Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global nasal drug delivery market is expected to clock US$ 108.33 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Nasal Drug Delivery Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The nasal drug delivery system delivers local and systemic medications that use the nasal cavity (nose) as a route of administration. This kind of drug delivery system offers numerous benefits, including a quick impact and a practical approach. Due to the faster drug absorption via the nasal epithelium's high permeability, which avoids hepatic first-pass metabolism and membrane, it is an alternate option for the oral drug delivery system.

Market Drivers

The market for nasal drug delivery is rather large and is anticipated to develop steadily throughout the projected period. The market is expanding due to the increased incidence of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and asthma, changing patient preferences, and rising public demand for nasal drug delivery systems. Developing technical improvements like smart nasal medication delivery systems, increased self-administrative drug consumption, and high accessibility contribute to the market rise. Furthermore, growing R&D activities and enhancing focus on nasal drug delivery system designs also contribute to the market growth.

The nasal drug delivery market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

The types in the nasal drug delivery market have been divided into:

Nebulizers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Dry powder inhalers generate the majority of market income. The stability of the product, the ability to provide low or large dosages based on needs, and its low sensitivity to microbes are a few of the aspects that may be credited with the segment's rise. Metered dose inhalers also have a considerable market position. The benefits of metered dose inhalers, such as the capacity to give multiple doses, reduced drug/dose loss, and convenience in use, support the steady demand for metered dose inhalers. Furthermore, it provides a constrained and determined drug amount, may be utilized for pressured metered dosages, and does not necessitate the pre-preparation of pharmaceuticals.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global nasal drug delivery market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The existence of cutting-edge technology, a developed healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in R&D activities contribute to market development. In addition, the rise in respiratory illness, the use of nasal drug delivery systems, and an increase in nasal vaccination procedures. Due to the rising incidence of infections, asthma, etc., Europe ranks second in revenue share. The Asia Pacific is a developing regional market because of the growing senior population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising vaccination rates, and many other factors. The demand for nasal medication delivery is also developing due to increasing R&D activity and rising healthcare spending.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the nasal drug delivery market are

Gofire Inc.

3M Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nemera France SAS

AptarGroup Inc.

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Consort Medical Plc.

Vectura Group Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

GSK plc.

Pfizer Inc.

