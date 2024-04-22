Nasdaq 100 Breaks 3-Day Losing Streak As Tech Stocks Rebound Ahead Of Earnings Week

Piero Cingari
2 min read
0
In this article:
Nasdaq 100 Breaks 3-Day Losing Streak As Tech Stocks Rebound Ahead Of Earnings Week
Nasdaq 100 Breaks 3-Day Losing Streak As Tech Stocks Rebound Ahead Of Earnings Week

The Nasdaq 100 index, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), ended Monday 1% higher, breaking a three-day losing streak as traders prepare for a crucial week of earnings reports from some of the tech sector’s most influential names.

This week’s earnings lineup features four Magnificent Seven giants like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will report on Tuesday, followed by Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) on Wednesday, and both Microsoft Corp. (NYSE:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) slated for Thursday.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) led Monday’s rally among the Nasdaq 100 stocks by rallying over 9%, followed by Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), which climbed 4.4% after experiencing a sharp 10% drop on Friday. The chip sector, represented by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) showed strength, advancing 1.9% for the day.

Last week marked the Nasdaq 100 Index’s largest weekly drop in over 17 months, dragging the index to its longest losing streak since December 2022.

Also read: ‘Apple Shot Itself In The Foot:’ Telegram Founder Says Cupertino iPhone Market Share In China Will ‘Keep Shrinking’

UBS Cautions In Tech Sector

UBS Group AG's chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub has advised caution on tech stocks.

As reported by Bloomberg, UBS downgraded its stance on the ‘Big 6’ technology giants—Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Nvidia Corp.— from Overweight to Neutral amid slowing earnings momentum.

Golub suggests that the downturn in tech earnings momentum will be driven by wider cyclical challenges, not by worries about valuations or the industry's prospects in artificial intelligence.

Read also: Microsoft ‘In Unique Position To Scale Gen-AI Revenue,’ Goldman Sachs Says Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Photo: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Nasdaq 100 Breaks 3-Day Losing Streak As Tech Stocks Rebound Ahead Of Earnings Week originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Kirkland vs. Member's Mark: Who Has the Best Value Paper Products?

    Both brands are beloved, but which reigns supreme? Find out in the battle of the paper goods.

  • Why Crypto Stocks Had a big Post-Halving Rally Today

    The world's No. 1 crypto was a hot topic of discussion over the weekend for a very specific reason.

  • SAP Stock Rises on Earnings Report

    The German enterprise software giant SAP reported quarterly results that were a smidgen ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. For the March quarter, SAP reported total revenue of €8.04 billion, up 8% from a year ago or 9% adjusted for currency and a hair above the consensus estimate of €8.02 billion, as tracked by FactSet. Profit on an adjusted basis was €0.81 a share, falling shy of consensus at €0.98 a share.

  • Why Novo Nordisk Topped the Market Today

    It's not only spending its capital on developing new drugs.

  • Apple Poised for Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on Stable Product Demand, Morgan Stanley Says

    Apple Poised for Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on Stable Product Demand, Morgan Stanley Says

  • Meta ‘Opening Up’ Quest Headset Operating System to Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is “opening up” its Meta Quest headset operating system to other hardware makers, part of an effort to boost its standing in the nascent augmented reality and virtual reality industries. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off

  • Brazil judge gives X five days to explain alleged non-compliance with court ruling

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has given social media platform X until Friday to explain why it allegedly did not fully comply with earlier rulings ordering the Elon Musk-owned company to block certain accounts. The decision is part of an inquiry opened earlier this month by Justice Alexandre de Moraes into Musk, after the billionaire said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Mortgage rates today, April 22, 2024: Fixed rates keep rising

    These are today's mortgage rates. Fixed rates continue to rise for the third week. Lock in your rate today.

  • Stock market today: Indexes climb after tough week with mega-cap earnings on deck

    The stock market is coming off a losing week, with investors taking chips off the table after a big first-quarter rally amid shifting rate-cut outlooks.

  • Black swan hedge fund says Fed rate cuts will signal market crash

    While U.S. financial markets debate the timing of interest rate cuts, one tail-risk hedge fund is warning that investors should make the most of recent economic optimism while it lasts, as a shift to lower rates will signal a dramatic market crash. "This is a case of be careful what you wish for," said Mark Spitznagel, chief investment officer and founder of Universa, a $16 billion hedge fund specializing in risk mitigation against "black swan" events - unpredictable and high-impact drivers of market volatility. Spitznagel's view is not widely held.