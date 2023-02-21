NASAMS air defence systems, now deployed in Ukraine, utilize Canadian software for battlespace visualization

Kongsberg Geospatial's map engine SDK, TerraLens, has been deployed in hundreds of mission-critical systems and platforms including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Canada's longstanding military support for Ukraine, the Canadian government has announced it will procure and donate a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine in a bid to strengthen the country's air defense systems against ongoing Russian attacks.

Within each NASAMS Fire Distribution Center operator display is TerraLens, Canadian software from Kongsberg Geospatial in Ottawa. Utilized to provide a real-time 2D and 3D display capable of displaying thousands of tracks, the TerraLens SDK is proven in defence applications around the world. "The important role and success of NASAMS in air defence worldwide has long been a prideful accomplishment for Kongsberg Geospatial." Said Jordan Freed, President, and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial. " Knowing that this important donation to support Ukraine includes TerraLens, developed in our Nation's capital, should be a source of pride for all Canadians."

Developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) and Raytheon, the NASAMS air defense system can engage up to 72 targets simultaneously using active or passive seeker missiles, and intercept targets beyond visual range.

Ukraine received its first NASAMS system in 2022 as part of the US's largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine and has since had 100% success in intercepting drones and cruise missiles from Russia. Spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force Yuriy Ihnat confirmed that Ukraine managed to destroy all Russian UAVs on attacks occurring on New Year's night and said that this was done with the NASAMS air defense complex.

About Kongsberg Geospatial:

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial creates precision real-time software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. Kongsberg Geospatial has pioneered powerful new solutions for UAS applications. These include IRIS UxS™ - an airspace situational awareness and UAS control system for BVLOS flight operations, both for individual aircraft and for fleet operations with multiple semi-autonomous aircraft and MDCS, a multi-domain C2 application developed based on the IRIS UxS architecture to allow operators to manage multiple unmanned systems for multi-domain missions; and MIDAS™ - a near real-time system for processing, exploiting, and disseminating (PED) sensor data from Unmanned Systems. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Media contact: 1-613-271-5500 or reach us by email at info@kongsberggeospatial.com

