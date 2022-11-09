U.S. markets closed

Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 31, 2022

Nasdaq, Inc.
·2 min read
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nasdaq, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2022, short interest in 3,440 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,444,123,033 shares compared with 10,553,498,844 shares in 3,446 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 14, 2022. The end of October short interest represents 2.81 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.96 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,065 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,075,287,895 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 31, 2022 compared with 2,005,072,706 shares in 2,080 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.77 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 2.21.

In summary, short interest in all 5,505 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,519,410,928 shares at the October 31, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,526 issues and 12,558,571,550 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.56 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.81 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Camille Stafford
Camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f5b6760-c0bd-4ee2-85b9-4fa20e277836


