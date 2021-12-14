U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,668.97
    -43.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,650.95
    -320.05 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,413.28
    -217.32 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,180.50
    -31.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1283
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0650 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,196.48
    -2,663.62 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.69
    -54.45 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,645.38
    +4.89 (+0.02%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

With glitterbombs and fart spray: Mark Rober's on a mission to take on porch pirates, squirrels and science

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·6 min read
From Apple, NASA to YouTube with glitterbombs and fart spray: How Mark Rober won the internet with porch pirate battle.
From Apple, NASA to YouTube with glitterbombs and fart spray: How Mark Rober won the internet with porch pirate battle.

Ever been victimized by a porch pirate plundering packages from your front door? Most people would call Amazon for a refund or even the police.

But imagine you're a prankish former NASA engineer with time on your hands and millions of YouTube followers. Then what would you do?

Mark Rober tried a different strategy: glitter and fart spray.

Rober witnessed a brazen passer-by approach his front door and swipe a package from his Nest cam a couple of years ago. When police failed to seek out the porch pirate, Rober set a trap: an innocuous Amazon box that when opened would unleash a flurry of glitter and fart spray on a thief all while he filmed it using four different cameras.

"You might have to burn the house down to completely rid it of all the glitter, but at least it's like no one getting hurt," said Rober during an interview with USA TODAY.

Rober's fans know this as the "glitterbomb," and his contraption has led to a massive following on YouTube, where he has amassed more than 18 million subscribers.

His latest test of the glitterbomb features a new target: phone scammers. A video posted in late March with more than 33 million views shows Rober unleashing his creation of multiple people working as part of a phone scam operation.

"The only thing worse than a porch pirate is these spam scam calls, and I didn't totally even understand how it worked," said Rober.

But his channel is more than just dousing unscrupulous people with glitter and fart spray. He has one video where he makes the largest lemon battery, and another featuring a hot tub filled with liquid sand.

More than glitter: Who is Mark Rober?

Rober, who is a mechanical engineer, didn't set out to forge a career as a YouTube star. After college, Rober joined NASA in 2004 to work at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where he worked on the Curiosity Rover sent to Mars in 2011.

It was during his tenure at NASA when he made his first YouTube video: a do-it-yourself Halloween costume featuring a pair of iPads running FaceTime. The front iPad's camera would show what was streaming from the back iPad, and vice versa, creating the illusion of a gaping hole through your body.

"It's so cringey, how I talked to the camera, and the energy level, and the camera angles, Rober recalls. "The video was literally me handing my phone to my wife and just being like, 'Hey, film this.'"

The video drew millions of hits and captured the attention of national media.

"That high you feel from the first ever video just going viral – because it was such a delta from absolutely nothing to something – I've sort of been chasing that high ever since," said Rober.

Mark Rober&#39;s YouTube channel has more than 18 million subscribers.
Mark Rober's YouTube channel has more than 18 million subscribers.

Rober eventually moved on to Apple, where he worked in the tech giant's special projects group. He quit in 2019 to focus on his YouTube channel full time.

His mission with his videos is to get young people excited about science and engineering, luring them with cool stuff such as a rocket-powered golf club and then trying to "sneak the science in."

"I don't go super in depth to any specific topic, but I keep it broad enough that even someone who's doesn't consider themselves to be science or engineering-minded, it makes sense to them and they can feel good and walk away from it feeling smarter," said Rober.

Rober typically drops a new video every month, with videos planned out months in advance. Rober says he has sketched out ideas all the way to 2022.

Among one of his cooler creations: a project that started as the "perfect squirrel proof bird feeder," which morphed into a "Ninja Warrior"-inspired squirrel obstacle course.

In a video last September, he spent eight months crafting an explosion with elephant toothpaste – or "devil's toothpaste" as Rober calls it – a foam experiment involving hydrogen peroxide, yeast and dish soap.

The why of it – beyond why not and because it's awesome – was to throw a kid named Fletcher, who had been fighting a very rare form of brain cancer, "the most epic birthday party ever," Rober says in the video. "He's such a funny kid that I was so inspired by his hopeful attitude that, after talking for an hour, I secretly vowed that if he made it to 13 years old, I would fly him and his family out and surprise him with just the dopest birthday party ever."

The project that has drawn the most attention is the glitterbomb. It has even landed Rober in hot water. After that first glitterbomb video aired in 2018, Rober said he removed portions of the video after learning some of the reactions were staged.

"Ultimately, I am responsible for the content that goes on my channel and I should have done more here," Rober wrote in an apology posted three years ago.

Rober pressed on with his creation, refining and remodeling the glitterbomb for bigger results. The 2.0 version released in 2019 boasted a more pungent fart spray, biodegradable glitter, and the sound of a voice counting down from five right after deployment. Last year's 3.0 glitterbomb had a new casing with handles covered in glue, more canisters of fart spray with skunk essence, even more glitter, and police-inspired red and blue LED lights.

"Everyone loves these, maybe except for the actual package thieves themselves," Rober said.

Rober already has plans for glitterbomb 4.0, which he will reveal around Christmas.

"I want a better reaction of someone like jumping back, being surprised and shocked by the box," said Rober. "So we have two new features this year that will give me a better visual response of people jumping back and being surprised and shocked."

Rober gets personal

The YouTube star has also opened up more about his personal life. In a video released April 16, Rober talks about his son who is on the autistic spectrum.

"Even as I make this video, I am incredibly terrified, but this is something that my wife and I feel really strongly about," he says to open the video. Rober joined late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to host a livestream fundraiser called Color the Spectrum to support the autism community.

And their collaboration isn't done. The two are working together on a new TV show they plan to film later this year called "Revenge of the Nerd," where they prank people who violate minor social norms.

"They don't return their grocery cart? Well, we motorized the grocery cart and chase them around," he said.

He also has advice for those aspiring to make it big on YouTube: Don't do it to be rich and famous.

"The right reason to do it is because you want to express creativity, or you want to learn how to edit videos, or you want to be able to communicate and tell stories because then what is considered success, the bar is much lower," he said. "If your criteria for success is 'you want to be rich and famous,' very few people are gonna feel successful in that."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: YouTube star Mark Rober battles science, squirrels and porch pirates

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Climbed on Monday

    The catalyst that drove the social media giant higher was excitement regarding Horizon Worlds, the company's social virtual reality (VR) platform and its current template for the metaverse. After more than a year in beta testing, Meta Platforms (the company formerly known as Facebook) has expanded access to Horizon Worlds. Admission to the budding metaverse is free for those 18 or older using Meta's Oculus Quest 2 headset in the U.S. and Canada. It also requires a Facebook account and lets users interact with up to 20 other participants at a time.

  • Stock market: Tesla dips, Facebook up amid red day across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down today's trading trends across markets, highlighting performances by Tesla, Facebook, and crude oil.

  • Peloton parody helps reverse 'Sex and the City' sell-off

    The stock was last up about 2.5%, partly recovering from a route of over 5% on Friday that was blamed on a scene in the just-released series premiere. In the scene, the fictional Mr. Big suffers a fatal heart attack after taking a Peloton bike class. The death of Big, played by actor Chris Noth, leaves a major character, actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, a widow. On Sunday, Peloton posted on YouTube a tongue-in-cheek commercial responding to the scene, featuring Noth and Jess King, a real-life Peloton instructor who plays one in the HBO Max television comedy-drama, "And Just Like That."

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues Sideways Consolidation

    The Euro fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, but then bounced a bit to show signs of life again. At this point, we are simply staying in the same noisy area that we have been in.

  • Peloton Stock Pops as New Ad Goes Viral

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were surprisingly up 7% today even though the market was down. The ad was a playful response to some negative publicity the company received last week. Peloton knew one of its exercise bikes would be featured in an episode of a new show called And Just Like That, a sequel to the popular series Sex and the City. It didn't know that the script called for a character named Mr. Big to die of a heart attack after using it.

  • Ring doorbell footage captures potentially deadly new TikTok trend

    A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.

  • Social-Video App Triller Is in Merger Talks With Seachange

    (Bloomberg) -- Triller, a social-video platform that counts TikTok among its rivals, is in talks to go public through a merger with Seachange International Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalA transaction could be announced as soon as this week, said the person

  • Peloton's New Ad Is a Game Changer

    Things went from bad to worse after Peloton's signature bike played a cruel cameo in a new TV show, but a viral ad campaign on Sunday is the perfect response.

  • Chris Wallace surprises viewers of Sunday show by breaking news of his departure from Fox News

    Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving at the end of the “Fox News Sunday” show he moderates, and within two hours CNN announced he was joining its new streaming service as an anchor. “It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace, who is 74, said on his show, which airs on the Fox network and is later rerun on Fox News Channel.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues Sideways Action Against Yen

    The US dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday as we continue to see the 50 day EMA just below offer support.

  • Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

    Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday. The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become for the technology giant, which is betting that its focus on the metaverse - virtual reality spaces accessed via the internet through an array of gadgets - will pay off handsomely in the coming years. Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. "Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said.

  • Charter Will Give Spectrum TV Subscribers Peacock Premium Free for 12 Months

    Charter Communications is giving free access to Peacock Premium free for one year to Spectrum TV subscribers through its deal with Comcast’s NBCUniversal. Also under the pact, Spectrum Internet customers are eligible to get Peacock Premium (normally $4.99/month) for 90 days at no additional cost. The Peacock promotions were included as part of the Charter-NBCU […]

  • Peloton Fires Back After ‘Sex and the City’ Death Resurrecting Mr. Big in an Ad

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. put out an ad Sunday in a measure of damage control, responding to a scene in the new show “And Just Like That...” where a character dies after using its product. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe commercial features Chris Noth -- the actor behind the Mr. Big character, wh

  • Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ — is this a blessing or a curse?

    How Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other ‘Person of the Year’ winners fared. Plus, Twitter users have strong opinions about Musk taking the crown.

  • These Teens Found A Brilliant Way To Prove School Dress Codes Are Sexist And Others Pranked An Entire School Board — Here Are 6 Other Things Youths Did To Win The Internet This Year

    🥺 We're so proud! 🥺View Entire Post ›

  • Lourdes Leon explains why she has a ‘base level of hatred’ for social media

    Madonna’s eldest daughter says social media has ‘turned into this horrible thing and you’re being fed lies and nonsense every day’

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Pressure to Hundred Day EMA

    The British pound pulled back towards the ¥150 level initially during the trading session on Monday but then bounced enough to reach towards the ¥150.75 level early in New York trading.

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • Netflix's Next Live-Action Victim Is Mega Man

    It looks like Netflix, flush off their success adapting Cowboy Bebop, have cast their eyes towards another beloved Japanese character: Mega Man.

  • Elizabeth Hurley's Newest Super Sexy Bikini Snapshot Gave Us a Glimpse Into Her Feelings On This Hot-Button Issue

    Elizabeth Hurley has shown off how fabulous she gets every year and has shown off her amazing body countless times. But this particular bikini picture is not only sexy but gives us a glimpse into how she feels about COVID-19 vaccines. Hint: she’s all for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]