. Future crew assignments for Starliner-1 will be made following review and approval by the agency and its international partners.

Starliner-1 will launch following the successful completion of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), which aims to demonstrate Starliner's ability to achieve NASA certification and safely fly regular crewed missions to space station.

Boeing is targeting launch of its first test flight with astronauts in early February 2023, pending space station program approval, rocket manifest, and confirmation by the Eastern Range. Starliner will launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

After a successful CFT mission, NASA will begin the final process of certifying the Starliner spacecraft and systems for future crewed missions to the space station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Regular commercial crew rotation missions enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the station and prepare for future commercial destinations in low-Earth orbit. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

http://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-updates-crew-assignments-for-first-starliner-crew-rotation-flight-301637922.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit

    It could add years to the aging telescope's life.

  • Illumina Introduces Faster, Cheaper Model of Genome-Sequencing Machine

    The era of rapid and cheap genome sequencing is now here. Illumina, which has long lived at the cutting edge of the genome-sequencing race,...

  • GV aims to help build a company that can sniff out disease, literally

    Alex Wiltschko has what he thinks is a big idea. It's a natural step for Wiltschko, who has a PhD in neurobiology from Harvard, where he studied how the brain processes odor. It owes to a lifelong "obsession with scent and olfaction" that he came to study alongside Sandeep "Bob" Datta, a Harvard professor who has himself long focused with what happens after one's sensory neurons pick up a scent.

  • Join “The Space Race II” Oct. 6 with Intuitive Machines, AST SpaceMobile, Virgin Orbit, Planet Labs, Satixfy

    In two short years, investors have gained the ability to invest in an array of pure-play companies in the burgeoning commercial space industry. All systems are “go” as IPO Edge announces […]

  • Ancient asteroid which hit Earth was 15 miles wide

    Two billion years ago, an absolutely massive lump of rock slammed into Earth, far bigger than the impact which wiped out the dinosaurs.

  • SpaceX is offering to service the Hubble Space Telescope for cheap

    SpaceX and NASA will study whether a privately funded mission could boost NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit, allowing the flagship science mission to continue another decade beyond its expected retirement.

  • Stunning images capture moment NASA spacecraft rams asteroid

    Astonishing images have captured the moment of the impact between NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and its target, the moonlet Dimorphos.

  • What does a cloned arctic wolf look like? Watch these adorable pups play in China

    The adorable pup plays with its surrogate mom — a beagle, video shows.

  • NASA spacecraft buzzes Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years

    NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made the closest approach to Jupiter’s tantalizing, icy moon Europa in more than 20 years. “We have to be at the right place at just the right time," Juno's chief scientist, Scott Bolton of Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said in a statement. John Bordi, deputy mission manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expected the spacecraft to go “screaming by pretty fast,” with a relative velocity of almost 15 miles per second (23.6 kilometers per second).

  • Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity

    Two space telescopes have captured this week's asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind

  • Live: Hurricane Ian impacts at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Watch a live stream from Kennedy Space Center in Florida as Hurricane Ian begins approaching the Space Coast.

  • FCC rules satellites must deorbit within 5 years of ending mission

    Satellites in low Earth orbit can't linger too long after they've finished what they went there to do, according to new rules passed by the FCC today. Now there's a five-year limit on loitering in orbit, which should help keep the space debris problem more manageable in years to come. The FCC, for reasons beyond the scope of this article, is the de facto regulator for commercial satellite operations, and although they have updated many of their rules in recent years, the old 25-year limit for post-mission deorbiting came from a different era.

  • Scientists May Have Just Discovered a Lake on Mars

    Findings from a new study could have implications for extraterrestrial life

  • Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean

    Joe Raedle/GettyWhen Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the powe

  • Chinese archaeologists excavate 1-million-year-old human skull

    Chinese archaeologists announced that they have discovered an almost complete human skull around 1 million years old from a dig site in China’s Hubei province. The skull, excavated by a team of archaeologists from the Hubei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, is the most complete human skull that has been unearthed from that period in mainland Eurasia, according to South China Morning Post, citing a Wednesday report from Hubei Daily.

  • The Mystery of Chernobyl’s Black Frogs

    Germán Orizaola/Pablo Burraco via The ConversationBy Germán Orizaola and Pablo Burraco, The ConversationThe accident at reactor four of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 generated the largest release of radioactive material into the environment in human history. The impact of the acute exposure to high doses of radiation was severe for the environment and the human population. But more than three decades after the accident, Chernobyl has become one of the largest nature reserves in Europ

  • Illumina Unveils Revolutionary NovaSeq X Series to Rapidly Accelerate Genomic Discoveries and Improve Human Health

    Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of the NovaSeq™ X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus), new production-scale sequencers that will push the limits of what is possible with genomic medicine, enabling faster, more powerful, and more sustainable sequencing. Using revolutionary new technology, NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year – 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers – gr

  • Is Earth Being Pummeled by Derelict Alien Spacecraft?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyBetween 1957 and 1968, scientists decided to try their hand at creating new minerals that could act as very effective conductors of electricity. They “invented” a pair: heideite and brezinaite.After a few years, the same minerals unexpectedly started showing up in fragments of meteorites that had landed on Earth. As it turns out, these weren’t materials that had to be invented—though how they were able to form outside the lab remained a

  • Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

    Lots of eyes were watching as Nasa’s Dart mission slammed into an asteroid Monday, and the resulting images are now being published

  • Beagle Surrogate Mom Gives Birth to World's First Cloned Arctic Wolf, Researchers Reveal

    The healthy wolf pup, named Maya, was successfully cloned after "two years of painstaking efforts," according to Sinogene Biotechnology, the company that cloned the animal