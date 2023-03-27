U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market to reach US$ 8.8 billion by 2033, Corticosteroids to Constitute 55% of all Treatments: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Nasal polyposis treatment across the Asia Pacific to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. Corticosteroids-based nasal polyposis treatment is likely to remain popular, likely to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., and GSK Plc. are some renowned healthcare companies offering nasal polyposis treatment

NEWARK, Del, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 billion in value terms by 2023-end and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% until 2033, according to a recently published report by Future Market Insights. By the end of the said forecast period, a valuation of US$ 8.8 billion is expected for the market. A growing geriatric population suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis, with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), and utilization of minimally-invasive surgeries by otorhinolaryngology surgeons, and a rich pipeline of nasal polyposis treatment options are expected to drive market growth.

Increasing research activities are also propelling the growth of the market. However, high costs and difficulties associated with sinus surgeries such as excessive bleeding, cerebrospinal fluid leak, visual disturbances, postoperative scarring, and inflammation are anticipated to restrain the growth of the industry. Additionally, adverse reactions related to steroid therapies like weight gain, loss of bone mineral density, and cataract formation in the eyes are expected to challenge the growth of this market. On the other hand, the availability of key technologies such as nasal endoscopy and computerized tomography has created space for fresh opportunities for growth within the nasal polyposis treatment market.

Get a PDF Sample with the Latest Market Insights @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16558

Key players are receiving approvals from regulatory bodies for next generation drugs, which is anticipated to push growth of nasal polyposis treatment market during the forthcoming period. For example, on July 29, 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, was granted approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its drug Nucala (mepolizumab) used in treating patients suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. Similarly, Mepolizumab, is the first IL-5 remedy accepted as an additional treatment in the United states for adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis to aim eosinophilic inflammation. Intersect ENT Inc., a subordinate company of Medtronic, introduced SINUVA, a non-surgical option used to treat nasal polyposis, eliminating all symptoms within a period of 90 days.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global nasal polyposis treatment market to expand nearly 2x from 2023 to 2033

  • Corticosteroids account for 55% of all nasal polyposis treatment types, expanding at a 9% CAGR

  • More than 3 out of 5 nasal polyposis treatment procedures occur in hospitals

  • North America to be an emerging hub for treating nasal polyposis, accumulating a 41.5% revenue share

  • Asia Pacific to experience noteworthy investments, expected to clock a CAGR of 7% until 2033

Rapid product approvals, innovation of effective drugs, and surging research and development activities will bolster the market growth of Nasal Polyposis treatment”, comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The Nasal Polyps Treatment Market is competitive and consists of several major players. Major players are creating novel delivery systems for the treatment of nasal polyps. This is expected to propel nasal polyposis treatment market.

Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16558

The major players in the market are:

  • Sanofi S.A

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • OptiNose USA Inc.

  • Intersect ENT Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • GSK plc.

  • F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

  • Novartis AG

Some recent developments in the market are as follows:

  • In July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK) declared that Nucala (Mepolizumab) is approved by United states FDA for chronic bilateral nasal polyposis related with chronic rhinosinusitis

  • GSK Investigational Site Boise, Idaho, United states is working on a study to determine effectiveness and safety of Depemokimab (GSK3511294) in patients suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. It is presently doing phase 3 trial and will complete this study by January 2025.

  • In 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved authorised use of Dupixent for adults with nasal polyps accompanied by chronic rhinosinusitis. It is the first treatment approved for uncontrolled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and also reduces dependence on nasal polyp surgery and oral steroids.

  • In 2020, Roche Holding AG, a pharmaceutical company, had successfully completed and declared the positive result from two Phase III multicenter studies evaluating Xolair for the treatment of adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

Click here today to buy your full report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16558

Key Segments Profiled in the Nasal Polyposis Treatment Industry Survey

By Type of Treatment:

  • Pharmacological Therapies

    • Corticosteroids

    • Antibiotics

    • Leukotriene Inhibitors

    • Others

  • Surgeries

    • Polypectomy

    • Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialty Clinics

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nasal-polyposis-treatment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Chlamydia Diagnostics Market Size - The global chlamydia diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.69 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Treatment Market Share - The global community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 5 billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 8.38 billion by registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Barrett's Esophagus with Dysplasia Treatment Market Growth - The global Barrett's esophagus with dysplasia treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 4.5 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 7.54 million by registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Market Trends - The global atrophic vaginitis treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6 Billion by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Axial Spondyloarthritis Management Market Demand - The global axial Spondyloarthritis management market garnered a market value of US$ 4.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 7.3 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


