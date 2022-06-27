Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 15, 2022

U.S. markets closed

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2022, short interest in 3,411 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,650,038,311 shares compared with 10,398,950,775 shares in 3,405 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 31, 2022. The mid-June short interest represents 2.92 days compared with 2.70 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,053 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,575,258,033 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2022, compared with 2,559,290,050 shares in 2,049 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.98 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.96.

In summary, short interest in all 5,464 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,225,296,344 shares at the June 15, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,454 issues and 12,958,240,825 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.67 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.51 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx 
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Image 1
Image 1

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfa0db96-d352-4959-9c42-2c1710187ed8


