NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share. This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20


6/30/21

6/30/20


EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income


$

24,891

24,631

23,923


75,220

69,654



Provision for loan losses



--

--

1,900


--

2,650



Non-interest income



26,521

48,046

66,584


121,256

99,449



Non-interest expense



37,654

39,272

34,223


114,164

80,172



Income tax expense (benefit)



2,604

7,438

13,868


18,513

21,970



Net income (loss)


$

11,154

25,967

40,516


63,799

64,311













FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets


$

2,310,047

2,483,553



2,600,212


2,310,047

2,600,212



Total loans held for sale




459,896

681,268

486,077



459,896

486,077



Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net

1,345,211

1,438,882

1,742,954



1,354,211

1,742,954



Customer and brokered deposit
 accounts



1,425,946

1,569,122

1,824,617


1,425,946

1,824,617



Stockholders' equity



398,321

390,909

314,883


398,321

314,883













FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

53.81

52.80

42.62


53.81

42.62



Earnings per share



1.51

3.51

5.48


8.62

8.71



Cash dividends paid per share



0.75

0.75

0.55


2.05

1.60














Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

1.86%

4.09%

6.20%



3.50%

3.29%



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)

11.31%

27.15%

55.15%


22.72%

29.71%














Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,969

7,406,069

7,389,089


7,403,021

7,382,644



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301353547.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

