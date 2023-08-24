Nasdaq drops 1% as Fed warns rate cuts aren't coming soon: Stock market news today
Stocks reversed lower on Thursday as another blowout quarterly earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) couldn't overcome new comments from the Federal Reserve suggesting interest rates will need to remain elevated for a long period of time to bring inflation down.
Near noon ET on Thursday the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 1.2%, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) slipped about 0.5%, or 166 points.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger on Thursday, Boston Fed president Susan Collins said it is "extremely likely" the central bank will need to hold interest rates high to bring down inflation.
"I think that it's going to take some time to really be sure that we are seeing the sustained realignment of demand and supply that is needed in order to bring inflation back on a path that will get back to 2% [in] a reasonable amount of time," Collins said in an interview from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming.
"I think it's extremely likey that we will need to hold [interest rates at current levels] for a substantial amount of time," Collins added, "but exactly where the peak is I would not signal right at this point. We may be near [a peak], but we may need to increase a little bit further.
Investors will be closely watching a speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell on Friday morning for additional signals on the future path of policy.
On Wednesday, stocks finished in the green across the board ahead of Nvidia's earnings and the tech giant did not disappoint.
The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, a 101% jump from last year, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.70 per share, up 429% from last year. Shares rose as much as 8% in pre-market trade on the news.
Those gains had been pared to around 2.7% by midday.
The annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyo. is underway and Fed officials are taking a hawkish stance regarding what's next for interest rates.
It's time to give AI hype 'time to adjust,' Citi says
Artificial intelligence leader Nvidia (NVDA) smashed Wall Street expectations again on Thursday night. But it's not having the same impact on stocks.
Nvidia, which was trading at an all-time high and up more than 10% after hours on Thursday, is now up less than 2%. AI-related stocks such as C3.ai, Palantir and AMD had popped last night after Nvidia posted positive results.
But a day later, Nvidia earnings seem to be more of a sell the news event for the AI trade, which Citigroup’s Scott Chronert says has entered the "show me phase."
“I don’t think the AI trend and the influence it can have on S&P 500 earnings longer term is at risk here,” Chronert told Yahoo Finance Live. “I think it’s still an important part of the narrative going forward. But expectations...we just have to give them room to adjust as previous events have unfolded and now we're looking at new incremental information."
Live news on streaming? Warner Bros. Discovery announces 'CNN Max'
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is betting on live news to increase engagement on its flagship streaming platform Max, announcing a new 24/7 streaming news offering — "CNN Max" — which will launch in the US on September 27.
The offering, which comes after CNN's first foray into streaming failed last year after just one month, will be part of an open beta for news as the platform experiments with new product features and original storytelling, the company said. Max subscribers will be able to provide feedback on the service.
"CNN Max will leverage CNN’s reporting excellence, global news-gathering, and live programming from CNN US, CNN International, and feature original programming built specifically for Max," the company said in a press release.
Analysts have long viewed live news as a core differentiator as churn, or paying users abandoning their streaming plans, remains a critical problem for streaming services.
"News drives engagement," Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif-Ehrlich previously told Yahoo Finance. "News may not bring subscribers on, but it it does drive engagement and keeps people on for a while. Since they own it, having news as part of Max makes perfect sense."
Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were up more than 3% after the company's second quarter earnings smashed expectations.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reports:
The company reported revenue of $13.51 billion, a 101% jump from last year, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.70 per share, up 429% from last year. Analysts had expected revenue to come in at $11.04 billion with earnings per share totaled $2.07, according to data from Bloomberg.
Nvidia also issued current quarter revenue guidance of $16 billion, plus or minus 2%, far outpacing Wall Street's already lofty expectations for $12.5 billion in revenue.
Nvidia's report had been seen as a key test for the ongoing AI hype cycle, which has pushed companies of all stripes to dive into the technology in hopes of cashing in on the mania. But none has seen the actual fortunes of their business change to extent already being enjoyed by Nvidia.
"A new computing era has begun," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.
"Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI."
By segment, Nvidia reported data center revenue of $10.3 billion and gaming revenues of $2.5 billion, topping forecasts for $8 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively. The company also announced a new $25 billion share repurchase plan and said it intends to buy back stock during its current fiscal year.
Nasdaq leads gains at the open
Nvidia's (NVDA) blowout second quarter earnings report led the way at the open as the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the three major indexes.
The Nasdaq (^IXIC) jumped up about 0.5% and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher by 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) slipped just below the flat line.
Dollar Tree, Nvidia, Boeing: Stocks trending in premarket trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in premarket trading on Thursday:
Dollar Tree (DLTR): The discount retailer saw shares fall 4% pre-market on Thursday after it forecast annual profit largely below estimates owing to higher costs and a shift in spending towards lower-margin consumables.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Shares of the tech giant rose as much as 8% on the back of strong demand for new AI chips.
Boeing Company (BA): Shares fell 2% after the U.S. planemaker warned of delays in near-term deliveries of 737 MAX jets due to a fresh quality issue.
Nasdaq futures higher after Nvidia does it again
For the second quarter in a row, Nvidia confirmed the view of many investors that AI truly is the next game changer for the tech industry.
And bolstered the market along with it.
Nivida stock was up as much as 8% pre-market after another blowout quarter with guidance rising significantly on current-quarter demand for its chips with AI driving the train. Nasdaq futures were up about 0.9% in response.
Dow futures, however, were off about 0.2% early Thursday while S&P 500 were up a bit less than 0.9%.
We'll see if the Nvidia pop holds through the trading day during what's been a choppy August for stocks.
