Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 31, 2021

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2021, short interest in 2,803 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,628,020,542 shares compared with 8,606,983,029 shares in 2,794 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 13, 2021. The end-of-August short interest represent 3.22 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.18 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,062 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,395,155,738 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2021 compared with 2,392,800,340 shares in 2,032 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.82 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.70.

In summary, short interest in all 4,865 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,023,176,280 shares at the August 31, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,826 issues and 10,999,783,369 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.76 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.68 days for the previous reporting period.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fed3be42-fb06-4a78-8ae6-b114cf389a7e

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

