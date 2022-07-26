Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2022

Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2022, short interest in 3,422 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,591,951,910 shares compared with 10,675,154,725 shares in 3,432 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 30, 2022. The mid-July short interest represents 3.11 days compared with 2.44 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,060 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,466,147,280 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2022, compared with 2,498,739,966 shares in 2,058 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.71 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.64.

In summary, short interest in all 5,482 Nasdaq® securities totaled 13,058,099,190 shares at the July 15, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,490 issues and 13,173,894,691 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.70 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.23 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

