U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -10.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8860
    +0.1560 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,708.07
    -636.18 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.70
    -39.06 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nasdaq, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days
Nasdaq Short Interest Days
Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2021, short interest in 2,803 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,628,020,542 shares compared with 8,606,983,029 shares in 2,794 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 13, 2021. The end-of-August short interest represent 3.22 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.18 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,062 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,395,155,738 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 31, 2021 compared with 2,392,800,340 shares in 2,032 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.82 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.70.

In summary, short interest in all 4,865 Nasdaq® securities totaled 11,023,176,280 shares at the August 31, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,826 issues and 10,999,783,369 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.76 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.68 days for the previous reporting period.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fed3be42-fb06-4a78-8ae6-b114cf389a7e

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


Recommended Stories

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.64

    The board of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st...

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Support.com shareholders approve merger with bitcoin miner Greenidge, stock falls

    Shares of Support.com Inc. tumbled 16.5% in afternoon trading Friday, after soaring 34.8% over the past two sessions, after the customer and technical support services company said it shareholder approved the deal to be acquired by bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. The stock has now pulled back 40.0% since it closed at a 17-year high of $36.39 on Aug. 30, after a meme-stock like rally that took the heavily shorted stock up 364% in two weeks. "We are grateful for our stock

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Planning To Combine Its Covid, Flu Shots?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after announcing plans to test its Covid and seasonal flu shots in one vaccine? Is Novavax stock a buy?

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Biostage The Trade: Biostage, Inc. (OTC: BSTG) 10% owner Dst Capital Llc acquired a total of 500000 shares at an average p

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.