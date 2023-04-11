NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Research has found that certified public accountants (CPAs) are considered the most trusted advisors in business and are amongst the most trusted professionals alongside doctors, engineers, nurses, and teachers and ahead of groups that include legal professionals and politicians.

Continuing professional education is required for CPAs to maintain their professional competence and provide quality professional services. CPAs are responsible for complying with all applicable continuing education requirements, rules, and regulations mandated by boards of accountancy, membership associations, and other professional organizations.

Who Do CPAs Trust

Developed in 1990, the National Registry of CPE Sponsors is a program offered by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) to recognize CPE program sponsors who provide continuing professional education (CPE) programs in accordance with nationally recognized standards. Many state boards of accountancy require CPAs to earn CPE credits through companies approved on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

Farrel Liger Inc is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website:www.NASBARegistry.org.

NASBA CPE Courses

Farrel Liger Inc offers Group Live programs in specialized knowledge, with no additional prerequisites for certified public accountants (CPA's) to take the course(s). Group Live programs are synchronous learning activities delivered in a group environment with real-time interaction with an instructor or subject matter expert who provides the required elements of attendance monitoring and engagement.

The professionals at Farrel Liger Inc have seen that ultra-high net-worth individuals and families use six principles to create, maintain, and grow their wealth: PRIICE, or Planning, Real Estate, Insurance, Investment, Credit, and Entrepreneurship. We are teaching the world about P.R.I.I.C.E. so that more people can take charge of their financial futures. The NASBA continuing professional education (CPE) courses cover life insurance, disability insurance, and advanced concepts like premium finance to create solutions for families that face the death tax or estate tax liability.

Death and Taxes

The only two things in life that are guaranteed in the United States of America are death and taxes. The federal estate tax is a tax on property (cash, real estate, stock, or other assets) transferred from deceased persons to their heirs. Only the wealthiest estates pay the tax because it is levied only on the portion of an estate's value that exceeds a specified exemption level.

According to IRS data, just 0.2% of U.S. adults who died in recent years owed estate tax. That's lower than the historical 1% to 2% share. Most people don't have to worry about the federal estate tax, which excludes up to $12.92 million for individuals and $25.84 million for married couples in 2023 (up from $12.06 million and $24.12 million, respectively, for the 2022 tax year). However, 17 states and the District of Columbia may tax your estate, an inheritance, or both, according to the Tax Foundation .

About Farrel Liger Inc

Farrel Liger Inc provides CPE courses that teach CPA's about solutions to help the small percentage of wealthy individuals and families prepare for their estate tax liability. This is just one example of the value add that the Farrel Liger Inc is creating through their CPE courses. Farrel Liger, Inc is a financial education firm dedicated to empowering the world through financial education. We aim to equip students and professionals with the necessary information to navigate the financial system and create wealth for themselves and their families.

To learn more about our courses and how we can help go to www.farreliger.com . You can also email us at info@farreliger.com or call us at 212-518-1396.

