Nasal Splint Market size to grow by USD 595.35 Mn; ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, and Boston Medical Products Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Nasal Splint Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 595.35 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Hemostasis LLC among others are identified as key vendors in the market. Understand the scope of the full report on the global nasal splint market. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nasal splint market report covers the following areas:

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the increasing adoption of nasal splints accustomed to cosmetic advances as one of the major trends influencing the nasal splint market growth during the next few years. However, a lack of awareness about postoperative complications of surgery might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global nasal splint market is segmented as below:

Product

The intranasal segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of products in this category, such as RAPID RHINO GEL-KNIT, SINU-KNIT, and SINU-FOAM, is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 34% of the global market share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region and initiatives taken by the government to reduce hospital expenditures and hospital stays resulted in the growth of the nasal splint market in North America. Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Read Sample Report Now

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nasal splint market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nasal splint market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as the key vendors in the market.

ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC.

Audio Technologies Srl

Boston Medical Products Inc.

EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD.

Hemostasis LLC

Hood Laboratories

Innovia Medical Inc.

LE MED PTY LTD

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Razek Equipment

Smith and Nephew plc

Soluvos Medical BV

SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH

Surgiform Technologies Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

Traumec Health Technology

Vernacare

ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S

Nasal Splint Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nasal splint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nasal splint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nasal splint market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nasal splint market vendors

Nasal Splint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 595.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC., Audio Technologies Srl, Boston Medical Products Inc., EON MEDITECH PVT. LTD., Hemostasis LLC, Hood Laboratories, Innovia Medical Inc., LE MED PTY LTD, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Razek Equipment, Smith and Nephew plc, Soluvos Medical BV, SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Surgiform Technologies Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Traumec Health Technology, Vernacare, and ENTPROMED Saglik Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.S Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Intranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Extranasal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ANTHONY PRODUCTS INC.

10.4 Boston Medical Products Inc.

10.5 Hemostasis LLC

10.6 Innovia Medical Inc.

10.7 Medtronic Plc

10.8 Olympus Corp.

10.9 Razek Equipment

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

10.11 SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH

10.12 Surgiform Technologies Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

