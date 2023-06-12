Nasdaq to buy financial software firm Adenza for $10.5 billion

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York

(Reuters) -Exchange operator Nasdaq has agreed to buy financial software firm Adenza from private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.5 billion in a cash and stock deal, it said on Monday.

The deal is expected to help growth at the stock exchange operator, which is trying to diversify and reposition itself as a financial technology company under Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman.

Shares in the company fell 1.5% in premarket trading on the news. The Wall Street Journal reported on the deal earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)