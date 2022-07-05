Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

Nasdaq, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq BX, Inc., Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:



Kathlyn Card Beckles , Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Tal Cohen , EVP and Head of North American Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.

Michael J. Curran , Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange

Anne Marie Darling , Partner, Global Markets Division, Goldman Sachs

David J. Frear , Former Senior EVP and CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

Thomas A. Kloet , Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Anita Lynch, Former SVP and Chief Data Officer, New Relic, Inc.

David Rosato , Former Senior EVP and CFO, People’s United Financial, Inc.

Andrew J. Schultz , Head of Strategic Options Business, The Susquehanna International Group of Companies

Elizabeth Wideman, SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti

(646) 964-8169

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

